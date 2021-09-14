FRONT ROYAL — James Wood’s Caden Ganczak tied for medalist honors as he led the Colonels to a third-place finish among 15 teams at the Skyline Invitational golf tournament on Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
The Colonels totaled 324 strokes to finish behind Jefferson Forest (318) and Eastern View (321). Millbrook (331) placed sixth, while Handley (334) tied for seventh, Sherando (363) was 11th and Clarke County (389) was 14th.
Ganczak, Jefferson Forest’s Ean Sprinkle and Eastern View’s Gaige Robson each shot 3-over rounds of 75 to lead the field.
Other James Wood scorers: Braeden Crawford 81, Brayden Rockwell 82, Luke Davis 86.
Millbrook scorers: William Croyle 80, Jack Hersey 83, Richie Pell 83, Nick Gressley 85.
Handley scorers: Jack Thome 80, Austin Smith 81, Jag Fizsimmons 85, Ashley Truban 88.
Sherando scorers: Isaiah Doeten 88, Kadin Kasuboski 88, Josh Call 92, Jackson Hepner 95.
Clarke County scorers: Hunter Breece 85, Thomas Dalton 97, Shaine Wallace 98, Owen Swisher 109.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Liberty 0
BEALETON — Millbrook remained unbeaten on the season with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-11 sweep of Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Pioneers improved to 7-0 overall, 3-0 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Ashley Roberts 4 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Madelyn White 12 kills, 7 digs; Madison Koeller 31 assists, 7 kills.
Kettle Run 3, Handley 0
NOKESVILLE — Handley suffered its second consecutive Class 4 Northwestern District loss with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 loss at Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The Judges fell to 3-5 overall, 0-2 in the district.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 15 digs, 10 assists, 6 kills; Tess McAllister 4 kills.
