BROADWAY — Broadway hit two free throws with six seconds left for the final points in a 64-62 non-district boys' basketball win over Handley on Wednesday.
The Judges (2-6) led 11-8 after one quarter, were tied 25-25 at halftime, and led 46-43 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Emerson Fusco 17 points; Isaiah Lavette 13 points; Brendan Campbell 11 points; Breylon Miller 8 points.
Indoor track: Wood sweeps Ice Cube meet
WINCHESTER — The James Wood girls and boys each won a five-team meet at Kelican Stadium on Wednesday.
The Colonels girls scored 188 points and were followed by Fauquier (86), Sherando (70), Millbrook (30) and Handley (25).
The James Wood boys scored 180 points. Sherando was second with 122 and was followed by Millbrook (55), Fauquier (30) and Handley (17).
James Wood girls' winners: Olivia Boyce (long jump, 14-6.5); Jocelyn Hempel (triple jump, 29-1); Mercedes Bowser (55 hurdles, 9.96); 4x200 (Bowser, Boyce, Hempel, Macey Payne) 1:57.35; 4x400 (Alina Kieffer, Sophia Logan, Lauren Thompson, Emma Woshner) 5:00.79.
Sherando girls' winners: Mercedes Silver (55, 7.85); 4x800 (12:06.82); Cassidy Crittenden (1,600, 5:50.92); Eva Winston (1,000, 3:20.77); Emma Ahrens (3,200, 11:40.55).
Millbrook girls' winner: Savannah Florek (300, 46.77).
Handley girls' winner: Mason Rinker (shot put, 31-7).
James Wood boys' winners: Ethan Pratt-Perez (1,600, 5:04.35, 3,200, 10:12.31); Dayton Culp (long jump, 17-3); Casey Floyd (55 hurdles, 9.25); 4x200 (Zach Smith, Michael Jackson, Elijah Richards, Maddox Wright) 1:41.49; 4x400 (Ivan Andrews, Landon Burdock, Floyd, Connor Kenney-Fitzner) 3:59.12.
Sherando boys' winners: Noah Harris (triple jump, 35-2.75, 300, 39.55); 4x800 (9:23.42); Jed Bell (1,000, 2:53.07).
Millbrook boys' winners: Landon Baker (55, 6.91); Trevor Lloyd (500, 1:12.80).
Handley boys' winner: Rodd'ney Davenport (shot put, 39-11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.