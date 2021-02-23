Clarke County senior guard Ellis Nei was named to the All-Region 2B boys’ basketball first team in selections released on Monday.
Nei — who was previously selected to the All-Bull Run District first team — averaged 16.2 points per game for the Eagles.
Eight players were selected to the first and second teams. East Rockingham junior Tyler Nickel is the Boys’ Player of the Year and Luray junior Emilee Weakley is the Girls’ Player of the Year.
SU baseball ranked 17th nationally
MINNEAPOLIS — The Shenandoah University baseball team comes in as the nation’s No. 17 team in D3baseball.com/NCBWA Week 1 top 25 poll results released Tuesday.
The Hornets have 243 points in the poll to come in 11 points back of Birmingham Southern (Ala.). BSC is one of just two ranked teams, along with No. 14 Rhodes (Tenn.), that has played a game this season. The Panthers are 6-1 while Rhodes is 2-0.
California Lutheran tops the poll with 577 points and 14 first-place votes. Shenandoah’s ODAC rival, Randolph-Macon, is No. 2 with 526 points and three first-place votes.
SU opens its season on March 6 with a home non-conference doubleheader against Mount Aloysius.
SU football names captains
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University head football coach Scott Yoder announced his program’s co-captains for the spring 2021 season Tuesday.
Seniors Jack Massie (tight end), Daquan Pridget (defensive back) and Jake Wallace (wide receiver) and junior Mason Caldwell (defensive lineman) were selected in a recent vote by their teammates.
The quartet has played in a combined 77 games with Caldwell seeing action in all 20 of his contests and both Pridget and Wallace missing just one. The four also have a combined three All-ODAC honors, with Pridget being recognized twice, and Massie was a CoSIDA Academic All-District V honoree last season.
Caldwell was recognized as a D3football.com Team of the Week member in week two of the 2019 season.
“I am so proud of these four guys for the leadership they have shown over the past year,” said Yoder in a news release. “With everything we have had to deal with in the last 12 months, we have needed strong leadership to keep ourselves on-task and these guys have been outstanding.”
Shenandoah opens its season on Saturday at Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.