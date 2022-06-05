PURCELLVILLE — Jake Cohen struck out 13 batters and allowed three hits, no walks and one earned run over seven innings as the Winchester Royals defeated Purcellville 4-1 for their win of the year on Sunday in Valley Baseball League action.
Matthew Rivera (3 for 5, two runs) hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to give Winchester (1-2) a 2-1 lead. The Royals tacked on two more runs in the eighth inning against the Cannons (1-2).
Colin Brodeur relieved Cohen and struck out five of the six batters he faced, allowing one single. Tatum Watie recorded the final out on a grounder to second after giving up a walk.
Each team had four hits. Winchester's other hit came from Torreon Jordan Young, who had two walks. Also for the Royals, Colton Ryals had a walk, run and RBI and Chayce Bryant and John Maldonado Jr. each had RBIs.
Express 2, Royals 0
WINCHESTER — Strasburg scored two unearned runs in the first inning and held the Winchester offense to just four hits to ruin the Royals' first home game at the newly renovated Bridgeforth Field on Saturday.
Led by starter Robert Kelly (5 innings, 3 hits, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts), four Express pitchers combined for the shutout.
Winchester starter Jarrett Masrasco threw well, allowing four hits with one walk and four strikeouts over six innings.
Ntahan Barraza had a single and a double to lead the Royals (0-2). Fenwick Trimble added a double. Henry Koehler had an RBI triple in the first for Strasburg (2-0).
