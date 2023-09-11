Former James High School head football coach Richard “Dick” Harmison died Sunday at age 97 in Williamsburg.
After a long career as an athlete and coach, Harmison took over as head coach for the Colonels in 1985 and had a 10-29-1 record over five seasons.
Harmison was an outstanding football player at Romney (W.Va.) High School and went on have fine college careers at both Potomac State College and Shepherd University, where he graduated in 1951.
Harmison had successful high school head coaching stints in West Virginia at Charles Town (1955-1959) and Martinsville (1960-1964) before moving onto the college ranks as an assistant coach. He had a pair of stops at Virginia Military Institute (1965-1968 and 1973-1985) sandwiched around a stint at William & Mary (1969-1972). At William & Mary, Harmison coached with future legends Marv Levy and Lou Holtz.
After his coaching ended at James Wood, Harmison continued to teach, retiring in 1993. He resided in Stephens City for 32 years and was instrumental in founding the Shenandoah Valley Retired Coaches Association. He moved to Williamsburg in 2018.
Harmison is a member of the Shepherd University, Potomac State, Martinsburg High School and Hampshire County Halls of Fame.
A celebration of his life will be held at Omps Funeral Home in Winchester on Oct. 26 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception.
Volleyball: James Wood 3, Liberty 0
BEALETON — Unbeaten James Wood clobbered LIberty, rolling to a 25-3, 25-7, 25-7 Class 4 Northwestern District triumph against Liberty on Monday.
The defending state champions improved to 5-0 overall, 1-0 in the district.
James Wood leaders: Kennedy Spaid 11 kills, 3 aces; Ashlynn Spence 8 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs; Tenley Mattison with 5 kills, 2 solo blocks; Hannah McCullough 12 assists, 6 aces.
Skyline 3, Clarke County 0
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County suffered from a 25-21, 25-20, 25-23 sweep against Skyline on Monday.
The Eagles dropped to 2-5 overall.
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 25 assists, 5 aces; Anna Spencer 12 kills, 2 blocks; Marlee Backover 16 digs.
Golf: James Wood captures tri-match
FRONT ROYAL — Brayden Rockwell tied for medalist honors to lead James Wood to a tight tri-match win over Fauquier and Skyline on Monday at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
The Colonels finished at 167, while Skyline (171) and Fauquier (175) followed. Rockwell and Fauquier's Cole Logan each fired 2-over rounds of 38 on the Red Nine.
Other James Wood scores: Ian Longo 42, Jake Bursey 42, Lauren Van Horn 45.
Handley takes win over Kettle Run
WARRENTON — Handley scored a 144-149 victory against Kettle Run on Thursday at Fauquier Springs Country Club.
The Judges' Sam Thome earned medalist honors with a 1-under 33.
Other Handley scorers: Jag Fitzsimmons 34, Dash Fitzsimmons 38, Jackson Bouder 39.
College cross country: Ahrens shines for Concordia
MEQUON, Wisc. — Sherando graduate and Concordia University Wisconsin cross country freshman Emma Ahrens captured the individual title by 13 seconds with a 6,000-meter time of 22 minutes and 49.7 seconds on Saturday at the school’s Ken Weidt Classic.
Eight scoring teams and 83 individuals competed in the meet won by NCAA Division III CUW, which scored 25 points to win the team title by 13 points.
It was the second straight meet won by the Falcons to open the season. Ahrens was named the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) Student-Athlete of the Week for her performance on Sept. 2 at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Ahrens led the Falcons by placing fourth with a 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) time of 19:14.46. In a meet that featured 10 scoring teams and 130 runners, CUW scored 51 points to win by 17.
College football: Dalton receives conference honor
Clarke County graduate and University of Virginia at Wise redshirt junior placekicker Kellan Dalton was named the South Atlantic Conference Special Teams Player Of The Week for his performance in the Cavaliers’ 48-0 season-opening win over Union College on Sept 2. The weekly award from the NCAA Division II conference is the first of Dalton’s career.
Dalton was 2 for 2 on field goals (39 and 29 yards) and 6 for 6 on extra points. He also averaged 56.4 yards and had one touchback on nine kickoffs.
For his career, Dalton is 12 for 16 on field goal attempts and has made all 25 of his PAT attempts. In 2022, he set a school record with a 50-yard field goal against Ferrum College.
Dalton had a touchback on his only kickoff in a 37-0 loss to Thomas More on Saturday.
