WINCHESTER — Emerso Fusco and Breylon Miller each reached double figures in points and rebounds to lead the Handley boys' basketball team to a 62-53 win over Bishop Walsh (Md.) on Friday.
Fusco had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Miller had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Judges (2-3).
Handley was also led by Jaevon Brisco (14 points), Isaiah Lavette (6 points, 8 rebounds) and Kaplan Ambrose (6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists).
Clarke County 60, Warren County 22
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County led 47-18 at halftime and cruised to a non-district win over Warren County on Friday.
The Eagles (2-1) completed a season sweep and outscored the Wildcats 27-9 in the second quarter after a 20-9 first quarter.
Clarke County leaders: Louis Marino 15 points (5 3-pointers), 2 steals, 2 assists; Tyler Sansom 12 points, 2 blocks; Caidan Broy 9 points, 3 assists; Michael Kerr-Hobert 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks; Moses Day 8 rebounds.
Girls' basketball: Handley 61, Park View 50
STERLING — The Handley girls' basketball team outscored Park View 26-11 in the fourth quarter to rally from a 39-35 deficit and win in non-district action on Friday.
The Judges (2-4) led 15-11 after one quarter and 28-25 at the half before the Patriots outscored Handley 14-7 in the third quarter. Laura Hogan (23 total points) and Jadyn Washington (14) scored 10 points each in the final quarter.
On Tuesday, Spotswood completed a season sweep of Handley with a 68-33 win at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium. The Trailblazers led 13-8 after one quarter, 43-18 at the half, and 63-26 after three quarters.
Other Handley leaders vs Park View: Hannah Yerkie, Olivia Jett 7 points each; Cameron Hobson 6 points.
Handley leaders vs. Spotswood: Jett 13 points; Hogan 7 points.
Clarke County 67, Warren County 19
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County led 24-4 after one quarter and 45-4 at the half en route to completing a non-district season sweep of Warren County on Friday.
Clarke County leaders: Alainah McKavish 24 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks, 2 assists; Hailey Evans 13 points, 2 blocks; Keira Rohrbach 11 points, 2 blocks; Kaiya Williams 6 points, 3 steals; Willow Oliver 6 points.
