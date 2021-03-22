Frederick County Public Schools will allow fans to attend its outdoor events beginning next Monday, but people will not be able to watch live video streams of outdoor events online.
The James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando cross country teams, which run outdoors, are competing in the Virginia High School League fall season, which is already underway. The FCPS fall sports season, which includes golf and football, starts next Monday and runs through April 24.
In a news release, FCPS stated the number of spectators allowed at outdoor events will be based upon state guidance. Currently, the number of spectators allowed at outdoor athletic events cannot exceed the lesser of 30 percent of the occupancy load of the venue or 250 spectators. In the event state guidance is revised, FCPS may adjust its capacity limits.
The FCPS fall season also includes volleyball, an indoor sport. FCPS currently does not allow spectators to attend indoor sports, but people can watch free live streams of volleyball on YouTube. This process is in place for the FCPS winter sports season, which wraps up this week and includes the indoor sports of basketball and wrestling.
In a phone interview, Sherando coordinator of student activities Jason Barbe said the reason why free online streaming is provided for indoor events is that fans are not allowed to attend. Because fans will be able to attend outdoor events, online streaming is not being provided.
Barbe said FCPS has not discussed using something that required an online subscription fee for people to view outdoor events. Handley and Clarke County are each using NFHS, which has a subscription fee, to stream their home football games during the ongoing VHSL season.
James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando will each utilize an online ticketing system with the parents or guardians of those students participating in a particular event being given priority to secure tickets through a single-use access code that will be provided by their child’s school prior to each event.
Should any tickets remain available after parents or guardians have had the opportunity to secure them, they will be made available to the general public through the host school’s electronic ticketing system. Tickets will only be made available through the electronic ticketing system and will not be available at the gate.
The first Frederick County football game will take place on April 1, when Millbrook travels to Sherando for a 6 p.m. game. Volleyball starts that same night with Millbrook hosting James Wood and Sherando in a tri competition that starts at 6 p.m.
All Frederick County teams will participate in the VHSL spring season, which features all outdoor events. That will commence on April 26.
Ticketing information is available at the following websites:
• James Wood: http://bit.ly/JamesWoodTickets
• Millbrook: http://bit.ly/MillbrookTickets
• Sherando: http://bit.ly/SherandoTickets
Indoor streaming is available at the following websites:
• James Wood: http://bit.ly/SeeJamesWoodPlay
• Millbrook: https://bit.ly/SeeMillbrookPlay
• Sherando: http://bit.ly/SeeSherandoPlay
All spectators attending events at James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth throughout the event and comply with all other aspects of the FCPS Health and Safety plan, including physical distancing requirements. Those who fail to comply will have to leave the event and will be prohibited from attending other events during the 2020-21 school year.
Sherando boys beat Colonels for third time
STEPHENS CITY — The Sherando boys' basketball team jumped out to a 14-4 lead after one quarter and went on to defeat James Wood for the third time in three meetings 67-46 on Monday.
The Warriors (7-2) led 27-11 at the half and 39-26 after three quarters against the Colonels (2-7).
For more details, see Wednesday's edition of The Winchester Star.
Scoring leaders — Sherando: Cody Crittenden 13, Keli Lawson 12, Cole Armel 12. James Wood: Jacob Medina 13, Jayson Herndon 13.
James Wood girls defeat Sherando
WINCHESTER — The James Wood girls' basketball team earned its first win in three attempts against Sherando on Monday, defeating the Warriors 58-48 in the Colonels' season finale.
James Wood (2-7) led 15-11 after one quarter, 34-25 at the half and 46-33 after three quarters against the Warriors (3-5).
Leaders — James Wood: Brooklyn Crate 22 points, 8 rebounds; Aubrey Grove 11 points, 7 rebounds; Emmagrace Bursey 8 points, 5 rebounds; Gabby Valentinetti 7 points. Sherando: Asia James 11, Ella Carlson 10, Isabel Hall 8.
Clarke volleyball stays perfect
SHENANDOAH — In its first match in 13 days, the Clarke County volleyball team defeated Page County 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24) in Bull Run District action to improve its record to 5-0.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 24 kills, 3 blocks; Abby Peace 15 kills, 3 blocks; Alyssa Hoggatt 31 assists, 3 blocks.
Handley golf wins tri competition
BASYE — The Handley golf team recorded a four-player score of 174 to defeat Central (207) and Rappahannock County (210) in a tri match on Monday at the Bryce Resort.
Handley leaders: Bobby Kaniecki 42, Jag Fitzsimmons 43, Austin Smith 44, Jack Thome 45.
Imoh named CAA Rookie of the Week
RICHMOND — Handley graduate and William & Mary true freshman running back Malachi Imoh has been selected as the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week after rushing for 137 yards and three touchdowns in the Tribe’s 31-10 football win over Elon on Saturday.
Imoh had 10 carries and TD runs of 65, 38 and 2 yards. He also recorded a 10-yard reception.
W&M will return to action at 1 p.m. on Saturday when it hosts top-ranked James Madison at Zable Stadium.
Sherando grads sweep ODAC baseball awards
FOREST — Shenandoah University baseball sophomores and Sherando graduates Pearce Bucher and Tad Dean were named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, on Monday.
Dean tossed a complete game two-hitter Saturday in a 7-0 win in the first game of a doubleheader sweep at Emory & Henry. Dean (2-0) had seven strikeouts and no walks.
Dean has a 0.90 ERA and a team-high 15 strikeouts in 20 innings. Dean also leads SU in walks per inning pitched (0.60).
Bucher, a third baseman, had five hits in 12 at-bats during a 3-0 week for SU that also included a Wednesday home win over Washington & Lee.
Bucher had a double, home run and six RBIs. He is currently third on the team in batting average (.361) and has 12 RBIs in 36 at-bats.
The Hornets, ranked No. 19 in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA poll, return to action today for a 4 p.m. ODAC contest at Washington & Lee.
Webster sets PR for Queens University track
Clarke County graduate and Queens University of Charlotte sophomore Madison Webster had a personal record time of 17 minutes, 26.23 seconds in the 5,000 meters on Saturday to take third place in the Charlotte 49er Classic.
It was the opening outdoor track & field meet of the year for Queens. The Royals are next in action Thursday through Saturday at the North Carolina State University Relays.
Webster’s former Clarke teammate Skylar Bragg, a sophomore at Minnesota State Mankato, set a PR of 2:19.83 to take 13th in the 800 meters at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference indoor championship meet on Feb. 27. Bragg also ran on the distance medley relay team that placed sixth in 12:35.82 to help the Mavericks win the team title.
Minnesota State will make its outdoor track season debut Saturday in La Crosse, Wis., for the Great River Rust Buster.
Both Queens and Minnesota State are NCAA Division II institutions.
