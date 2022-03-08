Four James Wood football players signed to compete at the NCAA Division III level for college during a ceremony at the high school on Monday.
Franks will play offensive tackle for Shenandoah University. The All-Class 4 Northwestern District and All-Area First Team and All-Region 4C Second Team selection helped the Colonels rank second in the area with 30.9 points per game and 322.1 yards per game.
The Hornets are coming off a 7-3 season, their most wins since 2004. SU went 3-3 in the ODAC.
Franks will study physical therapy.
A defensive end, Keefer will play for SU’s ODAC rival Bridgewater. The All-Area First Team and All-District Second Team selection ranked second in the area with nine sacks and seventh with 85 tackles.
The Eagles went 4-6 overall and 1-5 in the ODAC last year.
Keefer will study exercise science.
Cisse will play safety for Averett University in Danville. The Cougars are joining the ODAC next year after previously competing in the USA South. Averett went 5-5 last year.
Cisse ranked seventh on James Wood with 44 tackles and had two sacks.
Cisse will study aviation.
A linebacker, Hounshell will play for Grove City College in Pennsylvania. The Wolverines compete in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference and went 8-3 overall and 6-3 in conference play last year. Grove City defeated Utica 49-7 in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Scotty Whitelaw Bowl.
Hounshell ranked fifth on the Colonels with 49 tackles last year.
Hounshell will study exercise science.
Baseball: Washington & Lee 6, SU 5LEXINGTON — Washington & Lee rallied from a 4-1 deficit to hand Shenandoah University a loss in the Hornets’ ODAC opener and initial road game of the season.
Kyle Lisa had given SU (10-4) a 4-1 lead in the top of fifth with a three-run blast to left-center field. But the Generals (7-5) scored twice in the sixth and took the lead by scoring three with two outs in the seventh. Luke Erdman’s RBI single gave W&L the lead and Brian Wickma’s double made it 6-4.
SU got within a run in the eighth as Frankie Ritter singled, moved to second when Henry Delavergne was hit by a pitch and scored on Lisa’s single to left. Generals’ reliever Evan Blair struck out the next two batters to end the SU threat.
In the ninth, Ryan Clawson led off with a double, but the Hornets failed to get a sacrifice bunt down and Blair struck out the final two batters to end it. Blair allowed four hits and one run over five innings to earn the win.
Ritter, Delavergne and Lisa had three hits each as the Hornets amassed 14 in the game. Haden Madagan belted a solo homer in the fourth and Clawson had two hits. SU starter Calvin Pastel allowed five hits and three runs in 5.2 innings, while striking out four.
Women’s lacrosse: Messiah 19, SU 10WINCHESTER — Messiah College outscored Shenandoah University 7-2 in the opening period, including the first five tallies of the match, and cruised to a victory on Tuesday at Shentel Stadium.
Messiah (3-2) increased the lead to 11-4 at the half and 15-6 after three periods. Rachel Delate had five goals and Emma Lytle had four for the Falcons, who outshot SU 27-24.
Emily Lerch scored three goals and Emma Stiffler had two goals and five assists to lead the Hornets (2-2). Reilly Cisar also scored twice. Erin Spaulding, one of two SU keepers, had four saves.
Women’s tennis: SU’s Garcia Molina honoredShenandoah University graduate student Natalia García Molina has been named ODAC Player of the Week in selections announced Monday.
García Molina helped the Hornets to a 1-1 record over the weekend with two singles and two doubles victories.
In singles, Garcia Molina won 6-4, 6-3 against Lynchburg Saturday 6-0, 6-1 in Sunday’s 5-0 ODAC win over Guilford. In doubles, she combined with Jahveesha Combs to win 8-4 Saturday and 8-0 Sunday.
García Molina, the No. 17 player in the ITA South Atlantic Region rankings, is 11-1 in singles and 11-2 in doubles.
Shenandoah is back in action Sunday in a non-conference match against Marymount.
Surgery complications cost Sanders two toesDeion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery.
The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer revealed the severity of his foot injury in an episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series that will air Tuesday night on Barstool Sports. Sanders was hospitalized for around a month in the middle of last season when the Tigers finished 11-2.
He had a dislocated toe along with an inflamed nerve. His initial procedure was in September and he later returned to the field for practice using a golf cart and crutches. He roamed the sideline for a game with the help of a push scooter. As he healed, his toes began to darken under the bandages.
The 54-year-old Sanders underwent several surgeries. He developed a femoral arterial blood clot. He also had compartment syndrome, where his leg swelled up, and doctors had to flay open his leg to drain fluid. Sanders later had his big toe and the second toe amputated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.