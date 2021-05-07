WINCHESTER — The Handley boys’ soccer team picked up its second straight tie on Friday, drawing 1-1 with Culpeper County in Class 4 Northwestern District action.
The Judges (0-2-2) led 1-0 at the half on a Jonathan Romero goal off a corner kick. The Blue Devils tied the game with 20 minutes left. Handley had a 10-6 shot advantage.
Millbrook boys' soccer shuts out Liberty
BEALETON — Nick Catlett recorded his second shutout of the season and the Millbrook boys' soccer team defeated Liberty 2-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday night.
The Pioneers (3-1) scored both goals in the first half.
Millbrook leaders: Raphael Espinoza, Garrett Johnson 1 goal each; Tyler McGuire, Patrick Sigler 1 assist each.
Handley girls' soccer shuts out Culpeper
CULPEPER — Taylor Roark had two goals to lead the Handley girls' soccer team to a 3-0 win over Culpeper County on Friday.
The Judges are 3-1.
Handley leaders: Lauren Mason 1 goal; Alivia Ricci, Julia Nerangis 1 assist each; Emma Westfall 6 saves.
Toone hat trick keys Clarke girls' soccer victory
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County freshman Madison Toone scored three goals to lift the Clarke County girls' soccer team to a 4-3 Bull Run District win over Stonewall Jackson on Friday.
Sophia Deem also scored for the Eagles (3-0). Clarke County scored four straight goals after falling behind 1-0.
Culpeper shuts out Handley baseball
WINCHESTER — Handley was held to six hits by Culpeper County pitcher Kyle McMeans in an 8-0 Class 4 Northwestern District baseball game on Friday at Bridgeforth Field.
McMeans struck out 12 batters and walked two in 6.2 innings. The Blue Devils scored one run in the first, one in the fourth, two in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh against the Judges (2-4, 0-4 district).
Handley leaders: Kaplan Ambrose 3-4; Griffin Hott, Austin Smith, Bobby Crosen 1 hit each; Hott 5.2 innings, 6 runs (4 earned), 5 hits, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts.
Handley girls’ tennis shuts out Fauquier
WINCHESTER — The Handley girls’ tennis team dropped only four games in defeating Fauquier 9-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ tennis on Thursday.
The Judges are 5-1.
Singles winners: 1. Sarina Parikh 8-3; 2. Marie Claire Miro 8-0; 3. Samantha Thomas 8-2; No. 4 Grace Meehan 8-0; No. 5 Sophia McAllister 8-0; No. 6 Ann Marie Larsen 8-0.
Doubles winners: 1. Parikh/Meehan 8-2; 2. Miro/Thomas 8-0; 3. Larsen/McAllister 8-0.
James Wood boys down Sherando in tennis
STEPHENS CITY — James Wood took over a 2-1 lead after doubles and netted five singles wins to knock off Sherando 7-2 in Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ tennis match on Thursday.
Singles winners: James Wood: No. 2 Saeed Turner 8-7; No. 3 Jonah Borromeo 8-1; No. 4 Ryan Stevens 8-1; No. 5 Caedmon Reams 8-1; No. 6 Scott Shepherd 8-1. Sherando: No. 1 Joe Venturato 8-4.
Doubles winners: James Wood: No. 2 Borromeo-Stevens 8-1; No. 3 Reams-Shepherd 8-1; Sherando: No. 1 Venturato-Tommy Reese 8-1.
