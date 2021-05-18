The undefeated Handley boys and Sherando girls highlight the Class 4 Northwestern District tennis semifinal matches that will take place on Friday.
The top two teams in each pod during the regular season qualified for the semifinals. The West pod features the four Winchester/Frederick County schools and the East features the four Fauquier/Culpeper County schools.
In the girls’ semifinals, the No. 2 East team Kettle Run travels to the No. 1 West team Sherando (9-0) and the No. 2 West team Handley (8-2) travels to No. 1 East team Liberty.
In the boys’ semifinals, the only West school that is able to field a team for the district tournament is Fauquier. The Falcons will host West No. 2 team James Wood (7-2). West No. 3 team Millbrook (5-4) will travel to No. 1 Handley (9-0).
The semifinal winners will each play in the district finals on Monday and advance to the Region 4C tournament.
In addition, the Class 4 Northwestern boys’ and girls’ individual tournaments (semifinals and finals) will take place over the next two days at Handley. Doubles takes place today and singles is Thursday. Each day starts with boys’ semifinals at 10:30 a.m., girls’ semifinals at noon and finals for both boys and girls at 3 p.m. or earlier.
Clarke County boots Luray in boys’ soccer
BERRYVILLE — Brendan Haun scored four goals as Clarke County throttled Luray 12-0 in Bull Run District boys’ soccer play on Tuesday.
The Eagles are 6-0.
Clarke County leaders: Justin Toone 3 goals, 1 assist; Christopher LeBlanc 2 goals, 2 assists; Harim Torres goal, assist; Michael Hayward goal; Caden Mercer goal; Oakley Staples 3 assists.
Riley's goals lift Millbrook past Handley boys
WINCHESTER — Brandon Riley scored twice in the first 45 minutes off Patrick Sigler assists to lead the Millbrook boys' soccer team to a 2-1 win over Handley on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (5-2) and Judges (0-5-2) were 8-8 in shots. James Fowler scored with 28 minutes left off a corner kick for Handley.
Hammond, defense, lead James Wood boys' soccer to win
WARRENTON — Seth Hammond had three goals and three assists as the James Wood boys' soccer team posted its sixth shutout and improved to 6-0 with a 6-0 Class 4 Northwestern District win over Fauquier on Tuesday night.
James Wood leaders: Chris Garcia 2 goals; Tristan Obert 1 goal; Erick Nolasco 3 assists; Brandon Dunn 6th shutout in goal.
James Wood girls soccer stays perfect
WINCHESTER — Sidney Rathel had a hat trick to lead the James Wood girls' soccer team to an 8-0 win over Fauquier on Tuesday.
James Wood leaders: McKenna Newcome 1 goal; 3 assists; Olivia Walker 2 goals; Katelyn Mounts, 1 goal, 1 assist; Ella Myers, 1 goal; Sophie Pettler, Brooke Geary; Olivia Walker 1 assist each; Sadie Kerns 2 saves.
Pioneers belt Judges in six innings
WINCHESTER — William Croyle, Carl Keenan and Sebastian Tringali combined to drive in seven runs as the unbeaten Millbrook baseball team whipped Handley 11-1 in six innings on Tuesday.
The Pioneers, who broke the game open with six runs in the bottom of the fifth, improved to 8-0 overall, 7-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District. The Judges fell to 2-7, 0-7.
Leaders: Millbrook: Croyle 3 hits (double, triple), 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Keenan 2 hits, 3 RBIs at plate, 1.2 IP, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts; Tringali double, 2 RBIs; Ethan Burgreen triple; Harrison Madagan double; Nate Brookshire double; Aiden Henry (W, 1-0) 4.1 IP, 6 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts. Handley: Austin Smith 2 hits, RBI; Griffin Hott 2 hits, run; Jacob Stewart double.
Warriors thump Cougars in district baseball
STEPHENS CITY — Mason See tossed a three-hitter and Sherando scored multiple runs in four of its six at-bats in an 11-1 Class 4 Northwestern District baseball romp over Kettle Run in six innings on Tuesday.
See struck out seven and walked two in handing Kettle Run (5-2) its second district loss. See also had three hits and drove in two runs. The Warriors (5-4, 4-3) scored twice in the first, second and third innings and ended the contest with a five-run sixth.
Leaders: Sherando: Drew Franchok 2 hits, 3 RBIs; Parker Clendenen 2 hits; James Harris 3 runs; Terrell Roberts 2 RBIs.
Payne leads Colonels to romp against Falcons
WARRENTON — Aden Payne smacked three hits, including a pair of doubles, scored two runs and drove in four as James Wood rolled to a 12-3 victory against Fauquier in Class 4 Northwestern District baseball on Tuesday.
Leading 5-3, the Colonels (6-2, 5-1) broke the contest open with a six-run fourth inning.
James Wood leaders: Jacob Roy 2 hits, 3 stolen bases, Brody Bower 2 hits, 2 runs; Nick Bell 2 RBIs; Jayden Nixon 2 runs; Bodie Pullen 3 stolen bases; Kaden Spaid 2 runs on offense, Winning pitcher 5 IP, 1 hit, 3 runs (0 earned), 2 walks, 8 strikeouts.
Pioneers rally to knock off Judges
WINCHESTER — After Handley scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead, Millbrook rallied for four runs in the bottom of the inning to get a 9-6 Class 4 Northwestern District softball win on Tuesday.
Leaders: Millbrook: Mackenzie Edwards 2 hits, 3 RBIs; Paige Flinchum 2 hits; Alexis McFarland double, 2 runs; Ashlyn Philyaw 2 runs; Jazmyne Scott 2 runs; Grace Badnek triple. Emily Jeffries (W) 1.1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts. Handley: Jenna Shull 3 hits (2 home runs, double), 3 runs, 5 RBIs at the plate, 6 IP, 7 hits, 9 runs (4 earned), 6 walks , 11 strikeouts; Talley Sublett 2 hits; Sara Blowers 2 runs.
Kettle Run's blast beats Sherando in 8th
STEPHENS CITY — Kettle Run's Abby Boldt belted a solo homer in the top of the eighth inning to give the Cougars a 6-5 victory over Sherando in Class 4 Northwestern District softball on Tuesday.
The blast was the second of the game for Boldt, who had three hits and drove in four. Sherando had rallied with three runs in the sixth on Jessica Greene's three-run blast and two in the seventh to send it to extra innings.
Sherando leaders: Abby Vadnais 2 hits; Emma Chunta 2 hits; Greene 8 IP, 12 hits, 6 runs (3 earned), 2 walks, 6 strikeouts.
Clarke County boys, girls roll in track tri-meet
QUICKSBURG — Ellis Nei won three individual events to pace the Clarke County boys and Bailey Beard, Ellen Smith and Sara Murray won a pair of events for the girls as Clarke County swept a tri-meet with East Rockingham and Stonewall Jackson on Monday.
The Eagles dominated the boys’ competition with 90 points, while Stonewall (32) and East Rockingham (17) followed.
Clarke County also cruised in the girls’ events with 79 points as East Rockingham (43) and Stonewall (20) followed.
Clarke County boys’ winners: Nei (11.52 in 100, 15.44 in 110 hurdles, 18-5 in long jump); Luke Brumback (5-6 in high jump, 118-0 in discus); Lukas Scroggins (1:01.41 in 400); Matthew Stroot (12:35.85 in 3,200); Spencer Blick (47.99 in 300 hurdles); Dain Booker (38-5 in triple jump); Sam Brumback (45-7 in shot put); 4x100 relay (Booker. Liam Whalen, Kameron Lane, Nei) 48.34; 4x400 relay (L. Brumback, Tommy Holbrook, Scroggins, Daniel Lai) 4:03.47; 4x800 relay (Lai, Evan Hanley, Joshua Hinton, James Dalton) 11:45.48.
Clarke County girls’ winners: Beard (12.9 in 100, 27.58 in 200); Smith (2:48.85 in 800 and 6:04.24 in 1,600); Murray (107-4 in discus, 29-11 in shot put); Leah Kreeb (1:16.12 in 400); Angel Crider (19.64 in 100 hurdles); Mary David (26-11.5 in triple jump); 4x100 (Beard, Crider, Elizabeth Simmons, Murray) 55.78; 4x400 relay (Simmons, Hannah Ventura, David, Kreeb) 5:04.44.
SU women’s lacrosse players honored
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Shenandoah University’s Alyson Bittinger and Emma Stiffler were named All-Region in selections announced Tuesday by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.
Bittinger, a junior, was named to the first team and Stiffler, was selected to the second team in the All-Chesapeake region. Bittinger, a three-time All-ODAC honoree, led the Hornets with 64 goals and five assists. Stiffler tallied 46 goals and 21 assists. Both were previously named first team All-ODAC.
