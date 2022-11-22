FOREST — Shenandoah University had a football program-record 14 players (seven offense, seven defense) earn All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors in selections announced Tuesday to break the record of 12 in 2017.
First Team selections are graduate students Ben Burgan (linebacker, second All-ODAC selection), Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (running back, second selection), and Mason Caldwell (nose guard, third selection) and junior cornerback Keyshawn Wilder.
Sherando graduate and Bridgewater College sophomore kicker Jack Hendren was selected to the First Team as a kicker. Also an All-ODAC pick last year, Hendren made 9 of 12 field goal attempts, including an ODAC-long of 47 yards. Hendren made 40 extra points (second in the ODAC) on 43 attempts. Hendren led the Eagles in scoring with 67 points.
Second Team SU selections are graduate student wide receiver Ethan Bigbee, junior defensive end Ethan Brown, junior right guard Dominic Gulli, sophomore kicker Scott Martin, junior right tackle David Munoz (second selection) and sophomore tight end Carter Runyon.
Third Team selections are freshman linebacker Matt Conroy, sophomore quarterback Steven Hugney, junior safety Quante Redd and graduate student defensive end Jordan Rice (third selection).
Byrd finished third in the ODAC with 821 rushing yards on 159 carries. He ranked fourth in the ODAC with seven rushing TDs.
Caldwell had 43 tackles (20 solo, 9.5 for a loss) and 3.5 sacks. Burgan completed his career with a program-record 352 tackles after making 115 tackles this season (No. 2 in ODAC). Wilder led the ODAC with five interceptions, with four of those coming in the Hornets’ 45-0 conference victory at Averett on Oct. 29. He also had 53 tackles (34 solo, seven for a loss).
Brown had 4.5 sacks to rank fifth in the ODAC and had 59 tackles (25 solo).
Gulli and Munoz helped SU average 405.7 yards and 28.6 points per game, which ranked fourth in the league. Runyon caught 16 passes for 161 yards and one TD and Bigbee led the team with 51 catches for 618 yards and tied for the lead with five receiving TDs.
Martin was 5 for 7 on field goals with a long of 31 yards and hit 35 of his 37 extra point attempts.
The 2021 ODAC Rookie of the Year Hugney was 186 for 313 for 2,147 yards and 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions and added 265 yards and four touchdowns on 68 carries.
Rice had 30 tackles (10 solo, six for a loss) and two sacks. He also had five quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble. Conroy ranked second on SU with 73 tackles (38 solo). He had one interception, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries (one resulting in a TD) and one forced fumble. Redd tied for the team lead with seven passes defense. He also had 59 tackles (34 solo) and two interceptions.
College field hockey: SU places 3 on All-Region team
GENEVA, N.Y. — Shenandoah University had three players earn All-Region IV honors in selections announced Tuesday by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.
Graduate student midfielder Kelsey Jones and sophomore midfielder/forward Mairead Mckibbin were named to the First Team and junior defender Elise Velasquez was selected to the Second Team.
Mckibbin and Jones led the team and the ODAC in goals scored with 21 and 18, respectively. Velasquez helped the Hornets hold opponents to 23 goals.
This is the second consecutive year that the three women were named All-Region. In 2021, Jones was a First Team honoree with Mckibbin and Velasquez named to the Second Team. Jones was also a First Team pick in 2019.
