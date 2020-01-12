WINCHESTER — James Wood’s Makayla Firebaugh scored 22 points to become the school’s all-time leading scorer and the Colonels’ girls’ basketball team defeated Clarke County 67-20 on Saturday at Shirley Gymnasium.
Firebaugh needed 19 points to break the record of 1,633 set by Heather Armel (class of 2010). The NCAA Division I Rider signee had 17 points at halftime and broke the record on a 3-pointer. She now has 1,637 points, including 211 this year in nine games.
The Colonels (9-2) led 26-8 after one quarter, 39-13 at the half and 59-16 after three quarters against the Eagles (5-7).
Leaders — James Wood: Brenna Prunty 9 points, Brooklyn Crate 9 points. Clarke County: Alison Sipe 6 points, 5 rebounds; Raegan Owens 4 assists.
Clarke County 52, Rappahannock County 43 (OT)
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County outscored Rappahannock County 16-7 in overtime to win in Bull Run District action on Friday night. The Eagles (2-3 district) led 15-7 after one quarter, 15-10 at the half, and trailed 27-23 after three quarters before outscoring the Panthers 13-9 in the fourth quarter to knot the game at 36-36.
Clarke County leaders: Raegan Owens 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists; Alison Sipe 15 points, 13 rebounds; 3 steals; Sara Wenzel 10 points, 2 steals.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
James Wood 38, Clarke County 27
WINCHESTER — James Wood took a 24-9 lead at the half and went on to defeat Clarke County on Saturday. The Colonels are 8-3 and the Eagles are 5-7.
Leaders — James Wood: Connor Ballentine 11 points; Jaden Ashby 7 points; Carson Baker 6 points. Clarke County: Colby Childs 10 points; Jacob Weddle 8 points; Volkan Ergen 11 rebounds, 7 blocks.
WRESTLING
Handley 3-2 at Freedom Duals
SOUTH RIDING — Handley went 3-2 at the Freedom (South Riding) Duals on Saturday. The Judges defeated Stonewall Jackson (Manassas) 54-30, Herndon 49-30 and Broad Run 37-33, and lost to Annandale 40-36 and Loudoun County 49-22.
Handley leaders: 138: Simon Bishop 5-0; 160: Cesar Abac 3-0; 160/170: Hunter Thompson, 5-0; 182: Kingsley Menifee, 5-0; 106: Cam Gordon, 4-1.
Millbrook 0-3 at Virginia Duals
HAMPTON — Millbrook went 0-3 in the American Division of the Virginia Duals held Friday and Saturday at the Hampton Coliseum. The Pioneers lost to Grundy 62-18, Kellam 63-18 and Lexington 38-31.
Millbrook leaders: 106: Elliott Rivera 2-1; 132: Cody Glover 2-1; 138: Jose Cruz Ramirez 2-1; 145: Micah Osborne 2-1.
Clarke 0-5 at Heritage Duals
LEESBURG — Clarke County went 0-5 at the Heritage Duals on Saturday. The Eagles lost to Kettle Run 49-18, Midlothian 59-15, West Carteret 63-6, Heritage 78-6 and Riverside 36-24.
Clarke County leaders: 195/220: Roger Tapscott 4-1; 106: Cannon Long 3-2.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Sherando 2-0 in district meet
WARRENTON — Sherando defeated Kettle Run 150-128 and Liberty 191-76 in Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet action on Saturday at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility.
Sherando winners: 200-yard medley relay: Jordyn Jones, Emma De Jong, Taylor Smith, Natalee Tusing, 1:55.77 (state-qualifying time); 200 IM: Taylor Smith 2:18.76; 50 free: Tusing 26.80; 100 fly: Smith 1:02.76; 100 free: De Jong 56.79; 100 back: Jordyn Jones 1:05.81; 100 breast: De Jong 1:10.43 (state time); 400 free relay: Tusing, Kyra Schultz, Smith, De Jong, 3:56.34.
Clarke 0-3 in meet
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Clarke County lost to Strasburg 45-33, Musselman (W.Va.) 49-35 and Jefferson (W.Va.) 71-21 in dual meet action on Saturday at Shepherd University.
Clarke County leaders: 200-yard freestyle: 1. Kayla Sprincis, 2:05.24; 500 free: 1. Sprincis 5:23.65.
Sherando 108, James Wood 62
WINCHESTER — Sherando defeated James Wood in a Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet on Friday at Jim Barnett Park.
Event winners: Sherando: 200-meter freestyle: Natalee Tusing 2:29.45; 50 free: Emma De Jong 28.68 (state-qualifying time); 400 free: De Jong 4:58.28; 200 free relay: Lillian Twigg, Eleanor Lunde, Lindley Armel, Kyra Schultz, 2:10.23; 100 breast: Taylor Smith 1:17.62 (state time); 400 free relay: Tusing, Schultz, Smith, De Jong, 4:21.06. In addition, the 200 medley relay team of Jordyn Jones, De Jong, Smith and Tusing had a state time of 2:10.54. James Wood: 200 medley relay: Leah Snapp, Paige Simko, Kimberly Warnagiris, Lauren Masters, 2:02.82 (state time); 200 IM: Masters 2:34.38; 100 free: Warnagiris 1:10.10; 100 free: Masters 1:03.56; 100 back: Warnagiris 1:13.94; In addition, Simko had a state time in the 50 free (28.73) and 100 breast (1:18.58).
Handley 108, Culpeper County 58
WOODBERRY FOREST — Handley defeated Culpeper County in a Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet at the Woodberry Forest School on Friday.
Handley event winners: 200-yard freestyle: Sullivan Morefield 2:35.75; 100 fly: Molly Young 1:11.70; 100 free: Morefield 1:05.22; 500 free: Young 6:25.02; 200 freestyle relay: Morefield, Abigail Dodd, Claire Zombro, Young 2:01.74; 100 back: Dodd 1:22.16; 400 free relay: Dodd, Morefield, Zombro, Young 4:37.76.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Warriors 1-1 in meet
WARRENTON — Sherando defeated Liberty 168-60 and lost to Kettle Run 173-98 in Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet action on Saturday at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility.
Sherando winners: 200-yard freestyle: Peter Pham 1:54.57; 100 fly: Trevor Cram 1:00.79; 100 free: Pham 50.89.
Eagles 1-2 in meet
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Clarke County defeated Musselman (W.Va.) 39-37 but lost to Strasburg 44-35 and Jefferson (W.Va.) 61-30 in dual meet action on Saturday at Shepherd University.
Clarke County leaders: 200-yard freestyle: 1. Liam Whalen 2:02.24; 200 IM: 1. Derek Sprincis 2:13.19; 500 freestyle: 1. Sprincis 5:13.71; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Whalen, Logan Chaillet, Sprincis, Cooper Lowell, 1:41.51; 100 backstroke: 2. Whalen 1:08.15.
James Wood 110.5, Sherando 58.5
WINCHESTER — James Wood defeated Sherando in a Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet on Friday at Jim Barnett Park.
Event winners: James Wood: 200-meter medley relay: Andrew Thompson, Paul Warnagiris, Jackson Sitton, Brendan Cassidy, 2:04.38; 200 free: Warnagiris 2:09.19; 200 IM: Thompson 2:31.78; 50 free: Sitton 27.30; 100 fly: Sitton 1:06.10; 100 free: Colin Staneart 1:03.56; 400 free: Warnagiris 4:33.58; 200 free relay: Jamie King, Trent Rakowski, Staneart, Sitton, 1:53.92; 400 free relay: Thompson, Staneart, Rakowski, Warnagiris, 4:11.44. Sherando: 100 back: Peter Pham 1:07.78; 100 breast: Trevor Cram 1:19.22.
Handley 79, Culpeper County 69
WOODBERRY FOREST — Handley defeated Culpeper County in a Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet at the Woodberry Forest School on Friday.
Handley event winners: 200-yard freestyle: Henry Fowler 1:57.25; 100 fly: Chris Stearns 1:08.30; 500 free: Fowler 5:24.52; 200 free relay: Brendan Love, Stearns, Ryan Stickley, Fowler 1:47.35; 400 free relay: Fowler, Brendan Love, Chris Stearns, Stickley 4:08.66.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Shenandoah 64, Lynchburg 55
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University celebrated head coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft’s birthday Saturday by downing the University of Lynchburg.
In a game that was delayed by two hours because of Lynchburg’s travel issues, Shenandoah (8-5, 5-2 ODAC) snapped a two-game losing streak with the win over its fellow ODAC Hornets.
Shenandoah held the lead for the last 38:24 of the contest but needed a strong finish at the line in order to dispatch Lynchburg (7-7, 4-3).
Lynchburg cut its deficit to three points (53-50) with 1:59 remaining before senior Jordan Sondrol took over.
Sondrol, who finished with a game-high 27 points, canned a 3-pointer (one of two on the day for her) on the next trip down the floor and then made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 43 seconds to ice the victory.
Shenandoah shot 79 percent from the line from the game (19 of 24) and was 8 of 10 in the fourth quarter.
SU made 21 of 48 shots (44 percent) while Lynchburg was 18 of 50 from the field (36 percent).
For the Hornets, Sierra St. Cyr had 12 points, Sarah Donley had seven rebounds and Regan Johnson had six rebounds.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Roanoke 77, Shenandoah 69
SALEM — Host Roanoke College held off a furious Shenandoah University comeback in an ODAC victory on Saturday afternoon at the Cregger Center.
Trailing by 14 points (67-53) with 4:43 remaining, Shenandoah (5-9, 2-3 ODAC) reeled off a 14-5 run to climb within 72-67 with 46 seconds remaining.
But Roanoke (10-4, 4-1) hit 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and turned in a pair of defensive stops in the final 39 seconds to secure their 24th victory over SU in 27 lifetime meetings.
The two teams traded the lead seven times and were tied on six occasions in the opening 14 minutes of the contest.
With Shenandoah holding a 28-27 lead following a Zach Garrett (20 points, eight rebounds) 3-pointer, Roanoke took the lead for good with a 14-6 run to complete the first half.
SU made 26 of 65 shots (40 percent) while Roanoke made 25 of 54 (46 percent). SU made 5 of 10 free throws. RC was 19 of 28.
For the Hornets, Christopher Chaney had 21 points and Ethan Diffee had seven rebounds.
