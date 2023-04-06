WINCHESTER — Even with two new starters in the lineup, the Handley boys’ tennis team remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District play with an 8-1 triumph over Millbrook on Thursday.
The Judges improved to 8-1 overall, 7-0 in the district, while the Pioneers dropped to 0-7, 0-5.
Singles winners: Handley: No. 1 Nathan Thomas 8-0; No. 2 Ty Dickson 8-0; No. 3 Carter Bessette 8-3; No. 4 Geronimo Dib Ghys 8-2; No. 5 Senai Abraham 8-2. Millbrook: No. 6 Milo Kelp 8-6.
Doubles winners: Handley: No. 1 Thomas-Dickson 8-5; No. 2 Bessette-Dib Ghys 8-3; No. 3 Abraham-Gavin Way 8-4.
Girls’ tennis: Handley 6, Millbrook 3
WINCHESTER — Handley remained in second place in the Class 4 Northwestern District race with a victory over Millbrook on Thursday.
The Judges improved to 7-2 overall, 5-1 in the district, while the Pioneers dropped to 5-3, 3-3.
Singles winners: Handley: No. 2 Sarina Parikh 8-4; No. 4 Lindsay Pifer 8-0; No. 5 Tess McAllister 8-0; No. 6 Sophia McAllister 8-3. Millbrook: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-4; No. 3 Peyton Cotterell 8-6.
Doubles winners: Handley: No. 1 Grace Meehan-Parikh 8-2; No. 2 T. McAllister-S. McAllister 8-3. Millbrook: No. 3 Sarah Dalton-Jennifer Collins 9-8 (10-8 tiebreaker).
Baseball: Millbrook 7, Handley 1
WINCHESTER — Carl Keenan tossed a three-hitter with 16 strikeouts as Millbrook completed a season sweep of Handley on Thursday to remain unbeaten in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
Keenan had two walks in his 110-pitch outing. Leading 2-1, the Pioneers (9-1, 5-0) scored four times in the top of the second to take control against the Judges (3-8, 1-5).
Leaders: Millbrook: Nate Brookshire 3-4 (triple), 2 runs, RBI, 2 stolen bases; Micah George 2-3, 2 RBIs; Chase Ford 2-4, 2 RBIs; Hogan Newlin 2-3, RBI; Wyatt Hummer double; Brady Price triple. Handley: Kaplan Ambrose 2-3, run, double; Griffin Hott 1-2, RBI; Landen Lewis 5.2 IP, 1 run, 1 hit, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts.
Blacksburg (S.C.) 11, Clarke County 2
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Blacksburg (S.C.) scored two runs in each of the first three innings for a 6-1 lead and went on to defeat Clarke County on Thursday on the fourth and final day of the Mingo Bay Classic.
The Eagles (4-5 overall) went 2-2 in the tournament.
Clarke County leaders: Hunter Norton 2-4, run; Kaden McKenzie 1-1, double; RBI; Camden McCarty 1-2, RBI; Caden Fowler 1-3, double, run; Theodore Wood 1-3; Wilson Taylor 1-4, double.
Softball: Millbrook 28, Handley 0 (5)
WINCHESTER — Visiting Millbrook scored at least five runs in four innings and pitched a five-inning no-hitter to beat Handley in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Thursday.
Emily Jeffries pitched the first four innings and allowed one walk while striking out four batters and Alexis McFarland walked two batters and struck out batter in the fifth inning for the Pioneers (2-8, 2-3 district) against the Judges (1-8, 0-6).
Other leaders: Millbrook: Jeffries 2-2, double, 4 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 walks; McFarland 2-3, double, 2 runs, RBI, 2 walks; Hailey Courtney 3-5, double, 4 runs, 5 RBIs, walk; Rowan McCullough 2-5, double, 5 RBIs, walk; Allie Simmons 2-2, 3 runs, RBI, walk; Emma Martin, 1-2, triple, RBI, 2 walks, 4 runs; Grace Badnelk 1-2, 3 runs, RBI, 2 walks; Ciara Major 1-1, triple, 2 RBIs; Jazmin Orr 3 runs; Jazmyne Scott 1-3, RBI, walk; Brooke Dadisman 1-1, walk.
Girls' soccer: Millbrook 3, Handley 2 (OT)
WINCHESTER — Millbrook earned a season split with an overtime victory over Handley on Thursday.
The Pioneers are 4-4 (3-3 Class 4 Northwestern District) and the Judges are 4-4 (4-2).
Leaders: Millbrook: Molly Ludwig 2 goals; Abby Rodriguez 2 assists; Kaitlyn Arthur 1 goal; Skylar Decker 12 saves. Handley: Emeryce Worrell 1 goal, 1 assist; Jailynn Rivera 1 goal, Madison Hobson 1 assist.
Golf: Rockwell shines at national event
James Wood sophomore golfer Brayden Rockwell qualified for and recently played in the Under Armour Junior Nationals in Miramar Beach, Fla., earning a Top 30 finish in a 92-player field.
Rockwell qualified for the event by finishing first in the Northern Virginia Fall League. He had three wins, two runner-up finishes and one third in capturing the points title.
Rockwell overcame an opening round of 95 at the San Destin Golf and Beach Resort, bouncing back with a 2-over 74, the fourth best round on the final day. He jumped 32 places to finish in a tie for 25th with a 169 total.
By finishing in the Top 30, Rockwell qualified for the Under Armour Junior Tour World Championship in July at the Reunion Resort & Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.
College softball: SU splits in twinbill
WINCHESTER — Brenna Snyder belted a grand slam as Shenandoah University salvaged a doubleheader split against Eastern Mennonite in ODAC play on Thursday. The Royals won the opener 4-1.
Snyder's slam snapped a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning. Savannah Thorne (3-3) went the distance for the Hornets (6-13, 1-4), allowing six hits, four runs (two earned), with two walks and four strikeouts. Danielle McNeill went 2 for 3 and drove in a run.
In the opener, Snyder provided SU's only run with a solo homer in the fifth. Prior to that, the Royals had scored a run in the second, two in the third and one in the fifth. Natalye Graham scattered seven hits and struck out to pick up the win for Eastern Mennonite (8-11-1, 1-5).
