WARRENTON — Handley had five players score in double figures as the Judges netted a 75-57 victory over Fauquier in Class 4 Northwestern District boys' basketball action on Tuesday.
The Judges improved to 4-6 overall, 2-0 district.
Handley leaders: Emerson Fusco 14 points, 4 assists; Jaevon Brisco 13 points; Isaiah Lavette 12 points, 10 rebounds; Breylon Miller 12 points, 9 rebounds; Amari Brown 12 points.
Clarke County 52, East Rockingham 46
ELKTON — Clarke County lost a big halftime lead but held East Rockingham to one field goal in the final quarter to rally to a Bull Run triumph.
The Eagles (4-3, 2-0 Bull Run) led 30-19 at the half, but trailed 39-36 before outscoring East Rockingham 16-7 in the last eight minutes.
Clarke County leaders: Michael Kerr-Hobert 12 points; Will Booker 10 points; Louie Marino 9 points, 3 blocks; Nate Thompson 6 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists; Josh Crawford 3 blocks.
Millbrook 56, Heritage 48
WINCHESTER — Millbrook rallied from a one-point halftime deficit to defeat Heritage on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (4-5) trailed 28-27 at the half, but rebounded to take a 41-35 lead after three quarters.
Millbrook leaders: Ryan Liero 15 points, Detric Brown 13 points, Tyler Seminaro 10 points.
Girls' basketball: Millbrook 63, Heritage 23
LEESBURG — Hannah Stephanites scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter as Millbrook took a 28-3 lead on the way to a romp against Heritage on Tuesday.
Stephanites had three of her four 3-pointers in the quarter for the Pioneers (7-1), who led 41-12 at the half and 53-21 after three quarters.
Other Millbrook leaders: Jaliah Jackson 14 points, Valentina Burrill 14 points, Michaela Owens 7 points.
Sherando 53, Kettle Run 35
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando broke open a tight game in the third quarter to pull away to a Class 4 Northwestern District victory against Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The Warriors (5-0, 3-0 district) led 20-18 at the half, but outscored the Cougars 18-6 in the third quarter to take control.
Sherando leaders: Aliza Murray 19 points (4 3-pointers), 3 steals; Jaiden Polston 12 points, 3 steals, 3 blocks; Grace Burke 8 points; Asia Williams 7 points, 6 assists.
Handley 53, Fauquier 30
WINCHESTER — Handley outscored Fauquier 16-5 in the third quarter on the way to a Class 4 Northwestern District rout of Fauquier on Tuesday.
The Judges (4-6, 1-1 district) held a 22-17 lead at the half before taking control.
Handley leaders: Jadyn Washington 15 points; Olivia Jett 11 points; Laura Hogan 9 points; Cameron Hobson 8 points.
Clarke County 50, East Rockingham 18
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County outscored East Rockingham 18-1 in the first quarter and went on to a win in Bull Run District action on Tuesday.
Clarke (7-1, 2-1 district) led 32-7 at the half and 43-7 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Hailey Evans 16 points, 2 assists; Alainah McKavish 15 points, 4 steals; Kiera Rohrbach 5 points, 7 rebounds; Selene Good 5 steals.
Swimming: James Wood teams sweep quad
WARRENTON — The James Wood boys and girls each went 3-0 in a meet at the Warrenton Aquatic & Recreation Facility on Friday.
The Colonel boys beat Handley 212-20, Fauquier 199.5-48.5 and Liberty 186-91. The Judges went 0-3, also falling to Liberty 183-31 and Fauquier 86-32.
The James Wood girls defeated Handley 193-66, Fauquier 168-116 and Liberty 190-84. The Judges went 0-3, also losing to Liberty 129-93 and Fauquier 162-85.
James Wood boys' winners: Joe Warnagiris (200-yard free, 1:55.19, 100 back, 55.04)); Paul Warnagiris (200 IM, 2:03.23, 100 breast, 1:03.69); Andrew Thompson (100 fly, 56.41, 500 free, 5:24.84); Trent Rakowski (50 free, 23.62); 200 medley relay (J. Warnagiris, P. Warnagiris, Thompson, Ethan Britton), 1:43.61; 200 free relay (Britton, Alex Hua, Reagan Kite, Rakowski) 1:37.07; 400 free relay (J. Warnagiris, Rakowski, Thompson, P. Warnagiris) 3:28.69.
James Wood girls' winners: Lauren Masters (200 IM, 2:16.94, 500 free, 5:24.62); Samantha Krueger (100 back, 1:12.91); Kallie Gyurisin (100 breast, 1:17.63); 200 medley relay (Krueger, Gyurisin, Masters, Annie Hua) 2:02.57; 400 free relay (Hua, Krueger, Gyurisin, Masters) 4:16.58.
Handley girls' winners: Sullivan Morefield (50 free, 27.69); Laura Salley (100 free, 1:02.53).
U.S. Goalball, Walker take 9th at Worlds
Winchester native Sean Walker and the United States men placed ninth at the 16-team International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Goalball World Championships that ended last week in Matosinhos, Portugal.
Walker scored three total goals for the United States, which posted a record of 4-3 and finished fifth in its eight-team group as a result of Iran (also 4-3) having a superior goal differential. Iran was plus-8 (59-51) and the U.S. was plus-4 (59-55). Only the top four teams in each group advanced to the quarterfinals.
Brazil defeated China 6-5 to capture the gold medal. Those were the only two teams in the competition to clinch spots in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
The next opportunity for the U.S. to qualify for the 2024 Paralympics will take place from Aug. 18-27, 2023 at the IBSA World Games in Birmingham, England. The U.S. must finish as the top team among the nations that have not already qualified.
At the World competition, the U.S. had wins against Egypt (15-10), Argentina (9-3), Iran (11-9) and Columbia (13-3), with Walker scoring all of his goals in that victory. The losses were against China (7-4), Lithuania (12-2) and Ukraine (11-5).
