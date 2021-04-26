STEPHENS CITY — The Handley boys’ tennis team dropped only 11 games and defeated Sherando 9-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Monday.
The Judges are 2-0 and the Warriors are 0-3.
Singles winners: 1. Daniel Botros 8-1; 2. Brendan Love 8-0; 3. Neil Parikh 8-4; 4. Ty Dickson 8-0; 5. Ryan Mueller 8-0; 6. Nicholas Ramdass 8-0.
Doubles winners: 1. Botros-Love 8-4; 2. Parikh-Dickson 8-0; 3. Mueller-Ramdass 8-2.
On Friday, Sherando lost 5-4 to Fauquier in a Class 4 Northwestern District match.
Sherando singles winners: 1. Joe Venturato 8-1; 6. Andrew Bray 9-7.
Sherando doubles winners: 1. Venturato/Bray 8-5; 3. William Callanan/Vishan Bhagat 8-0.
James Wood beats Millbrook in boys’ tennis
WINCHESTER — Visiting James Wood defeated Millbrook 6-3 in a Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ tennis match on Monday.
The Colonels are 3-0 and the Pioneers are 1-2.
Singles winners — James Wood: 3. Jonah Borromeo 8-0; 4. Scott Shepherd 8-0; 5. Ryan Stevens 8-1; 6. Caedmon Reams 8-0. Millbrook: 1. Drake Wilfong 8-2; 2. Nate Simmons 8-5.
Doubles winners — James Wood: 2. Jonah Borromeo-Shepherd 8-3; 3. Stevens/Reams 8-0. Millbrook: 1. Wilfong/Simmons 8-2.
Clarke boys’ tennis edges East Rockingham
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County boys’ tennis team beat East Rockingham 5-4 on Monday, four days after losing to East Rockingham by the same score in Bull Run District action.
Clarke County (2-1) forfeited matches at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.
Clarke singles winners: 1. Keith Dalton 10-5. 2 Ian Clapp 11-9; 3. Linus Pritchard 10-2; 4. Daniel Lai 10-3.
Clarke doubles winner: 2. Pritchard/Lai 10-4.
Handley baseball routs Park View in opener
STERLING — The Handley baseball team scored 13 runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Park View 25-7 in its non-district opener on Monday. The game ended after five innings.
The Judges scored twice in the second, then added 10 runs in the fourth inning to take a 25-5 lead. The Judges had 15 hits.
Handley leaders: Austin Smith (3-4, 4 runs, 4 RBIs; Josh Stickles (2-2, 3 RBIs); Cael Sanders (2-2, 2 RBIs); Griffin Hott (2 RBIs, 3 runs); Jacob Duffy (4 runs, 2 RBIs, double); Jacob Stewart (2 RBIs, double); Erik Torres (3 RBIs, double); Kaplan Ambrose (3 runs, double); Bobby Crosen (2 runs, RBI); Josh Slack (double, 2 stolen bases). Hott, Crosen (3 strikeouts) and Duffy (2 strikeouts) each had hitless, shutout innings.
Sherando girls’ tennis tops Handley
WINCHESTER — Sherando swept the doubles matches and beat Handley 6-3 in Class 4 girls’ Northwestern District action on Monday.
The Warriors are 3-0 and the Judges are 2-1.
Singles winners — Sherando: 2. Adelaide Gannon 8-2; 3. Lea Blevins 8-4; 5. Khloe Thomas 8-1. Handley: 1. Sarina Parikh 8-0; 4. Grace Meehan 8-4; 6. Anne Marie Larsen 9-7.
Sherando doubles winners: 1. Emily Loy/Gannon 8-4; 2. Blevins/Morgan Sutphin 8-3; 3. Thomas/Kendall Clark 8-5.
Millbrook routs Wood in girls’ tennis
WINCHESTER — Visiting Millbrook defeated James Wood 8-1 in Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ tennis on Monday.
The Pioneers are 2-1 and the Colonels are 1-2.
Singles winners — Millbrook: 1.Kinsey Knox 8-0; 2. Amanda Dalton 8-0; 3. Peyton Cotterell 8-3; 5. Shain Barbara 8-2; 6. Tiffany Cheung 9-8 (7-4). James Wood: 4. Bianca Linares 9-7.
Millbrook doubles winners: 1. Knox/Cotterell 8-1; 2. Dalton/Durbin 8-3; 3. Barbara/Cheung 8-2.
Clarke girls' tennis shut out by East Rockingham
ELKTON — The Clarke County girls' tennis team dropped to 1-2 with a Bull Run District loss to East Rockingham on Monday.
The closest match for Clarke County was at No. 3 doubles, where Sydney McInturff and Kyli Whitacre lost 8-5.
SU softball sweeps Randolph
LYNCHBURG — The Shenandoah University softball team won Game 1 10-5 and Game 2 8-1 against Randolph College in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action on Monday.
The Hornets (11-18) scored two runs in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and six in the seventh and final inning to take a 10-1 lead in Game 1 against the WildCats (5-17-1).
In Game 1, SU (15 hits) was led by Nikki Stone (3 for 4 with three RBIs), Tiffany Bauer (3 for 5 with two runs, two RBIs and a double), Kamryn Kelly (2 for 4 with three RBIs and a double), Taylor Glover (2 for 4 with an RBI and a double), Sammy Amateau (2 for 4), Morgan Henley (2 for 3 with a double) and winning pitcher Megan Scalley (six innings, three runs — all earned — four hits, five walks, three strikeouts).
In Game 2, SU scored five runs in the first inning and led 7-0 after three innings and recorded 11 hits.
The Hornets were led by Kelly (3 for 5 with two RBIs), Glover and Allie Schey (2 for 3 each), Stone and Allison Thompson (two RBIs each), Amateau (two runs) and winning pitcher Kayla Stephenson (six hits, one earned run, one walk, five strikeouts).
SU women’s golf places fourth in ODAC
BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — The Shenandoah University women’s golf team completed its season Monday with a fourth-place finish out of seven teams at the 2021 ODAC Championships.
Playing for a second straight day at the par-72, 5,813-yard Champions Course at Bryan Park, the Hornets shot a collective 357 Monday in the tournament’s final round after recording a 387 on Sunday.
Handley graduate and Bridgewater College sophomore Maddi Neff placed sixth overall to earn All-Tournament honors and ranked first on her team with an 82-84 — 166 (22-over par and 17 off the lead).
Washington & Lee won with a 641. W&L was 13 shots better than runner-up Lynchburg (654).
Senior Katie Davis and freshman Sydney Vaillancourt paced Shenandoah in the final round with a pair of 15-over-par 87s. Davis finished 19th (181 total) and Vallancourt (191) placed 25th.
Natalie Hill had a 91 and had the Hornets’ best two-day total (177, tied for 16th). Alex Pallozzi (92, 195 total) placed 28th.
SU men’s golf takes seventh in ODAC
BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Shenandoah University completed its men’s golf season Monday with a seventh-place performance out of 11 teams at the 2021 ODAC Championships.
Playing at the par-72, 6,895-yard Champions Course at Bryan Park, the Hornets shot 331 in round two and 309 in the third and final round for a total of 959.
Guilford won the team title by two strokes over Hampden-Sydney. The Quakers shot a collective 291 in Monday’s final round to 295 for H-SC to win the title by two shots. GC had an 884 three-round total.
Senior Blake Woodie had the best round of the day for SU, carding a one-over-73 in the final round for a 229 total and a 15th-place finish.
James Wood graduate Will Holmes had a 78 and both Sherando graduate Josh Bianco and Trevor Berg shot 79s in the third round for SU. Holmes (232 total) tied for 18th, Bianco (249) placed 41st and Berg (252) tied for 42nd.
SU’s Bittinger earns ODAC lacrosse honor
FOREST — Shenandoah University junior Alyson Bittinger has been named ODAC Player of the Week for women’s lacrosse in selections announced Monday.
Bittinger, the league’s leading goal scorer with 56, had 10 goals on 11 shots in Saturday in a 22-12 ODAC victory over the University of Lynchburg. Those 10 goals are the second-best performance in program history for a single game.
Bittinger added seven draw controls. This is the fifth time that she has been named as the ODAC Player of the Week.
