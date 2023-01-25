Four Shenandoah University players and Bridgewater College sophomore kicker and Sherando graduate Jack Hendren earned All-State football honors in selections announced Wednesday by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association.
Graduate student linebacker Ben Burgan and junior cornerback Keyshawn Wilder were each named to the First Team and graduate students Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (running back) and Mason Caldwell (nose guard) were each named to the Second Team.
Burgan, Byrd and Caldwell are repeat honorees. Burgan was named in the fall 2021 season, Byrd Jr. in the spring 2021 season, and Caldwell in both the spring and fall 2021 seasons. All four men were also named First Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference this season after leading SU to an 8-2 record.
Byrd is program’s career leader in total and rushing touchdowns. He ranked third in the ODAC with 821 rushing yards on 159 carries and his seven rushing TDs ranked fourth.
Caldwell had 43 tackles (20 solo, 9.5 for loss) and 3.5 sacks. Burgan ranked second in the ODAC with 115 tackles (59 solo, 11.5 for loss) and five sacks. Wilder led the ODAC with five interceptions, with four of those coming in the Hornets’ 45-0 conference victory at Averett on Oct. 29. He had 53 tackles (34 solo, seven for a loss).
Hendren was previously named D3football.com Fourth Team All-American, First Team All-ODAC and Second Team All-Region. Hendren was 9 for 12 on field goals (first in the ODAC at 75 percent), with an ODAC-long of 47 yards, and made 40 of his 43 PAT attempts. This is Hendren’s second All-State honor.
Men's basketball: 77, Eastern Mennonite 75 (OT)
WINCHESTER — Binwi Bihai's putback with 39 seconds in overtime gave Shenandoah University the lead for good as the Hornets won their second consecutive ODAC game with a victory over Eastern Mennonite.
Bihai's basket gave SU (5-13, 2-7) a 76-75 lead with 39 seconds left in the extra period. After a miss by the Royals and several fouls to put the Hornets in the bonus, Joshua Stephen made one of two free throws with 13 seconds left to put the Hornets ahead 77-75.
Eastern Mennonite went for the win on DaiJordan Brown's 3-pointer, but the shot was off the mark.
SU trailed 37-32 at the half, but rallied in the final 20 minutes. Trailing 60-55, the Hornets went on a 13-2 run, capped by Davion Roberts' 3-pointer with 3:19 to go. The Royals fought back and tied the contest at 70-70 on a basket by Aviwe Mahlong with 21 seconds left in regulation.
Malik Jordan had 26 points and added seven rebounds for the Hornets. Binhai had 13 points and seven boards, while Roberts added 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds. SU shot 46 percent (30 of 66) for the game.
Mahlong topped Eastern Mennonite with 26 points, while Mark Burkholder added 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Royals also shot 46 percent (30 of 65).
Women's basketball: Randolph-Macon 65, SU 49
ASHLAND — Shenandoah University fell behind early and never led as the Hornets fell at Randolph-Macon in ODAC play on Wednesday.
The Hornets (11-7, 7-5) struggled all night from the field, shooting 33 percent (18 of 55) from the floor and making just one of 12 3-point attempts. Still, SU rallied from a 12-6 deficit after one quarter and a 26-21 margin at halftime to get even in the third quarter. Sydney Shepos' basket squared the score at 30-30 with 6:48 left in the third period.
The Yellow Jackets (13-5, 10-2) outscored the Hornets 15-7 for the rest of the period and controlled the final quarter. SU never got closer than six points and Randolph-Macon's led grew to as large as 65-45 with 2:19 to go.
Shawnise Campbell had 14 points and Terese Greene added 11 for the Hornets. Catherine Kagey had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, who outrebounded SU 31-20.
