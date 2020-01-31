WINCHESTER — Demitri Gardner had 23 points and the Handley boys' basketball team earned a split of its season series with James Wood by beating the Colonels 51-40 on Friday night at Colonels' Shirley Gymnasium.
Handley (11-8, 7-3 Class 4 Northwestern District) and James Wood (11-7, 6-5) — which lost its fifth straight game — were tied 11-11 after one quarter but the Judges went on an 8-0 run. Handley led 23-14 at the half and 38-23 after three quarters.
Leaders — Handley: Jayden Vardaro 10 points, Stephen Daley 6 points; James Wood: Jerome McCarthy 19 points, James Cornwell 9 points.
Madison County 42, Clarke County 39
MADISON — Clarke County fell to 8-12 overall and 6-6 in the Bull Run District with a loss to Madison County on Friday night.
Clarke County leaders: Jacob Weddle 13 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks; Ellis Nei 9 points; Trey Trenary 6 points, 6 assists.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
James Wood 94, Handley 27
WINCHESTER — Makayla Firebaugh scored a school-record 44 points to break her own mark of 39 set last year in a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Handley on Friday.
Firebaugh scored 33 points in the first half. Firebaugh also hit seven 3-pointers, which ties the school record for most 3’s in a game (the Colonels had 12 total). The Colonels (16-2, 10-1 district) led 28-7 after one quarter, 53-15 at the half and 82-26 after three quarters against Handley (3-17, 2-10).
Leaders — James Wood: Brynna Nesselrodt 19 points (4 3-pointers); Brenna Prunty 15 points. Handley: Laura Hogan 11 points, Tierney Finley 9 points, Jadyn Washington 7 points.
Millbrook 86, Sherando 35
WINCHESTER — Avery O'Roke had 32 points, including 25 in the first half, to lead Millbrook to a Class 4 Northwestern District win and a season sweep of Sherando on Friday.
The Pioneers (20-0, 12-0 district) led 27-10 after one quarter, 50-18 at the half and 76-24 after three quarters against the Warriors (10-10, 6-6).
Leaders — Millbrook: O'Roke 8 steals; Ali Hauck 17 points, 9 rebounds; Erin Magee 10 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals; Kennedi Rooks 6 points, 8 rebounds; Sherando: Asia James 10 points; Bella Entsminger 7 points.
Friday's scores: Madison County 48, Clarke County 43. Eagles are 8-12, 4-8 Bull Run District.
