BERRYVILLE — The local flavor in the Shepherd University baseball program continues to grow.
Clarke County’s Matt Williams will pitch for the NCAA Division II school in Shepherdstown, W.Va., next year on a partial scholarship. The Rams are led by head coach Matt McCarty, a Sherando graduate, and also feature local players Adam Miller (Sherando), Trenton Burgreen (Millbrook) and now former Clarke County catcher Kaden Warren, a 2018 graduate who transferred from Lynchburg.
Williams can’t wait to throw to Warren and work with the rest of the Rams, who compete in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Shepherd is on a five-game winning streak (it’s 6-6 this season) and is coming off a 2019 season in which it went 36-16.
“It means everything [to be able to pitch in college],” said Williams after a signing ceremony on Friday at the high school. “It’s something I’ve always kind of dreamt of, and I’m really excited to take the next step.”
The 6-foot-4 Williams struck out 25 batters and walked 12 while recording a 3.74 ERA in 24.1 innings last season.
After the season, Williams — who throws a curveball, slider, changeup and a fastball that reaches 88 mph — went to a camp at Shepherd to showcase his skills. The Rams liked what they saw, emailing shortly after the camp’s conclusion and asking him to visit. Williams made a trip in August.
“I loved the campus,” said Williams, who will study business. “It felt like home.”
Williams said he’s also looking forward to learning from McCarthy — who Eagles baseball coach Mike Smith coached with for the Front Royal Cardinals of the Valley Baseball League in 2006 — and with Shepherd’s pitching coach Patrick Smith.
“[McCarty] is a really laid-back guy,” said Williams, a three-year varsity member for the Eagles. “I like him a lot. He seems like a great leader and a great coach.
“What also appealed to me is that they let their guys do what they’re comfortable with. I like doing my own program when I’m throwing.”
Clarke County teammates Colby Childs, Jack Taylor and Ryan Miller also signed during Friday’s ceremony. Williams actually signed his national letter of intent to compete for Shepherd in November, but waiting for a ceremony allowed him to have some much-appreciated company on Friday.
“These guys are my brothers,” Williams said.
Taylor will compete for Potomac State College, a National Junior College Athletic Association school in Keyser, W.Va.The Catamounts went 32-13 last year and are 0-3 this year.
A three-year varsity member, Taylor is a pitcher (5-2, 2.19 ERA, 43 strikeouts and 17 walks, first team Region 2B) and outfielder (.359 batting average with 18 RBIs). He was a Class 2 second team selection as an outfielder.
Taylor will study biology.
Childs will compete for NCAA Division III Hood College in Frederick, Md. The Blazers are 2-2 this year and went 25-13-1 (15-6 Middle Atlantic Conference) last year.
A four-year varsity member, Childs is a shortstop (.403 batting average, six home runs, 22 RBIs, first team All-Region 2B) and pitcher (5-2, 3.15 ERA, 49 strikeouts, 27 walks).
Childs will study sports business.
Miller will compete for NCAA Division III Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg. The Royals are 7-4 this year and went 16-23-1 (10-12 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) last year.
A three-year varsity member, Miller (.328 on-base percentage, 12 runs, eight RBIs) serves as a utility player, including catching.
Miller will study computer science.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Brooks named All-Sun Conference
LAKELAND, Fla. — Former James Wood standout Keiana Brooks, playing for NAIA St. Thomas, received a pair of honors from the Sun Conference on Thursday.
Brooks was selected to the conference’s second team, the only Bobcat player to make one of the two squads. In her final season, Brooks captained the team and led in several statistical categories — points (387), points-per-game (14.3), assists (107), steals (74), and free throw percentage (83%). Brooks scored her career-high, 24 points against Ave Maria on February 1.
For her career, Brooks finished with 962 points, 304 assists, 409 rebounds, and 235 steals in 116 games.
Brooks also earned Sun Conference All-Academic team recognition.
