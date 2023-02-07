STEPHENS CITY — When asked on Tuesday if he knew how the NCAA Division II Emory & Henry College football team would use him in the future, Sherando senior Gavyn Blye said nothing specific had been discussed.
“Whatever they need me at,” said Blye, who starred as a receiver and a running back with the Warriors. “We’ll figure it out from there.”
The versatile offensive weapon was one of four Warriors football players who signed to compete at the college level in a ceremony on Tuesday. The others signed with NCAA Division III schools — wide receivers/defensive backs AJ Santiago (Bridgewater College) and Jacob Manuel (Shenandoah University) and lineman Charlie Clawson (Christopher Newport University in Newport News).
Blye will receive a scholarship covering more than half of his expenses to attend E&H, which is located in Emory. The Wasps finished their second year as a Division II program last fall and their first in the South Atlantic Conference. They went 5-6 overall and 4-5 in the SAC.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Blye heads to E&H following a decorated career at Sherando. As a senior, The Winchester Star Offensive Football Player of the Year caught 50 passes (fourth in school history) for 918 yards and eight TDs and rushing for 520 yards and 13 scores on 86 carries. He led the area with 144 total points.
A First Team All-Region 4C and All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection last fall, Blye ranks third all-time at Sherando in receptions (89), fifth in receiving yards (1,473 yards), second for receptions in a game (12) and fifth and sixth for receiving yards in a game (169 and 161, respectively).
Blye said Sherando head coach Jake Smith’s coaching connections helped set him up with the Wasps. After receiving film of Blye to review, the Wasps met with him at Sherando during the high school season.
Blye made a trip to Emory last month to get a better feel for the school. Emory is led by ninth-year head coach Curt Newsome. The coaching staff also includes defensive coordinator Tommy Buzzo, a former head coach at Liberty and Brooke Point high schools. Sherando’s Smith is a former Brooke Point assistant.
“I like pretty much everything [about the school],” Blye said. “It’s an older campus and it’s out of the way, which eliminated distractions. And it’s just a great group of coaches. I was really comfortable going in on the first day, just talking to them like friends.”
Blye said the Wasps made him a scholarship offer a couple days after the trip. Blye told E&H he was coming a couple days after that and canceled a trip he was supposed to take to another school.
Blye is unsure what he wants to major in at this point, but he’s versatile in the classroom as well. Blye has a 4.0 GPA.
“It’s awesome,” said Blye about committing to the college level. “It’s a very common dream, and to be able to go on to the next level and continue to play what I love, that matters a lot. I’ll make some new friends and have some fun.”
Santiago (5-7, 140) will focus on playing receiver at Bridgewater. He ranks first in Sherando’s history with 117 receptions and 2,120 yards in his career and has the best single-game total of 206 yards.
As a senior, Santiago had 48 catches (fifth in school history) for an area-best 1,113 yards (second) and area-best 12 touchdown catches. Santiago recorded 39 tackles, intercepted three passes and broke up seven as a cornerback. On special teams, Santiago returned seven punts for 108 yards (a 15.4 average) and nine kickoffs for 213 yards (a 23.7 average) and one touchdown.
Santiago was a First Team All-Region and All-District selection as both a wide receiver and cornerback. He was a First Team District pick and Second Team Region selection as a punt returner.
Bridgewater went 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference last year. The Eagles lost to Apprentice 38-28 in the Neptune Bowl after the regular season.
Santiago will major in business.
Manuel (6-0, 170) hasn’t decided on whether to pursue offense or defense since he enjoys both. As a safety this year, Manuel had an area-best five interceptions and recorded 37 tackles and six pass breakups. As a receiver, Manuel had 19 catches for 280 yards and four TDs. Manuel was a Second Team All-District pick on both offense and defense.
Shenandoah went 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the ODAC last year.
Manuel wants to major in physical education and become a teacher.
Clawson (6-0, 255) will focus on the defensive line in college. As a tackle, he had 44 tackles, including 12 for a loss, and 2.5 sacks. Clawson was a First Team All-District selection on defense and was a Second Team All-District pick on the offensive line.
Christopher Newport went 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference last year.
Clawson plans on majoring in physical therapy.
Boys' basketball: Clarke Co. 68, Rappahannock Co. 48
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County broke open a tie game by outscoring Rappahannock County 28-15 in the second quarter and pulled away to a Bull Run District triumph on Tuesday.
The Eagles (13-7, 11-3) led 39-26 at the half and 52-41 after three quarters before pulling away in the final period.
Clarke County leaders: Tyler Sansom 16 points (10 in the second quarter), 4 assists, 3 steals; Moses Day 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists; Tanner Sipe 15 points; Will Booker 12 points, 9 rebounds; Michael Kerr-Hobert 5 assists.
