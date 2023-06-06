Clarke County junior midfielder Madison Toone was named the Region 2B Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year for the second time in selections released on Tuesday.
Toone — who also earned the award as a freshman — is joined on the First Team by teammates and junior forwards Kelsey Elrod and Summer Toone, junior defender Lily Suling and senior Audrey Price, an at-large selection who plays in the midfield. Second Team Eagle selections are junior midfielders Olivia Morise and Campbell Neiman, sophomore forward Leah Mitchell and senior defender Ella O’Donnell.
Western Albermarle 1, James Wood 0
CROZET — Western Albemarle scored off a scramble goal following a corner kick with seven minutes left for the only goal in a victory over James Wood in the Class 4 state quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The Colonels (17-4) had a 11-9 shot advantage through 60 minutes. Jes Taylor made six saves for James Wood.
The Colonels — which won the Class 4 Northwestern District and regular-season titles this year — played in their first-ever state tournament game on Tuesday.
Boys’ soccer: Morris named Region 2B PoY
Clarke County senior forward Leo Morris was named the Player of the Year to highlight the All-Region 2B selections that were released on Tuesday.
Morris was joined on the First Team by six teammates — senior forwards Chris LeBlanc, junior midfielders Cal Beckett and Charlie Frame, defenders Ben Fulmer (senior) and Joe Ziercher (junior) and sophomore Brody Murphy, an at-large selection who plays in the midfield. Senior Oakley Staples and sophomore Jackson Ellis were picked as forwards for the Second Team.
Softball: Edwards, Hornbaker named All-Region
Clarke County senior shortstop Madison Edwards and junior pitcher Anna Hornbaker were selected to the First Team as part of the All-Region 2B selections that were released on Tuesday.
Page County pitcher Bailee Gaskins was selected as the Player of the Year.
Baseball: Sipe picked for Region 2B team
Clarke County senior Matthew Sipe, a shortstop, was named to the First Team as an at-large selection as part of the All-Region 2B teams that were released on Tuesday.
Madison County senior pitcher Kody Dobyns was named the Player of the Year.
