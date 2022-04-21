Kristen Larson has been named Handley’s varsity head volleyball coach following the resignation of Lindsay Cole in January.
Larson was a varsity assistant to Cole and the JV head coach for the past three seasons. She has coached at the club level with the Blue Ridge Volleyball Association since 2014 and coached multiple age groups throughout her career.
“Over the past three years as an assistant coach, I have experienced firsthand the sense of pride, community, and excellence at Handley in all of our athletic programs,” said Larson in a news release. “I am proud to send my kids to Handley and I am honored to be a coach here. I am so thankful for the opportunity to build and strengthen the foundations of our volleyball program to create a team of competitors and champions.
“Sports provide opportunities beyond hitting a ball or catching a pass or swinging a bat. The opportunity to teach skills such as leadership, communication, teamwork, and even stress and time management to these growing adults is as important as the game itself.”
Handley will look to build off a 2021 season in which it went 5-16 overall and 2-10 in the Class 4 Northwestern District. In 14 seasons under Cole, Handley compiled a record of 141-145 and earned four region tournament berths.
“We have the talent in place to compete and we are excited to get started,” Larson said. “Coaching these young women in volleyball and life is one of my greatest joys and we are anxious to get going.”
Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser said, “Kristen has a passion for the game and brings energy to the gym every day. She understands our program, our school and our kids. She is a Handley coach and a parent of Handley student-athletes and knows the impact and importance of high school athletics. Kristen and her staff will continue to grow Handley volleyball and we are excited about the future.”
Boys' soccer: Millbrook 3, James Wood 2
WINCHESTER — Garrett Johnson scored two goals for host Millbrook in a Class 4 Northwestern District win over James Wood on Thursday.
The Pioneers are 8-3 overall (6-1 district) and the Colonels are 6-5-1 (3-4-1).
Other leaders: Millbrook: Nick Catlett 5 saves, 1 assist; Raphael Espinoza 1 goal; Aaron Shipp 1 assist.
Clarke County 11, Page County 0
SHENANDOAH — Caleb Neiman scored four goals and had two assists and Clarke County remained undefeated with a Bull Run District win over Page County on Thursday.
The Eagles are 8-0 and 7-0 in the district.
Other Clarke County leaders: Charles Frame 2 goals, 1 assist; Menes Ajyeman, Chris LeBlanc, Ben Fulmer 1 goal, 1 assist each; Jackson Ellis, Cal Beckett 1 goal each; John Beiler 1 assist; Kyler Darlington 8th shutout in goal.
Girls' soccer: Clarke County 6, Page County 0
BERRYVILLE — Olivia Morise had a hat trick and one assist to lead Clarke County to a Bull Run District win over Page County on Thursday.
The Eagles are 8-0 (7-0 district).
Other Clarke County leaders: Campbell Neiman, Ella O'Donnell 2 assists each; Kelsey Elroad, Emy Zimmerman, Summer Toone 1 goal each; Rebecca Camacho-Bruno 1 assist.
Girls' tennis: Strasburg 6, Clarke County 3
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County dropped to 3-8 overall and 1-4 in the Bull Run District with a loss to Strasburg on Thursday in a match at Warren County High School.
Clarke County singles winners: No. 6 Sarah Boudreau (forfeit).
Clarke County doubles winners: No. 2 Kaylynn Chapman-Browne/Ana Gonzalez 8-6; No. 3 Delaney Collins/Boudreau (forfeit).
College baseball: Shenandoah 4, Elizabethtown 3
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — No. 24 Shenandoah University ran its winning streak to eight games Thursday with a 4-3 non-conference victory over Elizabethtown.
Shenandoah (25-8-1) made it 4-3 in the top of the ninth inning when Pearce Bucher tripled to right and scored. The Blue Jays (17-17) had a throwing error attempting to throw Bucher out at third on the play.
Matt House came on to start the ninth and earned his eighth save of the season with two strikeouts and a flyout. Freshman Ayden Shadle (1-0) got his first career victory with an inning and a third of scoreless relief. The fourth of five pitchers for the Hornets, Shadle retired all four batters he faced on flyouts.
The Hornets' first three runs all came via sacrifice fly with Kyle Lisa delivering one in the first and both Sam Horn and Matt Moon in the fifth.
Bucher had two of the SU four hits with Gavin Horning and Henry Delavergne getting the others on singles to center in the first and fifth, respectively.
College softball: Lebanon Valley sweeps SU
ANNVILLE, Pa. — Shenandoah University concluded its regular-season road schedule Thursday afternoon by dropping two 1-0 games to non-conference foe Lebanon Valley.
In Game 1, LVC (18-8) scored an unearned run in the first inning on a bases-loaded groundout.
Shenandoah (11-20), which was held to four hits, had runners in scoring position in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Tiffany Bower had two of the squad's four hits with Taylor Smith and pitcher Megan Scalley getting the others.
Scalley (5-9) struck out four and allowed seven hits. She also hit two batters in her complete game.
In Game 2, the Flying Dutchwomen had two hits and a sacrifice to score in the third inning off SU's Hannah Maltos (1-9, complete game, four hits, no walks, two strikeouts).
Shenandoah had runners in scoring position with less than two outs in the first and sixth and had runners on second and third with two outs in the fifth. SU left eight women on base.
Smith, Arlene Miller, BayLee Jenkins, Taylor Glover and Lily Richichi had hits for the Hornets.
