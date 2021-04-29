WINCHESTER — Chris Garcia scored from close range with about 20 minutes left to give the James Wood boys’ soccer team a season-opening 1-0 win over Handley in Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ soccer action on Thursday at the Judges’ James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
Tristan Obert assisted on the game-winner for the Colonels, which had a 16-1 shot edge. Handley is 0-2.
Burgreen's one-hitter paces Pioneers
WINCHESTER — Ethan Burgreen fired a one-hitter and drove in a pair of runs as Millbrook scored a 4-0 baseball victory over Fauquier on Thursday.
The Pioneers (2-0) have given up just two hits in their first two games. Burgreen struck out 10 and walked two. He surrendered just a first-inning single to the Falcons' Garrett-Hoffman Cockerille.
Millbrook leaders: Sebastian Tringale 2 hits, run; Hayden Burke two hits (double).
Harris fires Warriors past Eagles
BEALETON — James Harris tossed a six-hitter as Sherando rebounded from a seasom opening loss to whip Liberty 9-2 in Class 4 Northwestern District baseball action on Thursday.
Harris fanned 10 batters and walked just one. He did not allow an earned run.
Sherando leaders: Drew Franchok 2 hits (double), 2 RBIs; Donovyn Willis 2 hits (triple), 2 RBIs; Mason See double.
James Wood girls top Handley in opener
WINCHESTER — James Wood opened its girls' soccer season with a 2-1 victory over Handley on Thursday.
Handley dropped to 1-1.
James Wood leaders: Olivia Walker 1 goal, 1 assist; McKenna Newcome 1 goal; Maddy Milburn assist; Sadie Kerns 9 saves.
Sherando girls boot Liberty
STEPHENS CITY — Ella Sampsell had a hat trick as Sherando rolled over Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District girls' soccer on Thursday.
The Warriors (1-1) racked up a 20-1 edge in shots.
Sherando leaders: Kendall Lincoln 2 goals, 2 assists; Kelsey Johnson 1 goal, 1 assist; Haily Malinowski 1 goal; Ashley Catalono 1 goal; Elise Buoncore 2 assists; Carson Foltz 1 assist; Hannah Webber 1 save.
Millbrook boys blank Fauquier
WINCHESTER — Millbrook netted a goal in each half and Nick Catlett had the shutout in goal as the Pioneers won 2-0 over Fauquier in Class 4 Northwestern District boys' soccer on Thursday.
Millbrook improved to 2-0.
Millbrook leaders: Tyler McGuire 1 goal; Brandon Riley 1 goal.
Handley boys’ tennis tops Colonels
WINCHESTER — In a battle of unbeatens, Handley dropped only 16 games in defeating James Wood 9-0 in a Class 4 Northwestern District match at the Judges’ Slaughter Tennis Pavilion.
The Judges are 4-0 and the Colonels are 4-1.
Singles winners: 1. Daniel Botros 8-1; 2. Brendan Love 8-3; 3. John-Henry Herrington 8-5; 4. Neil Parikh 8-0; 5. Ty Dickson 8-1; 6. Ryan Mueller 8-0.
Doubles winners: 1. Botros-Love 8-2; 2. Herrington-Parikh 8-2; 3. Dickson/Mueller 8-2.
Handley girls blank James Wood
WINCHESTER — Handley improved to 4-1 on the season with a 9-0 sweep against James Wood in Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ tennis action on Thursday. The Colonels are 1-4.
Singles winners: No. 1 Sarina Parikh 8-3; No. 2 Marie Claire Miro 8-1; No. 3 Samantha Thomas 8-1; No. 4 Grace Meehan 8-0; No. 5 Sophia McAllister 8-1; No. 6 Ann Marie Larsen 8-1.
Doubles: No. 1 Parikh-Meehan 8-4; No. 2 Thomas-Miro 8-1; No. 3 McAllister-Larsen 8-2.
Sherando girls’ tennis blanks Liberty
STEPHENS CITY — The Sherando girls’ tennis team beat Liberty 9-0 and won every single match by an 8-0 score in Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ tennis action on Thursday.
The Warriors are 5-0.
Singles winners: 1. Emily Loy; 2. Adelaide Gannon; 3. Lea Blevins; 4. Morgan Sutphin; 5. Kloe Thomas; 6. Emmy Woolever.
Doubles winners: 1. Loy/Gannon; 2. Blevins/Sutphin; 3. Thomas/Woolever.
James Wood baseball routs Handley
WINCHESTER — James Wood defeated Handley 16-1 in five innings to open its season on Thursday at Bridgeforth Field.
The Colonels had seven hits and eight walks, and scored three runs in the first, two in the second, five in the third, two in the fourth and four in the fifth. The Judges (1-2, 0-2) had three hits.
Leaders — James Wood: Colin McGuire 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaden Spaid 2 RBIs, 2 innings, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk; Jayden Nixon 3 runs, 2 walks, RBI; Brody Bower, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Bodie Pullen 1 inning, 1 hit, 1 strikeout; Luke Gross 2 innings, 1 earned run, 1 hit; 1 walk, 5 strikeouts. Handley: Griffin Hott 2-3, Kaplan Ambrose 1-2, run.
Rudolph lifts Millbrook girls’ soccer to win
WARRENTON — Lauren Rudolph had two goals for the second straight game, including the game-winning goal in the second overtime session for the second straight game, as the Millbrook girls' soccer team defeated Fauquier 2-1 in overtime in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Thursday.
The Pioneers (2-0) had a 16-10 shot advantage.
Millbrook leaders: Abigail Forrest, Amanda Deck 1 assist each; Jordan Baer 8 saves.
Millbrook girls’ tennis shuts out Fauquier
WARRENTON — The Millbrook girls’ tennis team dropped only one game in defeating Fauquier 9-0 in a Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ tennis match on Thursday.
The Pioneers are 3-2.
Singles winners: 1. Kinsey Knox 8-0; 2. Amanda Dalton 8-0; 3. Peyton Cotterell 8-0.; 4. Lauren Durbin 8-0; 5. Shain Barbara 8-0; 6. Tiffany Cheung 8-0.
Doubles winners: 1. Knox/Cotterell 8-0; 2. Dalton/Durbin 8-1; 3. Barbara/Cheung 8-0.
SU baseball edges Wilson on steal
WINCHESTER — No. 15 Shenandoah University celebrated its Senior Day Wednesday with a 6-5 non-league victory over Wilson College.
Shenandoah (24-7) scored the winning run on a double steal in the eighth inning. With two outs and Haden Madagan, who had doubled, on third and Henry Delavergne on first, Madagan was able to slide under a tag attempt to put the Hornets up 6-5.
Kyle Lisa (1-0, two innings, one hit, one strikeout) retired the Phoenix (17-4) in order in the ninth to close out the contest.
Each team scored one run in the first inning and four in the third. Colby Martin had a three-run home run in the third for SU.
Keegan Woolford (RBI single), Pearce Bucher and Delavergne all had two hits.
SU women’s lax advances to semis
WINCHESTER — The third-seeded Shenandoah University women’s lacrosse team advanced to today’s ODAC Tournament semifinals with a 17-11 victory over No. 7 Randolph-Macon on Wednesday.
Shenandoah (7-6) will take on No. 2 Roanoke at 5 p.m.
The Hornets scoring the initial seven goals against the Yellow Jackets (5-8). Allyson Bittinger had all three of her goals in the run, with the last marking the 200th of her career.
SU led 15-3 at the half and led 17-5 before R-MC scored the last six goals.
Emma Stiffler led the Hornets with six goals. Reilly Cisar had three goals and two assists, and Ashley MacFarlane made 13 saves.
SU volleyball falls in ODAC quarters
VIRGINIA BEACH — Second-seeded Virginia Wesleyan ended No. 7 Shenandoah University’s volleyball season with a 3-1 (13-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13) victory Wednesday in the ODAC Tournament quarterfinals.
Shenandoah (6-6), playing in its first ODAC Tournament since the 2016 season, hit .379 (14-3-29) in winning the opening set and held the Marlins (12-4) to an .028 hitting percentage (9-8-36).
Virginia Wesleyan hit .292 over the final three sets (36-10-89) to -.032 for the Hornets (17-20-93).
Kate Poppo led SU with nine kills and 15 digs. Jillian Warter had eight kills and nine digs, Megan Hillyard had 18 assists, Caitlyn Houck had 10 assists, and Brooke Wagner had 14 digs.
SU women’s tennis season finishes
WINCHESTER — No. 9 Roanoke College defeated No. 8 Shenandoah 5-4 in the ODAC women’s tennis tournament first round on Wednesday.
The Maroons (6-9) took a 2-1 lead after doubles and clinched the match at No. 3 singles against Shenandoah (4-8). Margriet Bostoen won 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 victory over SU’s Madison Hansen.
Winning singles matches for the Hornets were Jahveesha Combs (6-1, 6-0 at No. 1), Kelly Hudak (6-4, 6-1 at No. 4) and Caitlin Bennett (6-1, 6-2 at No. 6). Hudak and Bennett won 8-6 at No. 3 doubles.
