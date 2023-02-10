WINCHESTER — The second-seeded Handley boys' basketball team broke open a tie game at the half and went on to beat No. 7 Liberty 59-40 in the first round of the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament on Friday.
The Judges (14-10) will host No. 3 Millbrook at 6 p.m. in Tuesday's semifinals. The Pioneers beat Fauquier 54-45 on Friday.
Handley trailed 12-6 after one quarter and the game went into halftime tied at 21-21. The Judges led 41-35 after three quarters and outscored Liberty 18-5 in the fourth quarter.
Handley leaders: Emerson Fusco 21 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists; Brendan Campbell 11 points; Isaiah Lavette 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks.
Clarke County 81, Luray 60
LURAY — Clarke County finished the regular season in a three-way tie for first place in the Bull Run District by beating Luray on Friday night.
The Eagles (15-7, 13-3 Bull Run) finished in a tie with Madison County and East Rockingham. Clarke County will be the No. 1 seed for the district tournament and host No. 8 Rappahannock County at 6 p.m. on Monday in the quarterfinals.
Clarke County led 16-6 after one quarter, 31-17 at the half and 56-40 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Will Booker 24 points; Louie Marino 14 points, 4 steals, 3 assists; Moses Day 11 points, 2 assists; Tyler Sansom 10 points, 3 assists, 2 steals; Nate Thompson 7 points, 4 blocks, 3 assists.
Girls' basketball: Sherando 51, Liberty 15
STEPHENS CITY — No. 2 Sherando outscored No. 7 Liberty 27-4 in the first quarter and went on to a Class 4 Northwestern District first round win on Friday night.
The Warriors (19-3) will host No. 3 James Wood at 6 p.m. in Tuesday's semifinals. The Colonels defeated No. 6 Fauquier 46-34 on Friday.
Sherando led 40-8 at the half and 43-8 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders: Aliza Murray 13 points, 2 assists; Jaiden Polston 9 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists; Grace Burke 8 points, 3 steals; Asia Williams 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists; Josie Willett 7 rebounds; Paige McKee 6 points.
Kettle Run 49, Handley 16
NOKESVILLE — Fourth-seeded Kettle Run defeated No. 5 Handley in the Class 4 Northwestern District first round on Friday.
No other details were reported. The Judges end the year with an 8-15 record after going 1-22 last year.
Top-seeded Millbrook will host the Cougars at 6 p.m. in Tuesday's semifinals.
Clarke County 37, Luray 28
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County won the Bull Run District regular-season championship by pulling away to defeat Luray on Friday.
The Eagles (18-4, 13-3 district) led 11-10 at the half, trailed 20-19 at the half, and led 27-25 after three quarters. Clarke County outscored Luray 10-3 in the fourth quarter.
The top-seeded Eagles will host No. 8 Mountain View at 7:30 p.m. in Monday's district tournament quarterfinals.
Clarke County leaders: Alainah McKavish 10 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists; Hailey Evans 10 points, 3 steals; Keira Rohrbach 5 points, 9 rebounds; Kaiya Williams 4 assists.
Women's basketball: SU 56, Lynchburg 43
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University held Lynchburg to 17 percent shooting (5 of 29) in the second half en route to an Old Dominion Athletic Conference win on Friday night at the Wilkins Center.
The Hornets (15-8, 10-6 ODAC) led 18-10 after the first quarter and by as much as 23-11 in the second quarter, but Lynchburg (7-16, 6-10) cut its deficit to 25-21 at the half with a half-court shot at the buzzer.
In the third quarter, SU kept Lynchburg scoreless from the 8:13 mark to the 0:23 second mark to extend its lead from 35-31 to 42-31. Lynchburg shot 2 for 13 in the quarter. SU led by as much as 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Terese Greene recorded 10 of her 17 points in the first quarter to extend her streak of double-digit scoring to 19 games. She added four steals, three assists and two blocks. Madisen Kimble added 13 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists. Emily Williams had eight points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Shawnise Campbell recorded six points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
College indoor track: SU wins four events at Susquehanna
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — The Shenandoah University men's and women's teams had a combined four wins at the RiverHawk Friday Showdown hosted at Susquehanna University.
James Wood graduate William Crowder won the 60 meters in 6.92 seconds. Miles Moore captured the 200 in 22.41 and took second in the 60 in 6.96. Tucker Kindig took the weight throw with a mark of 18.77 meters.
Elias McGhie was the runner-up in both the 400 (52.38) and the mile (4:37.22) and Donnell Jones was second in the triple jump (12.90). Reed Davis (9:14.51) and Noah Hurd (9:24.40) took third and fourth, respectively, in the 3,000.
Also for the SU men, Andre Jackson took third in the 200 in 22.90 and fourth in the 60 in 7.07.
Junior Kaitlin Measell posted the women's victory in the long jump with a program-record 5.52 meters (19th in the nation). Measell was second in the 200 in 27.17.
Taking third were Sarah Sidoro third in the 400 (1:03.72), Allie Clarkson in the 3,000 (11:36.74) and Kiara Felston in the weight throw (15.91. Katya Hoover was fourth in the shot put (11.09).
