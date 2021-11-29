FRONT ROYAL — The Handley boys' basketball team defeated Warren County 51-43 in its season opener on Monday.
Handley leaders: Jacob Duffy 16 points; Stephen Daley 13 points, 5 rebounds; Isaiah Lavette 7 points, 11 rebounds; Deonte Trammel 5 steals, 2 assists; Tavon Long 3 steals.
Girls' basketball: Handley 48, Warren County 39
WINCHESTER — Handley outscored Warren County 15-8 in the fourth quarter and opened its season with a victory over the Wildcats on Monday.
The Judges led 15-8 after one quarter, 25-21 at the half and 33-31 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Emeryce Worrell 14 points; Laura Hogan, Olivia Jett 11 points each; Hannah Yerrie 7 points.
