CULPEPER — Junior forward Demitri Gardner scored a career-high 35 points to propel Handley to an 80-35 victory over Culpeper County on Tuesday in Class 4 Northwestern District action.
Gardner made all 10 of his free throws and left at the game at the end of the third quarter with five more points than the Blue Devils had as a team. Handley (8-8. 5-3 district) led 20-11 after the first quarter, 46-23 at halftime and 70-30 after three quarters.
Leaders — Handley: Kemani Curry 10 points; Chaz Lattimore 9 points; Matt Peete 8 points; Ethan Schwantes 7 points. Culpeper: DeJour McCray 17 points.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Culpeper County 44, Handley 38
WINCHESTER — Culpeper County rallied from a 28-27 deficit by outscoring Handley 18-10 in the fourth quarter to win in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday. The Blue Devils led 14-8 after one quarter and 22-13 at halftime before the Judges (3-13, 2-7) outscored them 15-5 in the third quarter.
Leaders — Handley: Laura Hogan 16 points; Tierney Finley 16 points; Culpeper: Laila Glymph 16 points.
Madison County 55, Clarke County 46
MADISON — Madison County outscored Clarke County 20-4 in the second quarter to take a 27-14 halftime lead and went on to defeat the Eagles in Bull Run District action on Monday.
Clarke County leaders: Alison Sipe 13 points, 6 rebounds; Ellie Brumback 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Sara Wenzel 9 points; Lauren Gibson 8 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals; Raegan Owens 6 points, 3 steals.
Tuesday's score: Strasburg 57, Clarke County 36. Eagles are 7-10 overall, 3-6 Bull Run District.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Shenandoah to hold V Foundation fundraiser
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University hosts its annual V Foundation contest at 7 p.m. today when it takes on Bridgewater College in ODAC action at the Wilkins Center.
A portion of the gate receipts, along with the proceeds of a raffle, will be donated to the V Foundation and its fight against cancer.
Today's game is part of a league-wide initiative with the men's basketball programs and the V Foundation. This is the third consecutive year that the Hornets have participated in the program.
Moe's Southwest Grill, which soon is opening a restaurant in Winchester, is providing the raffle prizes. Donations will be accepted at the gate through halftime of the game with raffle winners selected during the second half.
