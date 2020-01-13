Four former Millbrook High School girls' basketball teammates have set either career-highs or season-highs in scoring during recent games with their college teams.
Sophomores Amari Anthony (Siena) and Haile McDonald (Appalachian State) had career games last week, while sophomores Maddie Green (James Madison) and Erika Reed (Millersville, Pa.) had season-highs over the past two weeks.
Anthony, a 5-foot-9 guard, scored 18 points in a 68-63 win over Canisius on Saturday. Anthony nailed 7 of 11 field goals, including 2 of 3 3-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds in the contest. For the season, Anthony is averaging 7.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game for the Saints (3-11, 1-4 MAAC).
McDonald, a 6-2 forward, netted 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 73-65 overtime win over Texas State on Saturday. McDonald, who had set a career high with 12 points on Thursday, made 6 of 9 shots. For the season, McDoanld is averaging 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers (4-11, 1-3 Sun Belt).
Green, a 5-6 guard, netted 11 points during James Madison's 84-70 victory over William & Mary on Jan. 3. Green sank 5 of 8 shots and had five assists in the contest. For the season, Green is averaging 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds for the Dukes (11-3, 2-1 CAA).
Reed, a 5-10 guard, was one point off her career-high with 10 points in an 83-78 victory over Holy Family on Dec. 31. Reed sank 2 of 3 3-point attempts and was 4 of 4 from the foul line, while grabbing three rebounds. For the season, she is averaging 2.0 points and 0.7 rebounds per game for the Division II Marauders (5-9, 2-7 PSAC East).
The four teammates helped lead Millbrook to an unbeaten 28-0 season and the Class 4 championship in 2018.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
James Wood 38, Clarke County 27
WINCHESTER — James Wood took a 24-9 lead at the half and went on to defeat Clarke County on Saturday. The Colonels are 8-3 and the Eagles are 5-7.
Leaders — James Wood: Connor Ballentine 11 points; Jaden Ashby 7 points; Carson Baker 6 points. Clarke County: Colby Childs 10 points; Jacob Weddle 8 points; Volkan Ergen 11 rebounds, 7 blocks.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Monday's score: Clarke County 57, Skyline 55
