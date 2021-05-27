Four Handley football players signed to compete at the NCAA Division III level during a signing ceremony on Wednesday at Handley.
Kobe Wolfinbarger will compete for Shenandoah University.
An offensive lineman, Wolfinbarger was named to All-Region 4C Coaches Association second team and All-Class 4 Northwestern District Coaches Association first team. Wolfinbarger helped the Judges average 310.8 yards per game this spring.
The Hornets went 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference this spring. In 2019, SU went 6-4 (4-4).
Wolfinbarger will study sports medicine.
Aidan Haines will compete for national power University of Mount Union.
A safety, Haines was a unanimous selection to the Region and District first team. Haines ranked third on the Judges with 44 tackles. As a junior in 2019 at Millbrook, Haines was fourth in the area with 103 tackles and tied for second with five interceptions. Haines was selected to the Class 4 Northwestern District and All-Region 4C first teams.
The Purple Raiders went 4-0 (4-0 Ohio Athletic Conference) this spring. In 2019, Mount Union went 11-1 overall, 9-0 in the OAC and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. The most recent of Mount Union’s 13 national titles came n 2017.
Haines will study business.
Leland Walkling will compete for Bridgewater College.
A linebacker, Walkling was named to the Region second team and was a unanimous selection to the District first team. He tied for the team lead with 48 tackles. As a junior in 2019, Walkling was a District second team selection and ranked ninth in the area with 76 tackles and fourth in the area with six sacks.
Bridgewater went 3-2 (1-2 ODAC) this spring. The Eagles went 10-1 overall and won the ODAC with an 8-0 record in 2019, advancing to the first round of the playoffs.
Walkling will study business.
Craft will compete for Hampden-Sydney College.
An offensive lineman, Craft joins a Tigers team that went 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the ODAC this spring. In 2019, H-SC went 1-9 (0-8 ODAC).
Craft will study computer science and cyber security.
Handley duo wins Region 4C doubles title
WINCHESTER — Handley’s Daniel Botros and Brendan Love captured the Region 4C doubles championship, outlasting Dominion’s Anshul Rangwani and Brian Shen 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the title match at Slaughter Tennis Pavilion on Thursday.
Botros and Love advance to the VHSL Class 4 semifinals, which are scheduled to start June 10 in Newport News.
In the boys’ semifinals, Botros and Love cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 romp against Broad Run’s Anjur Ramakrishnan and Kunaal Sastry. Rangwani and Shen knocked off Milbrook’s Drake Wilfong and Nathan Simmons 6-4, 6-2.
Both local teams suffered three-set losses in the girls’ semifinals. Sherando’s Emily Loy and Addy Gannon won the first set 7-6 (8-6) in a tiebreaker, but lost the final two 6-4, 6-1 against the Loudoun County’s Vivian Lun and Cora Wildman. Handley’s Sarina Parikh and Grace Meehan won the first set 6-4 before falling 6-4, 6-1 in the final two sets against Loudoun Valley’s Sarah St. John and Carleigh Leavitt. Lun and Wildman won the final 6-3, 6-7 (7-4), 6-4.
Handley girls shut out Sherando
WINCHESTER — Emma Westfall had five saves as the Handley girls' soccer team defeated Sherando 2-0 to earn a season split with the Warriors in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Thursday.
The Judges finish the regular season at 6-3-1 and the Warriors finish at 5-5.
Handley leaders: Jordan Lill, Lauren Mason 1 goal each; Julia Nerangis, Shayla Fitzsimmons-Call 1 assist each.
James Wood, Millbrook draw in girls' soccer
WINCHESTER — The James Wood and Millbrook girls' soccer teams tied 0-0 to end the regular season in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Thursday.
The Colonels ended the regular season as district champions with an 8-0-2 season and Millbrook finishes 4-4-2.
James Wood leaders: Sadie Kerns 3 saves.
Armel tosses no-hitter as Warriors rout Judges
STEPHENS CITY — Cole Armel tossed a five-inning no-hitter as Sherando blanked Handley 11-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District baseball on Thursday.
Armel walked two and struck out one in the win. The Warriors (7-5, 6-4) had only three hits, but took advantage of nine walks and three errors by the Judges (2-10, 0-10).
Sherando leaders: Drew Franchok 2 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; James Harris double, three runs, RBI, 3 steals; Parker Clendenen 2 runs; Mason See 2 runs; Terrell Roberts 2 runs.
Stonewall Jackson tops Clarke County
BERRYVILLE — Stonewall Jackson scored nine runs over its final three at-bats to pull away to an 11-6 Bull Run District baseball victory over Clarke County on Thursday.
Stonewall scored five in the top of the fifth to take a 7-0 lead. Clarke County (4-6) scored five in the bottom of the inning, but the Generals scored twice in the sixth and seventh to pull away.
Clarke County leaders: Brandon Hindman 2-run homer; Luke Lyman 2 hits; Jonah Cochran 2 runs, 3 walks; Dagan Kitner double, 2 RBIs at plate, 4.2 IP, 5 hits, 6 runs (4 earned), 2 walks, 10 strikeouts.
Clarke softball falls to East Rockingham
ELKTON — East Rockingham scored five runs in the third inning to take a 7-1 lead and went on to defeat Clarke County 8-5 in a Bull Run District game on Thursday night.
Clarke County (5-3) had nine hits an four errors.
Clarke County leaders: Campbell Paskel 2-3, RBI; Madison Edwards 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Kileigh Smallwood 2-2, run; Abby Peace 1-3, 2 RBIs; Alyssa Hoggatt 1-3, run, RBI, double; Haley Farmer 1-3, run. Peace, 4 innings, 8 runs (2 earned), 7 hits, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts,; Anna Hornbaker 2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 3 walks, 1 strikeout.
Sherando blanks Handley in softball
STEPHENS CITY — Jessica Greene tossed a two-hitter as Sherando blanked Handley 10-0 in five innings in Class 4 Northwestern District softball on Thursday.
Greene struck out nine and walked two as the Warriors () scored four runs in each of their final two at-bats to pull away from the Judges (1-10, 0-10)
Leaders: Sherando: Isabel Hall three hits (two doubles), 4 RBIs; Emma Chunta 2 hits (double), 2 runs; Abby Vadnais 3 runs; Madison Harris triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Olivia Cabazolo 2 runs. Handley: Sara Blowers 2 hits.
Clarke girls take first in quad meet
MADISON — The Clarke County girls placed first and the boys took second in a quad meet on Wednesday at Madison County.
The Eagles won the tight girls’ competition with 55.5 points. Skyline (44.5), Madison County (43) and Luray followed.
Skyline took first among the boys’ teams with 71 points. Clarke County (57) was second, followed by Luray (20) and Madison County (12).
Clarke County girls’ winners: Bailey Beard (100 meters, 12.57), Angel Crider (100 hurdles, 18.84); Sara Murray (Discus, 112-0); 4x100 relay team 54.39.
Clarke County boys’ winners: Ellis Nei (high jump, 6-0); Sam Brumback (shot put, 43-0); Luke Brumback (discus, 110-1); 4x800 relay team ‘A’ 10:04.6.
James Wood places second in five-team meets
CULPEPER — James Wood placed second in both the boys’ and the girls’ track & field meets on Wednesday, which also included Culpeper County, Kettle Run, Liberty and William Monroe.
Because of bad weather, the 3,200 meters and the 4x400 relay events were not held.
James Wood boys’ winners: Andrew Link (110 hurdles, 16.28 and 300 hurdles, 42.15); 4x800 relay (James Burdock, Liam McDonald, Chris White, Nathaniel Woshner) 8:46.15.
James Wood girls’ winners: Brooke Sandy (100 hurdles, 16.27, 300 hurdles, 49.88, high jump, 5-4); Aubrey Grove (discus, 112-0); Elena Farinholt (1,600, 5:52.35); 4x100 relay (Macy Payne, Alana Bradford, Ella Kiesewalter, Ja’Niyah Stovall) 53.68.
Causey qualifies for NCAA Nationals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Handley graduate and Kentucky track & field sophomore Trey Causey will advance to the NCAA Championships after placing 10th in the long jump during Wednesday’s NCAA East Preliminaries at Hodges Stadium on the campus of the University of North Florida.
The top 12 finishers in each preliminaries event advance to the NCAA Championships, which will take place June 9-12 in Eugene, Ore.
Causey had a top jump of 24 feet, 10.5 inches (7.58 meters).
