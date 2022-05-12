Five Handley athletes signed their National Letter of Intent to compete at the college level in a ceremony at the high school on Wednesday morning.
Jack Thome (golf) will compete for NCAA Division III Bridgewater College of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference; Deonte Trammel (football) will play for D3 Westminster College; John-Henry Herrington (Roanoke College) and Peyton Jones (Hollins University) will play tennis for ODAC schools; and Tava Loy will cheer for NCAA Division II Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.Va.
The Winchester Star Golfer of the Year, Thome was the first local golfer since 2015 to qualify for the Class 4 state tournament, where he tied for 17th out of 60 people with a 77. Thome also tied for second at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament (77), placed sixth at the Region 4C tournament (76) and had an area-best 77 stroke average.
Thome will join a Bridgewater team that placed seventh out of 11 teams in the ODAC Championships this year.
Thome will study business administration.
A defensive back/running back, Trammel was a Second Team All-District selection on defense who had 38 tackles (20 solo, 18 assists) to rank sixth on the team. He had one fumble recovery. As a running back, Trammel had 45 carries for 268 yards (a 6.0 average) and three touchdowns and caught five passes for 32 yards.
Westminster is located in New Wilmington, Pa. The Titans went 8-3 overall and 8-1 in the Presidents Athletic Conference to share the conference title.
Trammel will major in business.
Herrington has posted an 12-2 record at No. 1 and No. 2 singles and an 11-1 record at No. 1 doubles this season after posting a 9-3 record at No. 3 singles and a 7-0 record at No. 2 doubles as a junior.
Roanoke went 7-12 and 3-5 in the ODAC this year.
Herrington will major in political science.
A captain, Jones is 6-3 at No. 6 singles this year and 5-3 in doubles with several different partners. Jones is undecided on a major.
Hollins is located in Roanoke. Hollins was 2-16 and 0-8 in the ODAC this year.
Loy will join a Shepherd program that placed first in the Small Co-Ed Collegiate Championship Division at the Christian Cheerleaders of America competition this year.
Loy will study health promotion and exercise science.
Baseball: Millbrook 1, Harrisonburg 0 (9)
HARRISONBURG — Jerrod Jenkins and Ethan Burgreen combined for nine shutout innings and Burgreen scored the winning run in Millbrook's victory over Harrisonburg on Thursday.
Burgreen led off the ninth by drawing a walk and swiping second base. He moved up on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.
Jenkins pitched seven shutout innings, allowing two hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Burgreen, who was 2-for-2 at the plate, got the win, allowing one hit and no walks with one strikeout.
The Pioneers improved to 18-2 overall.
Fauquier 4, Sherando 0
WARRENTON — Fauquier's Damen Tapscott tossed a two-hit shutout to beat Sherando in a Class 4 Northwestern District contest on Thursday.
The Warriors (11-9, 5-7) dropped their fourth straight league game and will be the No. 5 seed in the district tournament next week. Fauquier (7-4) and James Wood (8-3) will square off Friday with the winner getting the No. 2 seed. The Falcons could fall to the No. 4 seed with a loss.
Tapscott struck out 10 and also drove in two runs. Neil Holborn and Tyler Campbell each had a single for the Warriors.
Softball: Fauquier 10, Sherando 9
WARRENTON — Sherando rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh and then lost to Fauquier on Payton Swart's two-out grand slam in Thursday's Class 4 Northwestern District game.
Abby Vaidnais' two-run single highlighted the rally for Sherando (8-12, 5-7).
Sherando leaders: Madison Harris 3-4, 2 runs; Anna Borst 2-4 (double), 3 RBIs; Emma Chunta 2 RBIs; Jaeda Long 2 runs; Meghan Harris 2 runs; Aubrey Weir 6 IP, 12 hits, 7 runs (5 earned), 1 walk, 3 strikeouts.
