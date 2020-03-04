James Wood senior guard Makayla Firebaugh was named the Region 4C Girls' Basketball Co-Player of the Year for the second straight season in selections released on Wednesday.
Both Millbrook coaches earned Co-Coach of the Year honors. Girls' coach Erick Green Sr. and boys' coach Steve Grubbs each led their teams to the championship game of the Region 4C tournament and will play in Class 4 state quarterfinal games on Friday.
During the regular season Firebaugh led the area in scoring (25.8 points per game), steals (5.5) and free throw percentage (.845), ranked second in field goal percentage (.460), third in assists (2.7) and sixth in rebounds (5.9).
Firebaugh was joined on the girls' first team by Millbrook sophomore guard Avery O'Roke (22.5 points, 3.4 steals, 2.2 assists during the regular season) and Pioneers senior forward Ali Hauck (13.8 points, area-best 11.6 rebounds, 4.9 steals, area-best 1.5 blocks).
Area second team selections are Millbrook senior guard/forward Emily Magee (10.3 points, 3.1 steals, 2.2 assists), James Wood senior forward Brenna Prunty (12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds. 3.9 steals) and Sherando freshman guard Grace Burke (12.7 points, 2.3 assists).
Firebaugh shared Player of the Year honors with Tuscarora's Isabellah Middleton and Green shared Coach of the Year honors with Bill Reynolds of Region 4C champion Loudoun Valley.
The Region 4C boys' first team featured Handley junior forward Demitri Gardner and Millbrook senior guard Julien Hagerman. Gardner led the area in scoring (22.9 ppg), was second in rebounding (7.9) and 3-point percentage (.364, 28 of 77) and fifth in field goal percentage (175 of 337, .519). Hagerman ranked second in scoring (15.0) and third in 3-point shooting (.360, 49 of 136).
Local second team selections are Millbrook senior guard Tyson Stewart (10.4 points, 2,2 assists, 1.3 steals) and James Wood senior guard James Cornwell (7.9 points, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals).
Grubbs shared Coach of the Year honors with Mark Alexander of Region 4C champion Loudoun County. The Player of the Year was Loudoun County's Matthew Anderson.
MEN'S TRACK & FIELD
Allen to compete at NCAA meet
Sherando graduate and Tiffin University freshman thrower Isaiah Allen has qualified for the NCAA Division II Track & Field Championships that will take place on March 13 and 14 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Alabama.
Allen will compete in the shot put. His best mark this year is 57 feet, 4.75 inches.
WOMEN'S GOLF
SU picked fourth in ODAC
FOREST — Shenandoah University is the preseason No. 4 selection of the league's coaches in poll results released Wednesday by the league office.
Shenandoah, which finished as the league's runner-up last season, has 29 points in the poll. Washington & Lee, with a perfect 54 points on nine first place votes, leads the poll.
Bridgewater received the Generals' first place vote and is second with 45 points.
Voting was done on a 9-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams. Only the six teams expected to score at the conference tournament are ranked in the poll.
Shenandoah opens the spring season Monday at the BSN/Nike Invitational hosted by Ohio Wesleyan at Dataw Island, S.C.
MEN'S GOLF
SU selected seventh in ODAC
FOREST — Shenandoah University is the preseason No. 7 selection of the ODAC coaches in poll results announced Wednesday by the league office.
The Hornets, who finished seventh at the 2019 ODAC Championships, are tied with Ferrum for the seventh spot in the 12-team poll with 56 points.
Hampden-Sydney, with eight first place votes and 117 points, leads the poll. uilford is second with 113 points and three first place votes with Washington & Lee (103 points, one first place vote) third.
Voting was done on an 11-1 basis with teams unable to vote for their own teams.
Shenandoah opens its season Monday at the BSN/Nike Invitational hosted by Ohio Wesleyan at Dataw Island, S.C.
