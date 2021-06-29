Clarke County senior Alyssa Hoggatt was recently named first team All-Region 2B as an outfielder to highlight the Eagles’ All-Region softball selections.
Second team selections for Clarke County are sophomore shortstop Madison Edwards and junior pitcher Abigail Peace.
Clarke County senior pitcher Jonah Cochran was selected to the Region 2B baseball second team.
The Region 2B Softball Co-Players of the Year were pitchers Kate Alger of Buffalo Gap and Taylor Hankins of Page County. Buffalo Gap’s Darren Pultz won Coach of the Year honors.
The Region 2B Baseball Player of the Year is Page County sophomore shortstop Lance Williams.
SU men’s basketball announces schedule
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University head men’s basketball coach Adam Walsh announced his program’s 25-game 2021-22 schedule on Tuesday.
The Hornets (0-8 overall, 0-7 ODAC in 2021) will open the season with Gwynedd-Mercy Tournament on Nov. 6 and 7 vs Neumann and the host Griffins in Gwynedd Valley, Pa., near Philadelphia.
After a road game at Catholic on Nov. 17, SU plays its home opener on Nov. 20 against Gallaudet University at a time to be announced.
Shenandoah returns to the road to take on future ODAC opponent Averett University on Nov. 27. The Cougars are set to join the league in 2022-23. This will be the Hornets’ first trip to the Grant Center since Jan. 4, 2012.
SU plays its first two Old Dominion Athletic Conference games on Dec. 1 at Eastern Mennonite and at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 at home against Ferrum.
SU plays at Marymount University on Dec. 8, at home against Mary Baldwin on Dec. 19, and plays in the Christopher Newport Captains Shootout Dec. 29-30.
The 2022 portion of the schedule features conference contests only beginning with a 7 p.m. game at Bridgewater on Jan. 5. The Eagles are one of five ODAC schools that SU will face home and away this season. The Hornets will host Bridgewater at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16.
Shenandoah also plays Guilford (Jan. 22 away, Feb. 5 home), Hampden-Sydney (Jan. 29 away, Feb. 19 home for Senior Day), Randolph-Macon (Jan. 19 home, Feb. 12 away) and Roanoke (Jan. 26 home, Feb. 9 away) in home-and-home series this winter.
SU also hosts Lynchburg (Jan. 8) and Washington & Lee (Jan. 12) and travels to Randolph (Jan. 15) and Virginia Wesleyan (Feb. 2) as part of its 16-game conference schedule.
Royals fall to New Market
WINCHESTER — New Market scored the last seven runs of the game while shutting Winchester out over the last five innings to win 13-11 in Valley Baseball League action on Monday night.
The Royals (9-10) gave up four runs in the top of the first inning but scored two runs in the first, two in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth to take an 11-6 lead. The Rebels (11-12) tied the game with five runs in the top of the fifth, then added single runs in the sixth and eighth.
New Market had 15 hits and four errors and Winchester had 12 hits and one error. The Royals had the tying run at the plate in the ninth, but Jackson Lancaster ended the game with his fifth strikeout in two hitless, shutout innings to earn his first save. Winchester’s Tyler Cotten walked in the ninth.
The Royals were led by Nate Furman (2 for 4 with an RBI), Austin Bulman (2 for 5 with two runs and two doubles), Ramses Cordova (2 for 5 with an RBI), Dilan Espinal (3 for 4 with two runs and a home run), Cameron Brantley (1 for 3 with an RBI and three runs) and Will Long (1 for 1, two runs, two walks).
Winchester used seven pitchers, none of whom went more than two innings. Cordova took the loss in his first pitching appearance of the season, giving up six runs (all earned), five hits and three walks while striking out none in two innings. Cordovo pitched the fifth and sixth innings.
