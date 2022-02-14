Handley junior guard Emerson Fusco and Millbrook senior guard Avery O’Roke earned Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year honors for boys’ and girls’ basketball, respectively, as part of All-District selections that were released on Monday.
Millbrook’s Steve Grubbs (boys) and Erick Green Sr. (girls) each earned Coach of the Year honors after guiding their squads to the best records in the district during the regular season.
Eight players were picked to both the first and second teams for the boys. For the girls, nine players were selected to the first team and seven were picked for the second team.
Other local boys’ First Team selections are Fusco’s senior teammate Tavon Long; Millbrook juniors Detric Brown, Ryan Liero and Tyler Seminaro; and Sherando senior Zachary Symons.
Second Team selections are Sherando seniors Amari Williams and Cody Crittenden; James Wood senior Cole Stowers and junior Josh Borromeo; Millbrook senior Will Croyle; and Handley senior Jacob Duffy.
For the girls, O’Roke was joined on the First Team by junior teammate Kennedi Rooks; Sherando senior Ella Carlson and juniors Jaiden Polston and Grace Burke; and James Wood seniors Gabby Valentinetti and Aleeya Silver and junior Brynna Nesselrodt.
Second Team selections are Millbrook juniors Hannah Stephanites and Kaylene Todd and Handley junior Laura Hogan.
Girls' indoor track: Handley 3rd in region
WINCHESTER — Junior Liz Imoh won three events to lead Handley to third place out of 16 teams at the Region 4C meet on Monday at Shenandoah's University's Wilkins Center.
Fauquier won with 106 points, Dominion was second with 74 and the Judges scored 62.5 points. James Wood tied for fifth with 39, Millbrook was eighth with 35.5 and Sherando tied for 13th with 15 points.
Imoh captured the 300 meters by 0.63 in 42.87 seconds, the 55 hurdles by 0.82 in 8.85 and the high jump by four inches with a mark of 5 feet, 2 inches.
Millbrook's 4x800 team also won a region title. Lina Guerrero, Becca Edlich, Cailey Johnson and Madison Murphy won by 18.54 seconds in a time of 10:13.35.
The top three finishers in each event, as well those with state times and marks, advance to the Class 4 state meet on Feb. 28 and March 1 at Liberty University.
Other top performers:
Handley: Alivia Ricci, third in pole vault, 8-6.
James Wood: Lauren Beatty, second in 1,000, 3:11.79; Olivia Boyce, third in long jump, 14-5.5.
Millbrook: Murphy, third in 3,200, 11:49.46; Kaylin Upson, third in 55 hurdles, 9.73.
Sherando: Emma Ahrens, second in 3,200, 11:41.81.
Boys' indoor track: Judges currently 3rd in region
WINCHESTER — With one event remaining, Handley sits in third place in the Region 4C meet that was held on Monday at Shenandoah University's Wilkins Center.
According to a notation on blueridgetiming.com, the 4x800-meter relay needs to be re-run due to a lap count error and will be run at a later date.
Regardless of the outcome of the race, Loudoun County cannot be caught in the team standings and is the champion. The Captains currently have 89 points. Fauquier is second with 68, Handley has 67 points, Millbrook is eighth with 26 and Sherando is 14th with 7 out of 16 teams.
Locals who won individual titles were Handley's Ryan Stickley (won the 500 by 0.7 in 1:10.14), James Wood's Nathaniel Woshner (won the 3,200 in 9:49.0; teammate Ethan Pratt-Perez was second in 9:49.19) and Millbrook's 4x400 team (Brian Washington, Scott Montgomery, Nick Hayden and Landon Baker won by 0.43 in 3:38.03).
The top three finishers in each event, as well those with state times and marks, advance to the Class 4 state meet on Feb. 28 and March 1 at Liberty University.
Other top performers:
Handley: Stephen Daley, second in shot put, 48-4; 4x200 (Christian Metzger, Manno Lusca, Carter Halsey, Mason Hamilton), second in 1:37.17; Carson Harris, third in triple jump, 39-0.75;
James Wood: Liam McDonald, second in 1,000, 2:36.69; Brendan Cassidy, second in 55 hurdles, 8.18, third in high jump, 5-10.
Millbrook: Kai Johnson, third in 3.200, 9:52.78.
Girls' basketball: Clarke County 48, Page County 41
BERRYVILLE — Kaiya Williams recorded 19 points and seven rebounds to lead No. 3 Clarke County to a Bull Run District quarterfinal win over No. 6 Page County on Monday.
The Eagles (14-7) will host No. 7 Rappahannock County at 6:30 p.m. in Wednesday's semifinals. The Panthers defeated No. 2 Strasburg 48-38 on Monday.
Other Clarke leaders: Ellie Brumback 6 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists; 4 steals; Keira Rohrbach 6 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals; Hailey Evans 6 points, 3 steals, 3 blocks; Willow Oliver 5 points, 3 steals.
Boys' basketball: Rappahannock 54, Clarke 40
WASHINGTON — Rappahannock County pulled away from Clarke County in the final quarter to win a Bull Run District quarterfinal on Monday.
The sixth-seeded Eagles trailed by a point at the half and by four points after three quarters before the No. 3 Panthers outscored them 17-7 in the final period.
Despite the loss, Clarke County (8-12) will play in the Region 2B tournament next week.
Clarke County leaders: Luke Lyman 13 points; Matthew Sipe 12 points; Will Booker 7 points.
Wrestling: Clarke’s Mansfield earns region award after tourney performance
Clarke County senior Trace Mansfield was selected as the Region 2B Wrestler of the Year following his performance at Saturday’s Region 2B tournament at Stuarts Draft High School.
Mansfield (39-5 with 33 pins this year) captured the 195-pound weight class by pinning both of his opponents in the first period on Saturday. In the final, he pinned Strasburg’s Colby Shaw in 49 seconds.
Women’s basketball: SU’s Weinel repeats as ODAC Player of the Week
FOREST — Shenandoah University senior Olivia Weinel has been named Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the second straight week in selections announced Monday.
Weinel helped the Hornets to a 3-1 week and averaged 14.5 points per game. She made nearly half of her field goal attempts (25 of 51) and made 8 of 9 free throws.
Weinel recorded a season-high 25 points in SU’s one defeat, a 56-55 game at Randolph-Macon on Wednesday.
In games on the road at Lynchburg on Saturday and Guilford on Sunday, Weinel recorded 12 and 11 points, respectively, with a combined seven rebounds and three assists. Weinel also had 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in a win over Hood College on Monday.
For the season, Weinel is averaging 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. She is second in the ODAC in field goals made (116), fifth in total points (273), and sixth in field goal shooting (.487). Shenandoah has won 10 of its last 11 games played.
