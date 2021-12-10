Clarke County pitcher Abby Peace signed to play softball with Potomac State College in a ceremony on Friday at Clarke County High School.
Located in Keyser, W.Va., Potomac State is a National Junior College Athletic Association school. The Catamounts went 23-9 this past spring.
Peace earned First Team All-Bull Run District and Second Team All-Region 2B honors last year after leading the area in wins (7-4 record) and strikeouts (76). Peace recorded a 2.89 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 63 innings. Peace also starred with the bat, batting .435 (20 for 46) with an area-best six home runs and 18 RBIs. She also scored 10 runs.
Peace will study secondary education.
Boys' basketball: Clarke Co. 70, Warren Co. 54
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County pulled away in the middle two quarters to knock off Warren County in its season-opener after having a pair of games postponed by COVID-19 protocols.
Tied at 17-17 after one period, the Eagles outscored the Wildcats 17-6 in the second quarter and 20-13 in the third to take control.
Leaders: Clarke County: Cordell Broy 25 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks; Luke Lyman 17 points, 10 rebounds; Matthew Sipe 11 points; Warren County: Aadon Atwood 17 points; Landon Pond 16 points; Raymond Dingess 10 points.
Girls’ basketball: Skyline 45, Handley 41
WINCHESTER — Handley dropped its fifth straight game in falling to Skyline on Friday.
The Judges (1-5) led 12-9 after one quarter but trailed 22-21 at the half and 33-27 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 11 points; Hannah Yerkie 8 points; Emeryce Worrell 7 points; Olivia Jett 6 points.
Meridian 68, James Wood 46
FALLS CHURCH — Meridian jumped out to a 20-7 lead after one quarter and went on to defeat James Wood in non-district action on Thursday.
The Colonels (0-3)) trailed 38-22 at the half and 53-37 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Brynna Nesselrodt 23 points; Gabby Valentinetti 7 points; Emma Bursey 6 points.
Swimming: James Wood sweeps Handley
WINCHESTER — The James Wood boys won 111-36 and the girls won 111-58 in a Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet with Handley on Tuesday.
James Wood boys’ winners: 200-meter medley relay: Joe Warnagiris, Paul Warnagiris, Andrew Thompson, Trent Rakowski, 1:56.27 (state-qualifying time); 200 IM: Paul Warnagiris 2:16.96 (state-qualifying time); 50 free: Alex Hua 27.36; 100 butterfly: Thompson 1:02.89; 100 free: Rakowski 1:03.87; 400 free: Joe Warnagiris 4:27.74; 200 free relay: Ethan Britton, Gabriel Boone, Hua, Rakowski, 1:55.90; 100 backstroke: Joe Warnagiris 1:03.74 (state-qualifying time); 100 breaststroke: Paul Warnagiris 1:11.98 (state-qualifying time); 400 free relay: Hua, Joe Warnagiris, Thompson, Paul Warnagiris 4:01.32.
Handley boys’ winner: 200 free: Henry Fowler 2:08.46.
James Wood girls’ winners: 200 medley relay: Annie Hua, Paige Simko, Leah Snapp, Lauren Masters, 2:14.06; 200 IM: Masters 2:34.11 (state-qualifying time); 100 fly: Masters 1:09.25 (state-qualifying time); 100 free: Simko 1:03.62; 100 backstroke: Simko 1:15.80; 100 breaststroke: Hua 1:29.49; 400 free relay: Snapp, Kallie Gyurisin, Simko, Masters 4:37.02.
Handley girls’ winners: 200 free: Grace Morgan 2:14.78 (state-qualifying time); 50 free: Sullivan Morefield 31:24; 400 free: Morgan 4:46.34 (state-qualifying time); 200 free relay: Morefield, Abigail Dodd, Morgan, Laura Salley, 2:08.00.
