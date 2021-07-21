Culpeper County assistant coach and former Bridgewater College pitcher/outfielder Carolyn Campbell has been hired as Millbrook’s softball coach.
Campbell, a business teacher at Clarke County High School, was a team captain for Bridgewater in 2019, when she went 8-7 with a 3.36 ERA in 83.1 innings. A Culpeper County High School graduate, Campbell began working with the Blue Devils in August of 2019.
“We are very pleased to welcome Coach Campbell as our new head softball coach,” said Millbrook coordinator of student activities Scott Mankins in a news release. “She will provide the program with a great deal of knowledge and experience from her perspective as both a player and a coach.
“We are looking forward to her leading the varsity softball team well into the future and providing both stability and excitement to our softball program.”
Campbell — a four-year Old-Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic honoree — will be Millbrook’s fifth head softball coach in four years since Mandee Madden resigned after a six-year run following the 2018 season.
Ashley Plaugher coached the team in 2019. Rich Pell was hired to coach the team for what turned out to be a canceled season in 2020 due to COVID-19. Jason Orr started out as the head coach in 2021 and went 1-3 in four games before he switched roles with assistant coach Derek Kniceley.
Knicely guided the Pioneers to a 5-4 record over the remainder of the season, which ended with a Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinal loss to Sherando. Millbrook went 6-7 overall and 4-6 in the district in the regular season. The Pioneers did not start any seniors in the playoff game against Sherando.
One of the Pioneers’ wins last season came against Culpeper County, which went 2-10 overall (2-7 district).
“I’m very excited about the opportunity to lead Millbrook’s softball program,” said Campbell in the release. “I’ve had the desire to serve as a head coach for some time and am looking forward to utilizing my experience and personal strengths to help each student-athlete grow as an individual and as part of our team.
“By helping each player reach their full potential and developing a positive team culture, I am confident we will be able to build a highly successful softball program that represents Millbrook High School well.”
While at Bridgewater, Campbell (250 innings, 102 at-bats in the career) volunteered as an instructor for the college’s softball camps and clinics.
Cotten’s nine RBIs lift Royals to win
WINCHESTER — Winchester backup catcher Tyler Cotten had a game for the ages by driving in nine runs in Tuesday night’s 13-7 Valley Baseball League win over Strasburg at Bridgeforth Field.
Cotten (3 for 5) hit a three-run home run in the second inning to put Winchester (19-18) up 3-2. Up 4-3, Winchester scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 10-3, with Cotten driving in the last four runs with a grand slam. Cotten extended the Royals’ lead to 12-3 with a two-run double in the seventh inning.
The Royals (13 hits) were also led by Dilan Espinal (3 for 5, three runs, double, RBI, stolen base), Ihosvany Castaneda (2 for 4, three runs), Soterio Ramirez (2 for 5, two runs, two RBIs), and Theo Bryant (two walks, two runs, stolen base).
Xavier Meachem (1-2) entered the game in the fourth inning. He allowed two hits and four walks over 2.2 innings, but he did not allow a run in earning the win. He struck out three batters.
Winchester’s scheduled doubleheader at Purcellville on Wednesday was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
The Royals have clinched a playoff spot. The VBL North Division playoffs are tentatively scheduled to start on Sunday.
Post 21 concludes regular season
PURCELLVILLE — The Winchester Post 21 Renegades concluded their American Legion baseball regular season with an 11-7 loss to Post 34 Leesburg at Loudoun Valley High School.
Post 21 (3-8) led 7-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but Leesburg scored four times in the fifth and added three runs in the sixth inning for a 9-7 lead.
Winchester was led by Trevor Wright (1 for 3, three RBIs, double), Hayden Cunningham (2 for 4) and Andrew Plunkett (two runs, two walks).
Leesburg had 15 hits and four errors and Winchester had five hits and five errors.
District 15/16 was not scheduled to have a district tournament at the beginning of the season, but Winchester and Leesburg will meet again today in the opening round of the tournament at 7 p.m. at the same location.
