Clarke County senior wrestler Cannon Long signed to compete for NCAA Division III Shenandoah University in a ceremony at the high school on Monday.
Long is a four-time All-State wrestler who earned silver medals in his senior and sophomore years and bronze medals his junior and freshman seasons. He finished with a career record of 157-25 and 99 career pins.
As a senior, Long went 56-2 (second in the area in wins) with 41 pins (tied for first in the area) at 157 pounds. He won Region 2B and Bull Run District titles and fell in the Class 2 state final to Glenvar’s Jake Cline, who also beat Long in the 132-pound state final in 2021.
Long will join an SU team that went 3-7 in dual matches, including 1-5 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Hornets placed fifth out of seven teams in the ODAC Tournament and 19th at the Southeast Regional.
Long will major in criminal justice.
Boys’ tennis: Handley 5, Millbrook 0
WINCHESTER — Top-seeded Handley dropped only two games in the five completed singles matches to beat No. 5 Millbrook in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals on Wednesday.
The Judges (13-3) will host No. 2 James Wood (12-4) at 4:30 in Thursday’s championship match. Both teams will advance to the Region 4C tournament. Handley swept the season series.
Millbrook, which defeated No. 4 Kettle Run 5-3 on Tuesday, finishes with a 3-11 record.
Singles winners: No. 1 Nathan Thomas 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Ty Dickson 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 Jack Boye 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Carter Bessette 6-0, 6-1; No. 5 Matthew Bosshard 6-0, 6-0.
Girls’ tennis: Sherando 5, Kettle Run 0
STEPHENS CITY — Top-seeded Sherando dropped only three games in the five completed singles matches in defeating No. 4 Kettle Run in Wednesday’s Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals.
The Warriors (17-1) will take on No. 2 Handley on Thursday in the Class 4 title match at 4:30 p.m. The Warriors have already clinched a Region 4C tournament berth as result of beating Handley in a tiebreaker match last week. Sherando is 2-1 against the Judges.
Singles winners: No. 1 Michaela Koch 6-0, 6-0; No. 3. Emmy Woolever 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Katie Freilich 6-0, 6-0; No. 5 Gabriella Koch 6-0, 6-1; No. 6 Lia Gannon 6-1, 6-1.
Handley 5, Millbrook 2
WINCHESTER — Second-seeded Handley clinched a Region 4C tournament berth with a Class 4 Northwestern District semifinal win over No. 3 Millbrook on Wednesday, with the No. 3 doubles team of Tess McAllister and Sophia McAllister providing the clinching point with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
The Judges (15-3) will play at No. 1 Sherando at 4:30 on Thursday in the title match. Millbrook’s season ends with a 11-5 record.
Singles winners: Handley: No. 3 Lindsay Pifer 6-0, 7-6 (7-4); No. 4 Page Brubaker 6-0, 6-1; No. 5 T. McAllister 6-4, 6-3; No. 6 S. McAllister 6-1, 6-0. Millbrook: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 6-1, 7-5; No. 2 Abby Townes 7-5, 6-3.
Girls’ soccer: Clarke County 8, Central 0
WOODSTOCK — Madison Toone had three goals and two assists to lead unbeaten Clarke County to a Bull Run District romp against Central on Tuesday.
The Eagles (13-0, 11-0) led 6-0 at the half against the Falcons (7-6-1, 7-5-1).
Other Clarke County leaders: Kelsey Elrod 2 goals, 1 assist; Summer Toone 1 goal, 1 assist; Campbell Neiman 1 goal; Leah Mitchell 1 goal; Olivia Morise 1 assist; Avery Shinabery 5 saves.
Women’s lacrosse: Eight SU players named All-ODAC
FOREST — Shenandoah University had eight players earn All-ODAC honors in selections announced Wednesday afternoon.
Graduate student Emma Stiffler — who led the ODAC with 109 points on 53 goals and 56 assists — senior Madison Re (41 goals, 12 assists) and sophomore defender Julianna Fohner were each named to the First Team.
Second Team selections are junior Ainsley Buckner (55 goals, 26 assists), senior Reilly Cisar (44 goals, 23 assists), junior Emily Lerch (28 goals, 14 assists), sophomore midfielder/defender Agata Gullace and senior Ashley MacFarlane .487 save percentage).
Stiffler, Re, Cisar, and Lerch were selected for the third straight year and Bucker and Fohner were selected for the second time.
Men’s lacrosse: SU’s Myers named All-ODAC
FOREST — Shenandoah University senior Max Myers earned All-ODAC Third Team honors as announced by the league office on Tuesday.
Myers, a midfielder, scored 27 goals this season and added seven assists. His goal total was second-best on the squad and he had a co-season-high six points in the Hornets’ 16-10 ODAC Tournament first round victory over Bridgewater.
