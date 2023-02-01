Friday's Millbrook and James Wood girls' and boys' varsity basketball doubleheader has been moved to Admiral Byrd Middle School in Winchester as a result of a problem with the bleachers at the Colonels' Shirley Gymnasium.
The girls' game will take place at 6 p.m. and the boys' game will follow at approximately 8 p.m. The games are the regular-season finale and Senior Night contests for both James Wood teams.
James Wood coordinator of student activities Brian Sullivan said on Wednesday morning that the decision to shut down Shirley Gymnasium for events was made after a complaint was made about the bleachers. The Colonels last hosted an event at Shirley Gymnasium on Monday against Central in boys' basketball. Sullivan said the bleachers will be replaced this summer as part of the ongoing renovations to the school, which were first approved in 2021.
This is the second consecutive year that James Wood will not hold a complete winter sports schedule at Shirley Gymnasium. On Dec. 30, 2021, James Wood moved its remaining basketball games for the 2021-22 season to Frederick County Middle School when a design deficiency was discovered in one of the walls at Shirley Gymnasium.
After the conclusion of the regular season on Friday, Sullivan said James Wood will look into where Class 4 Northwestern District tournament games will be played in situations in which James Wood is the higher seed. The Colonel girls are assured of hosting at least one game in the tournament that starts Feb. 10, and the James Wood boys are in the hunt to host a first round game as well.
"We're going to see if we're going to be hosting a doubleheader or not, and see what other gyms are available," Sullivan said.
Additionally, the JV boys' and girls' basketball games scheduled for Friday will take place next Wednesday in the auxiliary gym at James Wood.
Women's basketball: SU 65, Salisbury 52
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University raced to a 42-22 halftime lead and cruised to a win over Salisbury on Wednesday.
The Hornets (13-7) led 19-14 after one quarter before outscoring the Sea Gulls 23-8 in the second period to take control. SU led 60-38 entering the final period, shooting 53 percent (27 of 51) through three quarters.
Terese Greene led SU with 17 points and grabbed five rebounds. Madison Kimble added 13 points and four assists, while Shawnise Campbell netted 11 points. Ten different players scored for the Hornets.
Nadia Bullock had 16 points for Salisbury (7-15), which committed 21 turnovers in the contest.
Men's basketball: Randolph-Macon 96, SU 41
ASHLAND — Shenandoah University's three-game ODAC winning streak was put to a screeching halt by No. 2 Randolph-Macon.
The Yellow Jackets (20-1, 12-0) scored 13 of the game's first 15 points and SU (6-14, 3-8) never got closer than six points (15-9). Randolph-Macon raced to a 46-17 halftime lead as the Hornets committed 15 turnovers, which the Yellow Jackets converted into 22 points.
Randolph-Macon continued to pour it on in the second half. The Yellow Jackets finished the contest shooting 55 percent (37 of 67) and nailed 14 3-pointers. Reserve Keishawn Pulley Jr. had 16 points to lead the 14 players who scored for Randolph Macon.
Reserve Richard Rogers scored 11 points, the only SU player to score more than six. The Hornets finished 17 of 48 from the floor (35 percent) and committed 24 turnovers.
