WINCHESTER — Demitri Gardner scored 28 points as the Handley boys’ basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 65-50 win over Skyline on Wednesday.
The Judges (4-2) — who led 52-32 after three quarters — saw the Hawks close to 52-38 with five minutes left, but the Judges responded with a 6-0 run.
Handley leaders: Kemani Curry 9 points, Emerson Ferguson 8 points.
Millbrook 50, Woodgrove 37
WINCHESTER — Millbrook evened its record at 4-4 with a victory over Woodgrove on Wednesday.
Millbrook leaders: Julien Hagerman 21 points; Taralle Hayden 12 points; Jordan Jackson 8 points.
Millbrook 61, Liberty 60
BEALETON — Millbrook stayed unbeaten in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a win over Liberty on Tuesday. The Pioneers are 2-0 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Julien Hagerman 21 points, Tyson Stewart 11 points, Ben Oates 10 points, 6 rebounds.
Sherando 66, Fauquier 56
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando won its first Class 4 Northwestern District game by building up a 50-29 lead after three quarters on Tuesday. The Warriors are 1-2 in the district.
Sherando leaders: Cole Armel 18 points, Zach Symons 15 points; Keli Lawson 11 points; Dylan Rodeffer 10 points; Adrian Myers 10 points.
Wednesday’s score: Sherando 49, Warren County 39. Warriors are 3-4.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Sherando 63, Warren County 51
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando evened its record at 4-4 with a win over Warren County on Wednesday. The Warriors led 21-2 after one quarter but led only 34-26 at the half after being outscored 24-13 in the second quarter. Sherando led 48-39 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders: Haley Mack 26 points; Grace Burke 19 points; Isabel Hall 9 points; Ella Carlson 9 points.
Skyline 46, Handley 23
WINCHESTER — Handley dropped to 2-5 with a loss to Skyline on Wednesday. The Judges trailed 13-6 after one quarter, 20-12 at the half and 29-16 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Tierney Finley 10 points; Taylor Cannon 8 points.
Millbrook 50, Woodgrove 47
PURCELLVILLE — Millbrook stayed perfect at 8-0 with a win over Woodgrove on Wednesday. The Pioneers led 27-14 at halftime but saw their lead cut to 35-34 after being outscored 20-8 in the third quarter.
Millbrook leaders: Ali Hauck 18 points, Avery O’Roke 16 points, Emily Magee 10 points.
Strasburg 49, Clarke County 47
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County nearly rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit but lost to Strasburg in its Bull Run District opener on Wednesday.
The Eagles (3-3) trailed 30-17 at the half, 42-33 after three quarters and 47-40 with 2:40 left. Raegan Owens hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left to cut the Eagles’ deficit to 48-47.
Clarke County leaders: Alison Sipe 15 points, 10 rebounds; Raegan Owens 14 points.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
SU’s Hill, Stewart named All-ECAC
DANBURY, Conn. — Seniors Nate Hill (defensive back) and Casey Stewart (wide receiver) became the first-ever Shenandoah University football players to be picked All-ECAC with Hill’s selection to the first team and Stewart picked to the second team.
Hill co-led DIII in the regular season with seven interceptions and finished his career atop the SU career record book with 18 picks. He added 62 tackles (42 solo) and had 10 passes defensed.
Stewart led the ODAC in reception yards at 1,191 and was second with 13 touchdowns. Stewart is the SU career leader in receiving touchdowns with 34.
