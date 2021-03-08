James Wood graduate and Rider University freshman guard Makayla Firebaugh was a unanimous selection to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball All-Rookie Team that was announced on Monday.
Firebaugh was one of five players selected to the team. She led all MAAC rookies in conference scoring this year (12.5 points per game) and ranked eighth overall in the conference for scoring average.
In all games this year, Firebaugh leads the Broncs with 11.2 points per game, scoring in double figures a team-high 15 times in 22 games.
Firebaugh is shooting a team-high 88.9 percent from the free-throw line (40-45), connecting on each of her last 29 attempts dating back to Jan. 2. She is also averaging 4.4 rebounds per game.
Firebaugh has twice been named MAAC Rookie of the Week and was selected MAAC Player of the Week on Feb. 1 following a career-high 26-point performance at Monmouth, when she made 6 of 8 3-pointers. She added nine rebounds.
Rider (6-17, 5-13 MAAC) is the No. 7 seed for the MAAC Tournament that begins today. The Broncos will play No. 10 Monmouth at 2:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to a quarterfinal game against No. 2 Quinnipiac on Wednesday.
Clarke tied for 2nd in regional football ratings
The 2-0 Clarke County football team is tied for second in Region 2B with Strasburg (2-0) and the Eagles’ Friday opponent Page County (1-0) with a rating of 18.0 in the Virginia High School League power ratings that were released on Monday.
The top four teams make the playoffs in Region 2B. Stuarts Draft (2-0) tops the 10-team ratings in Region 2B at 19.0. Staunton (1-1) is fifth at 13.5.
The five-team Class 4 Northwestern District does not use ratings for its playoff qualifiers. The top two teams will advance to the Region 4C playoffs.
The Judges — who were off last week — open district play on Friday at Fauquier. In Saturday’s district openers, Kettle Run beat Fauquier 44-0 and Liberty beat Culpeper County 38-21.
Handley volleyball remains unbeaten
WINCHESTER — The Handley volleyball team improved to 3-0 by sweeping Turner Ashby 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 in non-district action on Monday.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 10 kills, 14 assists, 2 aces; Anna Prosser 7 kills, 3 aces; Emilie Pifer 22 digs.
Clarke volleyball stays perfect
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County volleyball team improved to 3-0 by sweeping Stonewall Jackson 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 on Monday night in Bull Run District action.
Clarke County leaders: Abby Peace 17 kills, 4 blocks, 3 aces; Alyssa Hoggatt 17 assists, 3 aces; Bella Stem 8 kills.
Millbrook boys drop first game to Washington
WINCHESTER — The Millbrook boys' basketball team fell to 2-1 with a 59-52 loss to Washington (W.Va.) on Monday.
Millbrook leaders: Joaquin Canada 13 points; Detric Brown 10 points; Quinten Jones 10 points.
James Wood boys lose to Martinsburg
MARTINSBURG. W.Va. — The James Wood boys' basketball team fell to 0-3 with a 59-50 loss to Martinsburg (W.Va.) on Monday.
The Colonels led 14-13 after one quarter. Martinsburg (1-1) led 27-22 at the half and 44-32 after three quarters. James Wood got as close as 48-42 halfway through the third quarter.
Leaders — James Wood: Jacob Medina 15 points, 12 rebounds; Carson Baker, Kaden Spaid, Austin Rogers 8 points each. Martinsburg: Anthony Smith 13 points, Doryn Smith 11 points, Garrett Staubs 10 points.
Sherando girls fall against Jefferson
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va — Jefferson blew open the game in the third quarter as the Cougars knocked off Sherando 52-29 in girls' basketball on Monday night.
Leading 20-13 at the half, Jefferson (2-0) outscored Sherando (2-2) by a 20-6 margin in the third quarter to take a 40-19 lead.
Scoring leaders: Sherando: Ella Carlson 11, Asia James 5. Jefferson: Jordan Carr 16, Macie Chrisman 12, Catrina Myers 11.
