WINCHESTER — Handley remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ tennis play with an 8-1 victory over Millbrook on Monday.
The Judges (9-0 overall, district) swept doubles play against the Pioneers (5-4).
Singles winners: Handley: No. 1 Daniel Botros 8-3; No. 2 Brendan Love 8-3; No. 4 Neil Parikh 8-1; No. 5 Ryan Mueller 8-5; No. 6 Ty Dickson 8-0. Millbrook: Jonathan Clippinger 8-6.
Doubles winners: Handley: No. 1 Botros-Love 8-2; No. 2 John-Henry Herrington-Parikh 8-5; No. 3 Mueller-Dickson 8-0.
Millbrook pounds Liberty to remain unbeaten
BEALETON — Unbeaten Millbrook scored in each of its five at-bats in scoring a 14-2 Class 4 Northwestern District baseball victory on Monday.
The Pioneers (7-0 overall, 6-0 district) had seven hits and took advantage on 10 walks to bury the Eagles. Millbrook also had four batters that were hit by pitches and swiped five bases.
Millbrook leaders: Logan Hartigan double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Harrison Madagan triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Hayden Burke 2 RBIs; William Croyle 2 hits; Nate Brookshire double; Sebastian Tringali triple; Ethan Burgreen (W, 5-0) 3 IP, 1 hit, 1 unearned run, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
Jefferson pitching shuts down Pioneers
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Jefferson avenged an earlier season loss by blanking James Wood 6-0 in baseball on Monday.
The Colonels were held just to three hits and Jefferson scored five unearned runs.
Leaders: James Wood: Kaden Spaid 2 hits (double); Brody Bower hot; Nick Bell (L) 3.2 IP 5 hits, 6 runs (1 earned), 2 walks, 4 strikeouts; Luke Gross 2.1 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts. Jefferson: Cullen Horowicz 2 hits (homer), 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Will Ricketts (W) 5.2 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts.
Clarke County suffers first softball loss
SHENANDOAH — Page County's Taylor Hankins tossed a one-hitter to hand Clarke County its first softball loss of the season with a 4-0 loss on Monday.
Hankins struck out 13 and walked one. Abby Peace had the lone hot for the Eagles (4-1). Peace tossed a seven-hitter, allowing two earned runs, with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Clarke County boys net win over Skyline
FRONT ROYAL —Clarke County swept the doubles matches and split in singles play to earn a 6-3 Bull Run District boys’ tennis victory over Skyline on Monday.
Clarke County singles winners: No. 2 Ian Clapp 8-0; No. 3 Linus Pritchard 8-6; No. 5 Jack Lucier 8-0.
Clarke County doubles winners: No. 1 Keith Dalton-Clapp 8-0; No. 2. Pritchard-Lucier 8-1; No. 3 Mark Kaiser-Conor Thoresen 8-5.
Handley girls triumph against Millbrook
WINCHESTER — Handley won five of six singles matches to secure a 7-2 Class 4 Northwestern District girls' tennis victory over Millbrook on Monday.
Singles winners: Handley: No. 2 Marie Claire Miro 8-2; No. 3 Grace Meehan 8-4; No. 4 Samantha Thomas 9-7; No. 5 Page Brubaker 8-2; No. 6 Anne Marie Larsen 8-2. Millbrook: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-6.
Doubles winners: Handley: No. 1 Sarina Parikh-Meehan 8-6; No. 2 Miro-Thomas 9-8 (7-1). Millbrook: No. 2 Shain Barbara-Tiffany Cheung 8-3.
Clarke County girls fall against Skyline
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County had just a win in singles and doubles in a 7-2 loss against Skyline on Monday in Bull Run District girls’ tennis play.
Clarke County winners: Singles: No. 6 Mary Simmons 8-5. Doubles: No. 3 Makenna Scaia-Simmons 8-1.
Altobelli wins at Winchester Speedway
WINCHESTER — Michael Altobelli Jr. won the Modified division for the second straight week to highlight Saturday’s action at Winchester Speedway.
Altobelli took the lead from pole-sitter Josh Hughes on Lap 1, and he kept that lead for the rest of the race. Mike Franklin started in the middle of the pack but moved up to second after battling mechanical issues throughout the evening. Vance Williams Jr., TJ DeHaven and Justin Cullum rounded out the top five.
The Central Pennsylvania Legend Cars race followed. Jeremy Ott and Scott Houdeshell battled each other hard throughout most of the race. A late-race caution tightened the field and allowed Austin Bellemore to challenge for the lead. Austin charged to the outside of Houdeshell and passed him on the restart. Bellemore then made a pass of Ott in the closing laps, allowing him to bring home his first win at the Winchester Speedway. Scott Houdeshell would also make his way around Ott in the closing laps to finish second. Ott took third and was followed by Logan Carbaugh and Robert Strough.
In the Limited Late Model division, Austin Stover led most of the race, but Wesley Bonebrake passed Stover with a few laps left for the win. Stover was second and followed by Allan Brannon, Keith Koontz and Lewis Hudson.
Cody Sumption won the Enduro feature and was followed by Cody Breeden, Jason Wilkins, Samuel Caravello and Randy Linaburg.
Buddy Wilson took the Pure Stock division. Rounding out the top five were Dylan Rutherford, Jason Geeseaman, Chuckie Johnson and Walter Crouch.
Chris Bohrer finished ahead of Crouch to take the Vintage Car division.
