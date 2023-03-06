LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — James Wood graduate and Rider University junior Makayla Firebaugh surpassed 1,000 career points in the Broncs’ 66-63 overtime win over Marist on Saturday.
Firebaugh scored six of her 16 points in the extra session and now has 1,002 career points for Rider (9-20, 6-14 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). She is the 24th person in program history to score 1,000 points.
Firebaugh added six rebounds and three assists on Saturday. For the season, the 5-foot-10 guard is averaging 13.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
The 10th-seeded Broncs and No. 7 Red Foxes will play again Tuesday in the opening round of the MAAC Tournament at 12:30 p.m. in Atlantic City, N.J.
Men’s basketball: Brown gets First Team honor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Handley graduate and University of Mount Olive senior guard Michael Brown earned Conference Carolinas First Team honors last week, the first time in his career he has been named All-Conference.
The Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year in 2018-19, Brown becomes just the third UMO player in the last seven years to earn All-Conference First Team status.
The 5-foot-10 guard shattered the single-season points and assists records this year for Mount Olive, whose season ended with a 89-79 loss to Belmont Abbey in the Conference Carolinas quarterfinals on Friday. He ranks third in all of Division II in total points (718), second in total assists (207), and is first in minutes per game (38.4).
Brown averaged 23.2 points per game with five 30-point games, including a career-high 42-point performance against Emmanuel on Feb. 16. Brown tallied four double-doubles throughout the regular season and is the only UMO player to dish out 200 assists in a single season. He joined his current head coach Dory Hines as the only two players to reach over 600 career assists at UMO.
Brown leads the conference in several statistical categories, including total points, three-pointers made (80), assists per game (6.7), and assist/turnover ratio (2.4-1). Brown also averaged 5.0 rebounds per game and made 49.6 percent of his field goal attempts, 44.7 percent of his 3-pointers and 86.4 percent of his free throws.
