Eleven wrestlers from local high schools are still in the hunt for state championships after their performances on Friday advanced them to Saturday's semifinals at their respective Virginia High School League state tournaments.
In Class 4 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center, returning state champions Anthony Lucchiani (sophomore, 126 pounds) and senior Keagan Judd (150) each advanced to the semifinals for Sherando.
James Wood and Handley each have a trio of semifinalists.
Moving on for the Colonels were freshman Max Mooney (106), sophomore Colton Bendure (120) and sophomore James Battulga (138).
Handley's semifinalists are sophomore Hayden Thompson (120), junior Nick Baker (132) and senior Simon Bishop (165).
All Class 4 wrestlers won two matches to advance to Saturday's semifinals. Bendure and Thompson are on opposite sides of the bracket and will not match up in the semis.
In Class 2 at the Salem Civic Center, Clarke County put three wrestlers in the semifinals — junior Wyatt Stemberger (126), sophomore Blake Jacobson (144) and senior Cannon Long (157). Stemberger won two matches to advance to the semis while Jacobson and Long only had to win quarterfinal matches after having first round byes.
Semifinals at both locations will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Consolation semifinals and third- and fifth-place matches will follow. Championship finals are at 5 p.m.
In the Class 4 team standings, Great Bridge is in first with 98.5 points out of 51 teams. Loudoun County and Spotsylvania are tied for second (59), Eastern View is fourth (51) and Sherando is fifth (49.5). James Wood is tied for 11th with 35 points, Handley is 15th with 30 and Millbrook is 28th with 17.
Sherando is guaranteed to have four state place winners after Tyler Koerner (132) and Brogan Teter (144) each went 3-1 on Friday. James Wood and Handley will have no additional place winners and Millbrook will not have any.
In Class 2, Strasburg is in first place with 99 points. Poquoson is second with 78.5, Central is third with 76 and Clarke County is 10th with 38.5 out of 36 teams.
Also for the Eagles, Kolton Vincent will place at 120 pounds after going 3-1 on Friday.
Records for other local wrestlers:
Sherando: Zachary Hayes (138) 2-2; Storm Miller (190) 1-2; Jake Dann (165) 0-2.
James Wood: Blake Messick (132) 2-2; Orion Cox (190) 0-2.
Handley: Thomas Thorpe (157) 1-2.
Millbrook: Julian Cusick (150) 2-2; Jett Helmut (285) 2-2; Jason Coleman (175) 1-2; Ezra Doyle-Naegeli (215) 1-2.
Clarke County: John Ferraro (106) 0-2.
Basketball: Six Eagles earn All-District honors
The Clarke County boys' and girls' basketball teams each had three players selected to the All-Bull Run District teams that were released on Friday.
First Team selections for the Eagle boys were juniors Will Booker and Moses Day. Junior Louis Marino made the Second Team.
First Team selections for the Clarke County girls were senior Keira Rohrbach and freshman Alaina McKavish. Senior Hailey Evans was selected to the Second Team.
The players of the year are Strasburg junior Macy Smith (girls) and Madison County junior Bryce Breeden (boys).
Each Clarke County team will be a No. 1 seed for their respective Region 2B tournaments and will take part in a quarterfinal doubleheader on Tuesday at home. The boys will take on No. 8 Page County at 6 p.m. and the girls will face No. 8 Stuarts Draft at 7:30 p.m.
