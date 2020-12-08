Former Millbrook and Virginia Tech standout Erick Green continues to star with Bahcesehir Koleji in Turkey, as his scoring average of 19.9 points per game ranks fourth in Turkey’s 16-team Basketbol Super Ligi.
A guard, Green has played in seven of Bahcesehir Koleji’s 10 BSL games. Green has connected on 44 of 93 field goals (47.3 percent), 18 of 50 3-pointers (36 percent) and 33 of 38 free throws (86.8 percent). In addition to leading the team in scoring, Green leads Bahcesehir (4-6) in minutes (32.0 per game) and steals (1.7 per game) and is averaging 3.0 assists per game.
Green also leads Bahcesehir in EuroCup scoring, where he is averaging 20.9 ppg while playing in seven of eight games. Green has made 48 of 97 field goals (49.4 percent), 12 of 38 3-pointers (31.6 percent) and 38 of 43 free throws (88.6 percent to lead the team). He is also averaging team-bests in minutes per game (32.7) and steals (1.7) and is averaging 2.7 assists per game. Bahcesehir is 1-7 in EuroCup.
Bahcesehir (11th in the BSL) next plays today against Partizan NiS.
Former Handley and Wofford College standout forward Cameron Jackson has played in five of seven games for Sport Lisboa Benfica of Portugal.
Jackson is averaging 9.8 points in 16 minutes per game. He has made 21 of 33 field goals (63.6 percent) and has chipped in 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Benfica (6-1) is tied for third out of 14 teams in the Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol. Benfica next plays on Friday against Esgueira.
Shenandoah names women’s hoops captains
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University head women’s basketball coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft announced last week that senior Brooke Riley and juniors Ragan Johnson and Olivia Weinel will be the captains for the 2020-21 squad.
Riley and Johnson return for a second year as captains for the 14-woman team. SU opens its season on Jan. 23 at home against Guilford.
The trio combined for 17.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last year, with Johnson leading the team in rebounding (5.8 per game) and Weinel second in scoring (9.1 points per game).
Johnson and Riley are both members of the Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honor society while Weinel was inducted into the Sigma Delta Pi Spanish honor society earlier this semester. Weinel is also a member of the SU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
“I am very happy to have Olivia join Ragan and Brooke as co-captains this season,” said Smeltzer-Kraft in a news release. “All three women have demonstrated great leadership in all aspects of our program since they came to SU and know what is expected of them. I look forward to working with them this winter.”
Stephens City Baseball holding tryouts
The Stephens City Baseball Club will hold an open tryout for its 12-and-under team on Sunday.
The tryout will take place from 2-4 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Gymnasium located at 465 W. 15th St. in Front Royal. Players cannot turn 13 before April 30, 2021. Pitching experience is preferred.
Increased cleaning measures, physical distancing, and personal protection measures will be taken to ensure the safety of participants and coaching staff.
Those who are interested should complete a tryout form at stephenscitybaseball.club. If anyone cannot make these dates and times, contact info@stephenscitybaseball.club to schedule a private tryout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.