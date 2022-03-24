WARRENTON — The Handley boys’ tennis team dropped only one game in beating Fauquier 9-0 to remain undefeated in a Class 4 Northwestern District tennis match on Thursday.
The Judges are 4-0 (3-0 district).
Singles winners: No. 1 John-Henry Herrington 8-0; No. 2 Neil Parikh 8-1; No. 3 Nicholas-Ryan Herrington 8-0; No. 4 Nathan Thomas 8-0; No. 5 Jack Boye 8-0; No. 6 Nicholas Ramdass 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 JH Herrington/Parikh 8-0; No. 2 NR Herrington/Thomas 8-0; No. 3 Boye/Ramdass 8-0.
Millbrook 5, Tuscarora 4
LEESBURG — Millbrook won four of six singles matches in defeating Tuscarora in a non-district match on Thursday.
The Pioneers are 4-2.
Millbrook singles winners: No. 1 Nate Simmons 8-0; No. 2 Adriano Georgiev 9-8; No. 3 Jack Muldowney 8-3; No. 5 Ben Yeager 8-4.
Millbrook doubles winner: No. 1 Simmons/Georgiev 8-2.
Sherando 6, Kettle Run 3
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando defeated Kettle Run for its first win of the year in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Thursday.
The Warriors are 1-3 (1-1 district).
Sherando singles winners: No. 3 Adam Hall 8-1; No. 4 Justin Lee 8-2; No. 5 Ian Laing 8-2; No. 6 Emmett Gannon 8-2.
Sherando doubles winners: No. 2 Hall/Lee 8-2; No. 3 William Callanan/Vishan Bhagat 8-1.
Girls’ tennis: Millbrook 9, Tuscarora 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook defeated Tuscarora for its fifth straight win in a non-district match on Thursday.
The Pioneers are 5-1.
Singles winners: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-1; No. 2 Abigail Townes 8-2; No. 3 Amanda Dalton 8-4; No. 4 Peyton Cotterell 8-2; No. 5 Lauren Durbin 8-6; No. 6 Kiley Carter 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Knox/Dalton 8-6; No. 2 Townes/Cotterell 8-0; No. 3 Durbin/Carter 8-0.
Handley 9, Fauquier 0
WINCHESTER — Handley dropped only one game in defeating Fauquier in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Thursday.
The Judges are 3-1 (2-1 district).
Singles winners: No. 1 Sarina Parikh 8-0; No. 2 Grace Meehan 8-0; No. 3 Anne Marie Larsen 8-1; No. 4 Sophia McAllister 8-0; No. 5 Ellie Bessette 8-0; No. 6 Peyton Jones 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Parikh/Meehan 8-0; No. 2 Larsen/Bessette 8-0; No. 3: Jones/Jennifer SanPietro 8-0.
Clarke County 5, Warren County 4
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County won two of three doubles matches in defeating Warren County in non-district action on Thursday.
The Eagles earned a season split and are 2-1.
Clarke County singles winners: No. 1 Ryleigh Webster 8-1; No. 5 Delaney Collins 8-0; No. 6 Kaylynn Chapman-Browne 8-1.
Clarke County doubles winners: 1. Webster/Claire Snyder 8-6; No. 3 Collins/Catherine Macoy 8-6.
Baseball: Millbrook 4, Loudoun Valley 2
PURCELLVILLE — Millbrook scored two runs in each of the first two innings and went on to defeat Loudoun Valley in non-district action on Thursday.
The Pioneers (4-0) completed a season sweep of the Vikings.
Millbrook leaders: Ethan Burgreen 4 innings, 2 earned runs, 4 hits, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts (win), 1-3, run, 2 RBIs; Carl Keenan 3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts (save), 1-2, 2 runs; Nate Brookshire 2-3, RBI.
Softball: Loudoun Valley 12, Millbrook 2 (6 inn.)
PURCELLVILLE — Loudoun Valley took a 6-0 lead after two innings and went on to complete a season sweep by beating Millbrook in non-district action on Thursday.
The Pioneers (2-3) scored twice in third, but the Vikings added six more runs in the fourth through sixth innings.
Millbrook leaders: Alexis McFarland 2-3, double, run; Allie Simmons 2-3; Paige Flinchum, double.
Girls' Soccer: Handley 5, Fauquier 0
WINCHESTER — Emeryce Worrell scored two goals to lead Handley to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Fauquier on Thursday.
The Judges are 3-0 (2-0 district).
Other Handley leaders: Taylor Roark 1 goal, 1 assist; Julia Nerangis, Alivia Ricci 1 goal each; Samantha Kern, Madison Hobson, Samantha Stevens 1 assist each; Lauren Mason 2 saves.
James Wood 13, Liberty 1
BEALETON — Sidney Rathel had four goals and an assist to lead James Wood to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Thursday.
The Colonels are 4-0 (2-0 district).
Other James Wood leaders: McKenna Newcome 1 goal, 4 assists; Jolie Jenkins 1 goal, 3 assists; Olivia Walker 3 goals; Grace Rivas 2 goals; Liddy Watson 1 goal; Sloane Ferrebee, Maddie Shirley, Kelsey Gass 1 assist each; Sami Stevens 5 saves.
Tuscarora 5, Millbrook 2
WINCHESTER — Tuscarora defeated Millbrook in non-district action on Thursday.
The Pioneers (1-2) were outshot 17-9.
Millbrook leaders: Skylar Decker 11 saves; Amy Huggett 1 goal (penalty kick), 1 assist; Kaitlyn Arthur 1 goal.
Kettle Run 3, Sherando 1
NOKESVILLE — Sherando lost to Kettle Run in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Thursday.
The Warriors (0-3, 0-1 district) were outshot 11-4.
Sherando leaders: Kelsey Johnson 1 goal; Makenna Hardy 1 assist.
Boys' soccer: James Wood 4, Liberty 0
BEALETON — James Wood remained undefeated with a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Thursday.
The Colonels are 3-0-1 (1-0-1 district).
James Wood leaders: Dashawn Paige 2 assists; Owen Swiger, Christofer Viera, Ryan King, Jon Resendiz 1 goal each; Brayan Lopez, Edgar Del Moral 1 assist each.
Tuscarora 3, Millbrook 1
LEESBURG — Millbrook fell to Tuscarora in non-district action on Thursday.
The Pioneers (1-1) were tied 1-1 with the Huskies, but Millbrook had to play a man down for the last 20 minutes and gave up two goals.
Millbrook leaders: Nick Catlett 12 saves; Raphael Espinoza 1 goal; Will Demus 1 assist.
