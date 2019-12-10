WINCHESTER — Demitri Gardner scored 25 points to lead the Handley boys’ basketball team to a 72-53 win over Liberty in its home opener on Tuesday.
The Judges (2-0, 2-0 Class 4 Northwestern District) went on a 20-0 run spanning the second and third quarters to take a 36-23 lead. Handley, which led 26-23 at halftime, led 49-30 after three quarters as Gardner scored the last 11 points of the third period. Liberty led 14-12 after one quarter.
Handley leaders: Kemani Curry 16 points; Nick Hott 13 points.
Millbrook 67, Kettle Run 55
NOKESVILLE — Julien Hagerman had 18 points as Millbrook defeated Kettle Run in its Class 4 Northwestern District opener on Tuesday. The Pioneers are 2-2.
Millbrook leaders: Taralle Hayden 14 points, T.J. Spain 11 points, 7 rebounds.
Clarke County 64, Berkeley Springs 34
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County defeated Berkeley Springs (W.Va.) to pick up its first win of the season on Tuesday. The Eagles are 1-2.
Clarke County leaders: Jacob Weddle 14 points, 6 rebounds; Colby Childs 10 points, 4 rebounds; Volkan Ergan 10 points, 5 rebounds; Trey Trenary 9 points, 9 rebounds; Brendan Moyer 8 points.
Culpeper 83, Sherando 72
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando lost its Class 4 Northwestern District opener to Culpeper County on Tuesday night. The Warriors (0-3) trailed 20-18 after one quarter, 35-24 at the half, and 59-49 after three quarters.
Leaders: Sherando — Caleb Hakel 21 points; Keli Lawson 18 points, 14 rebounds; Adrian Myers 14 points. Culpeper County — Dejour McCray 38 points.
Fauquier 57, James Wood 48
WARRENTON — James Wood lost its second straight game in its Class 4 Northwestern District opener against Fauquier on Tuesday. The Colonels (1-2) led 36-35 after three quarters but were outscored 22-12 in the fourth quarter.
Leaders — James Cornwell 9 points, 5 rebounds; Tyrome McCarthy 8 pts; Ethan Russell 7 points; Jacob Medina 6 points.
Skyline 54, James Wood 53
FRONT ROYAL — Skyline’s Mason Schmitz hit a free throw with 15 seconds left to finish a three-point play, and the Hawks went on to defeat James Wood on Monday night.
The Colonels (1-1) rallied from a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take the lead with 1:30 left, but Schmitz’s three-point play completed the scoring. The Colonels missed a shot at the buzzer that could have won the game. James Wood led 25-22 at the half but trailed 41-37 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Jerome McCarthy 12 points, 5 rebounds; Tyrome McCarthy 10 points; Levaughan Freeman 8 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Ethan Russell 7 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Culpeper 42, Sherando 34
CULPEPER — Sherando lost to Culpeper County in its Class 4 Northwestern District opener on Tuesday. The Warriors (2-3) were tied 18-18 at the half after outscoring the Blue Devils 13-5 in the second quarter but fell behind 28-23 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders: Grace Burke 19 points.
James Wood 60, Fauquier 35
WINCHESTER — James Wood defeated Fauquier in its Class 4 Northwestern District opener on Tuesday. The Colonels are 2-1.
James Wood leaders: Brynna Nesselrodt 20 points; Brenna Prunty 15 points; Brooklyn Crate 15 points.
Liberty 52, Handley 27
BEALETON — Handley lost its Class 4 Northwestern District opener to Liberty and fell to 1-3 on the season.
Leaders — Handley: Tierney Finley 8 points; Jadyn Washington 6 points; Ameerah Evans 6 points.
Skyline 51, James Wood 44
FRONT ROYAL — James Wood lost its first game of the season to Skyline on Monday. The Colonels are 1-1.
James Wood leaders: Brenna Prunty 17 points; Emma Bursey 11 points.
Hedgesville 48, Clarke County 44
HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Hedgesville (W.Va.) outscored Clarke County 9-3 in the fourth quarter in dropping Clarke County to 1-2 on Monday. Clarke County led 41-39 after three quarters after the game was tied 22-22 at halftime.
Clarke County leaders: Alison Sipe 13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Sara Wenzel 11 points.
Tuesday’s scores: Millbrook 73, Kettle Run 33. Pioneers are 4-0, 1-0 Class 4 Northwestern District. Liberty 52, Handley 27.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Dang, Hill named second team All-ODAC
MINNEAPOLIS — Clarke County graduate and Bridgewater College senior Matt Dang and Shenandoah University senior safety Nate Hill earned D3football.com All-South Region second team honors in selections announced Tuesday by the website.
A safety, Dang was picked for his contributions at special teams. He blocked three punts and recovered one, with two of his blocks going down as scoring plays — one out of the end zone for a safety vs. Washington & Lee and another recovered by a teammate in the end zone at Emory & Henry. He also covered RMC’s onside kick to help lock up the ODAC title with Bridgewater leading 28-21.
Hill, the Hornets career interceptions leader with 18, had 42 solo and 20 assisted tackles this season.
The Quince Orchard, Md., native tied for the national lead in the regular season with seven interceptions and he also added three additional passes defended, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Hill is the 18th player in program history to be named All-Region by D3football.com.
