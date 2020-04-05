Although she had her freshman season at Penn State Schuylkill cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, former Handley softball standout Meghan Stokes made quite an impression.
Stokes recently was named to the Association of Independent Institutions All-Conference softball team as a second baseman.
In eight games, Stokes went 9 for 25 (.360 average), scored five runs, belted two doubles, drove in five and stole five bases.
FIELD HOCKEY
Shenandoah announces fall schedule
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University coach Ashley Smeltzer-Kraft has announced her program's fall schedule.
The Hornets, coming off of a 17-4 season and an ECAC championship, host eight matches, starting with a Sept. 1 matchup against Hood College at 6:30 p.m., the middle contest in a tripleheader with the Hornets men's and women's soccer programs.
SU's other home games are against Gettysburg (Sept. 4), Washington College (Sept. 30), Wesley (Oct. 3). Eastern Mennonite (Oct. 7), Ferrum (Oct. 17, Homecoming), Roanoke (Oct. 24, Senior Day) and Bridgewater (Oct. 28).
SU plays on the road at: Washington & Jefferson (Sept. 6), Wooster (Sept. 12), Kenyon (Sept. 13), Mary Washington (Sept. 16), Stevenson (Sept. 19), St. Mary's (Sep. 23),
SU travels to Virginia Wesleyan (Oct. 10), Randolph-Macon (Oct. 14), Washington & Lee (Oct. 21) and Lynchburg (Oct. 31).
"We had a great year last year, but our goal remains the same: win the ODAC title," Smeltzer-Kraft said in a news release. "We have increased our strength of schedule in an effort to make us more prepared for ODAC play. We can't wait to get back out there and compete."
