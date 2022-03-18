WINCHESTER — Visiting Handley defeated Millbrook 8-1 in Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ tennis action on Friday.
The Judges are 2-0 (1-0 district). The Pioneers fell to 1-2 (1-1).
Singles winners: Handley: No. 2 Brendan Love 8-2; No. 3 Neil Parikh 8-2; No. 4 N.R. Herrington 8-0; No. 5 Ty Dickson 8-3; No. 6 Nathan Thomas 8-2. Millbrook: No. 1 Nate Simmons 8-4.
Doubles winners: Handley: No. 1 J.H. Herrington/Love 8-4; No. 2. N.R. Herrington/Dickson 8-3; No. 3 Parikh/Thomas 8-0.
Girls’ tennis: Millbrook 5, Handley 4
WINCHESTER — Visiting Millbrook defeated Handley in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday by winning two of three doubles matches.
The Pioneers are 2-1 (1-1 district) and the Judges are 1-1 (0-1).
Singles winners: Millbrook: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-3; No. 3 Amanda Dalton 8-2; No. 4 Peyton Cotterell 8-2. Handley: No. 2 Grave Meehan 8-5; No. 5 Sophia McAllister 8-2; No. 6 Ellie Bessette 8-0.
Doubles winners: Millbrook: No. 1 Knox/Dalton 8-5; No. 2 Abigail Townes/Cotterell 8-6. Handley: No. 3 Peyton Jones/Bessette 8-4.
Clarke County 5, Skyline 4
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County defeated Skyline for its first win of the season on Friday in non-district action, capturing two of three doubles matches.
The Eagles (1-1) earned the deciding win at No. 1 doubles. Ryleigh Webster and Lillian Hayton led 8-7, 30-0 when Skyline retired due to injury.
Clarke County singles winners: No. 1 Webster 8-6; No. 3 Mary Simmons 8-2; No. 5 Kaylynn Chapman-Brown 8-5.
Other Clarke doubles winner: No. 3 Sarah Boudreau/Chapman-Brown 8-1.
Baseball: Millbrook 11, Warren County 1 (6 inn.)
WINCHESTER — Millbrook defeated Warren County in non-district action on Friday.
The Pioneers (2-0) scored two runs in the first, three in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and one in in the sixth as part of an eight-hit game. The Pioneers had eight walks and Warren County committed four errors.
Millbrook leaders: Aiden Henry 4 innings, 1 unearned run, 3 hits, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts; William 2-3, double, 2 RBI; Nate Brookshire 2-3, 2 runs; Jerrod Jenkins 1-3, triple, three RBIs, 2 runs; Carl Keenan 1-2, 2 runs, inside-the-park HR; Chase Ford 1-2, double, 2 runs.
James Wood 9, Skyline 8
FRONT ROYAL — Down 8-6 with two outs and no one on base, James Wood scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, then held on in the bottom of the seventh to defeat non-district foe Skyline in the Colonels' season opener at Bing Crosby Stadium.
With two outs in the seventh, Kemper Omps walked, Bodie Pullen doubled, Brody Bower singled to make it 8-7, then Colin McGuire doubled to put James Wood up 9-8.
In the bottom of the seventh, Cam Morris tripled to lead off, but Nick Bell (1-0) stranded him there by striking out the next three batters swinging.
James Wood trailed 8-4 after giving up six runs in the fourth inning. The Colonels scored one run in the fifth and one in the sixth.
James Wood leaders: Pullen 3-5, 2 runs; McGuire 3-5, two doubles, 2 RBIs; Bell 2-4, home run, two doubles, two RBIs at the plate, 2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts; Bower 2-4, two runs, RBI, stolen base; Jacob Roy 2-5, RBI; Daniel Franchesi 1.2 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts.
Sherando 2, Loudoun County 1
STEPHENS CITY — Cole Orr pitched a complete-game five-hitter to lead Sherando to a season-opening win over Loudoun County in non-district action on Friday.
Orr did not allow a walk and struck out six batters.
Other Sherando leaders: Trey Williams 2 hits, 1 run; Terrell Roberts 1 hit, 1 RBI.
Softball: Clarke County 4, James Wood 1 (5 inn.)
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County scored twice in the first inning for a 2-0 lead, then tacked on two more in the fifth inning to complete the scoring in a non-district victory over James Wood that was shortened to five innings due to darkness.
The Eagles are 1-0 and Colonels are 0-2.
Leaders: Clarke County: Abby Peace (complete game, 1 earned run, 5 hits, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts in the circle; 1-2, run, walk); Anna Hornbaker 2-3, double, run; Ellie Taylor 1-2, 2 RBIs; Kacie Turner 1-2, run, walk; Madison Edwards 1-2, triple, walk. James Wood: Sadie Kittoe 2-3; Cadence Rieg 1-3, run; Sydney Orndorff 1-3, RBI.
College baseball: York 6, SU 3
SALISBURY, Md. — The No. 16 Shenandoah University baseball team had a three-game winning streak snapped in a 6-3 non-conference loss to York College of Pennsylvania in the opening game of a tournament on Friday at Salisbury University.
Kooper Anderson’s double drove in Frankie Ritter (2-4, leadoff walk) in the first inning, then the Spartans (6-5) answered with three runs on two hits and an SU (13-5) error in the bottom of the frame for a 3-1 lead.
The Spartans led 3-2 after four innings, 4-2 after five, and after SU made it 4-3 in the top of the seventh York scored twice in the bottom of the frame.
The Hornets were also led by Ryan Clawson (2 for 4, RBI) and Henry Delavergne, who drove in a run.
Reilly Owen (1-2) took the loss after allowing four runs on six hits and three walks against four strikeouts in 4.2 innings. He also hit three batters.
SU continues tournament play with a 3 p.m. game Saturday against Alfred (N.Y.) State.
College Golf: Zamora wins SU Spring Fling
DAVENPORT, Fla. — Shenandoah University freshman Karlie Zamora earned her first-ever tournament title by winning the two-team women’s Shenandoah Spring Fling on Friday afternoon.
Playing for a second straight day at Providence Golf Club outside of Orlando, Zamora had an eight-over-par 79 Friday for a 165 total to win the 11-woman event by one stroke over Olivia Wright from the College of St. Scholastica (Minn.). Wright also had a 79 Friday afternoon.
CSS had a 335 Friday for a 671 total to beat SU by 43 strokes.
Brooke Vaillancourt had an 81 (180 total, eighth place overall), Sydney Vaillancourt 89 (178 total, seventh), and Cassidy Lytch 96 (191 total, ninth) also scored for SU.
The SU men placed second out of four teams with a two-day, eight-round total of 632, 40 shots behind Campbellsville on the par-72 Black Course. SU was led by Will Holmes (77-77-154, tied for fifth), Trevor Berg (78-76-154, tied for fifth), Tony Collier (76-85-161, ninth) and Logan Archibald (79-83-162, tied for 10th).
