WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University men's basketball program defeated Newport News Apprentice 63-58 on Thursday night to give new head coach Nick Doyle his first win.
Binwi Bihai (12 points, two blocks) drained a 3-pointer from the right wing with 49 seconds left to give the Hornets (1-1) a 59-55 lead against the Shipbuilders (1-1).
SU went 4-for-5 from the free throw line in the final nine seconds, including converting its one chance following a Builders' technical foul, to ice a contest that had nine ties and 12 lead changes.
With 2:45 remaining, the score was tied for the ninth and final time at 55-55 following an Alvin Hawkins layup for Apprentice. Malik Jordan (10 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, two blocks) hit 1 of 2 from the line 78 seconds later and SU would hold that lead for the remainder of the contest.
Apprentice, which shot 32 percent (23 of 72) for the game, missed six of its final seven shots from the field following Jordan's free throw. The Builders were 1 of 22 from beyond the arc (5 percent).
SU led 27-24 at the half. The Hornets held the Builders to just 24.2 percent shooting (8 for 33), including 0 for 11 on 3s in the first half.
Davion Roberts led SU with 18 points and 11 rebounds and had three steals. Landon Russ added 12 points and three steals and Kendrick Robinson had nine rebounds.
SU scored 13 points off of 14 Apprentice turnovers.
Men's soccer: SU's Yared named First Team All-ODAC
FOREST — Shenandoah University sophomore forward Nathan Yared became the first player in program history be named First Team All-ODAC in selections announced Thursday.
The Springfield native was a Third Team selection last year.
Yared led SU with 11 goals (third in the ODAC) and four assists for 26 points (third in the ODAC). He had five goals and two assists for 12 points in league play and also was a perfect 3 for 3 on penalty kick conversions.
Women's soccer: SU places two on All-ODAC team
FOREST — Shenandoah University's Elizabeth McGee was selected to the Second Team and Chandler Gallant was picked for the Third Team as part of All-ODAC teams announced Wednesday.
McGee, a forward/midfielder, led the Hornets in goals with 11 and picked up three assists. Her 25 points led the squad and is sixth in the conference.
Gallant, a midfielder, scored 10 goals and had one assist for 21 points.
This is the first All-ODAC honor for the duo, who helped the program reach the ODAC semifinals for the first time since 2016.
