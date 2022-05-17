Former Millbrook High School and Virginia Tech star Erick Green and former Handley High School and Wofford College standout Cameron Jackson each recently completed their professional basketball seasons in Italy.
The 31-year-old Green started the 2021-22 campaign with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls of the Chinese Basketball Association but finished his ninth professional season with Treviso of Italy’s Serie A. The 26-year-old Jackson spent the entire year, his third professional season, with Chieti Basket in Italy’s Serie A2.
In three games with Treviso, the 6-foot-3, 184-pound guard Green averaged 14.0 points per game in 29.3 minutes per game. He also averaged 2.7 assists, made 4 of 13 3-pointers (30.8 percent), 15 of 39 total field goals (38.4 percent) and 8 of 12 free throws (66.7 percent). Treviso finished 10th in the 16-team Serie A with a 12-18 record and did not make the quarterfinals.
With Zhejiang, Green played in 16 games and ranked second on the squad with 17.1 points per game in 24.1 minutes per game. Green averaged 5.3 rebounds (tied for third on the team), 3.6 assists (fourth) and 1.2 steals. He made 31 of 95 3-pointers (31.6 percent), 95 of 228 total field goals (41.6 percent) and connected on 52 of 59 free throws (88.1 percent). Zhejiang went 28-10 in the regular season to finish third in the 20-team CBA but was swept 2-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
In 25 games with Chieti, the 6-foot-8, 248-pound forward Jackson averaged 12.2 points (third on the team), 7.1 rebounds (first), 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks (first) and 1.2 steals (second) in 23.7 minutes per game. Jackson made 122 of 213 field goal attempts (57.3 percent, first on the team) and 53 of 85 free throws (62.4 percent). Chieti went 11-19 to place 11th in the 14-team Group Red of Serie A2 and did not qualify for the playoffs.
Baseball: James Wood 14, Handley 0 (5)
WINCHESTER — Colin McGuire pitched four no-hit innings to lead No. 2 James Wood to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over No. 7 Handley on Tuesday at the Colonels' R. Charles Hott Field.
James Wood (17-4) will host No. 3 Kettle Run at 6 p.m. in Friday's semifinals. The Cougars beat No. 6 Liberty 5-2 on Tuesday. The Judges finish the year 4-17.
McGuire struck out six batters and only allowed one walk for the Colonels, who led 4-0 after one inning, 6-0 after two, 8-0 after three and 14-0 after four. Daniel Franchesi allowed one hit, walked none and struck out one batter in the fifth inning.
Other leaders: James Wood: Bodie Pullen 2-3, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, stolen base; Jared Neal 2-3, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. Handley: Jacob Duffy 1-2, stolen base.
Softball: James Wood 20, Handley 1 (5)
WINCHESTER — Second-seeded James Wood scored 10 runs in the first inning and went on to beat No. 7 Handley in the Class 4 Northwestern District first round at the Colonels' Ridge Field on Tuesday.
James Wood (10-10) will host No. 3 Millbrook (12-8) at 6 p.m. in Friday's semifinals. The Judges end the year 2-19.
James Wood leaders: Sadie Kittoe 3-4, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Sydney Orndorff 1-2, double, 3 RBIs; Ellie Johnson 1-1, triple, 3 RBIs, 2 runs and 1 hitless inning in circle with 1 walk, 1 strikeout; Izzy McKee 3-4, double, 2 RBIs; Cadence Rieg 2-2, 2 RBIs at plate, 3 innings, 1 earned run, 1 hit, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts in circle; Laken Whipkey 2-3, double at plate, 1 hitless inning in circle; Caitlyn Shutts 2-2, 2 walks; Aliza Judd, Kylie Prusik 1-2, RBI, each. Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 1-2; Khadija Long 2 walks, run.
East Rockingham 6, Clarke County 1
BERRYVILLE — Madison Arbaugh pitched a six-hitter to lead East Rockingham to a Bull Run District win over Clarke County on Tuesday.
East Rockingham scored three runs in the fourth inning and three in the sixth to take a 6-0 lead against Clarke County (16-4, 10-4), which concluded its regular season Tuesday.
Clarke County leaders: Ellie Taylor 2-3, double; Anna Hornbaker 1-4, double, run; Madison Edwards 1-3, triple, walk; Kacie Turner 1-4, triple; Courtney Paskel 2 walks.
Girls' soccer: Handley 8, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — Six different players scored as No. 2 Handley defeated No. 7 Liberty in a Class 4 Northwestern District first round game on Tuesday.
The Judges (14-2-1) will host No. 3 Kettle Run at a time to be announced in Friday's semifinals. The Cougars beat No. 6 Sherando 4-1 on Tuesday.
Handley leaders: Jailynn Rivera 2 goals, 1 assist; Taylor Roark 1 goal, 2 assists; Julia Nerangis 2 goals; Ainsley Justice, Lauren Mason 1 goal, 1 assist each; Bella Balio 1 goal; Emma Westfall 0 saves in shutout.
Kettle Run 4, Sherando 1
NOKESVILLE — Sixth-seeded Sherando's season came to an end with a loss to No. 3 Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The Warriors (3-14) received a goal from Ella Sampsell.
Clarke County 8, East Rockingham 0
BERRYVILLE — Seven different players scored as Clarke County improved to 15-0 overall and 13-0 in the Bull Run District with a victory over East Rockingham on Tuesday.
Clarke County leaders: Summer Toone 2 goals; Kelsey Elrod, Audrey Price, Rebecca Camacho-Bruno, Campbell Neiman, Maya Marasco, Savannah Jarvis 1 goal each.
Boys' soccer: Clarke County 10, East Rockingham 0
ELKTON — Caleb Neiman had four goals and two assists to lead Clarke County to a Bull Run District win over East Rockingham on Tuesday. The Eagles are 15-0 (13-0 district).
Other Clarke County leaders: Oakley Staples 1 goal, 4 assists; Cal Beckett, Chris LeBlanc 1 goal, 1 assist each; Menes Ajyeman, Emmet Morris, Charlie Frame, 1 goal each; Ben Fulmer, Caden Mercer 1 assist each; Kyler Darlington shutout in goal.
College track: SU’s Moore, Crowder shine
RADNOR, Pa. — Miles Moore and William Crowder placed first and second, respectively, in the 100 meters to lead Shenandoah University at the SWAT Last Chance Meet on Monday at Swarthmore College.
Moore posted a time of 10.79 seconds and Crowder recorded a 10.86 in the Hornets’ final regular-season meet.
Janelle Anderson (women’s 100, 12.80) and Tucker Kindig (men’s hammer, 55.27 meters) both had fifth-place showings.
In the men’s 400 hurdles, Elias McGhie placed sixth in 54.93 and Matthew Klocke took seventh in 55.15 seconds. Both broke the school record and clinched All-Region spots.
Erin Atkinson placed ninth in the women’s steeplechase in 12:12.34.
