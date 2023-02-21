GENEVA, Ohio — Sherando graduate and George Mason University sophomore Emma DeJong placed in three individual and three relay events to help the Patriots take third out of 11 teams at the four-day Atlantic 10 Swimming and Diving Championships that concluded on Saturday at the SPIRE Institute.
DeJong helped two relays win and set school, conference and pool records. The 400-yard freestyle relay team recorded a time of 3:17.94 (DeJong had a 49.75-second split as the anchor leg). The 400 medley relay team broke its own conference record from last year and finished in 3:36.40, with DeJong swimming 49.38 on the 100 freestyle leg. DeJong recorded 200 split of 1:48.10 on the 800 free relay team that took fourth in 7:21.56.
Individually, DeJong placed second in the 100 free (49.92), fifth in the 100 breast (1:02.08) and 11th in the 200 IM (2:03.26).
Simko helps Loyola set relay record
LEWISBURG, Pa. — James Wood graduate and Loyola University Maryland freshman Paige Simko helped the Greyhounds break a three-year-old school record in the 200-yard medley relay at the four-day Patriot League Swimming and Diving Championships that concluded on Saturday at Bucknell University.
Simko swam a 50-yard breaststroke leg of 28.52 to help Loyola place second in 1:40.33. Simko also helped the 400 medley relay team take third in 3:43.09 with a 100 time of 1:03.18 in the 100 breaststroke.
Individually, Simko placed 13th in 100 breast in 1:04.99.
Loyola placed sixth out of 10 teams in the meet.
Baseball: SU’s Horning receives honor
MINNEAPOLIS — Shenandoah University senior Gavin Horning was named to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week in selections announced Tuesday.
Horning went 5 for 8, scored five runs and drove in five in a doubleheader sweep of Widener over the weekend. For the season, the senior right fielder is hitting .571, including two doubles, three triples, a home run, and seven RBIs for the unbeaten Hornets (4-0).
Shenandoah next hosts Lebanon Valley on Friday in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.
Lyman shines in debut at Morehead St.
NORFOLK — Former Clarke County high school standout Luke Lyman combined with two teammates for a five-hit shutout as he made his debut with Morehead State on Sunday.
In the second game of a doubleheader against Norfolk State, Lyman entered in the fifth after relieving starter Joe Rotkis. The right-hander allowed just one hit and struck out four of the seven batters he faced. The Eagles (4-0) went on a to a 3-0 win in the seven-inning contest.
