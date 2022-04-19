WINCHESTER — The Handley boys’ soccer team earned its eighth straight win by defeating Fauquier 3-1 in overtime in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Judges (8-1-1, 6-1 district) had a 15-6 shot advantage.
Handley leaders: Jonathan Romero 1 goal (game-winner in overtime), 1 assist; Ramon Diaz-Guzman, Jag Fitzsimmons 1 goal each; Eniel Cedillo 1 assist; Owen Turnbull 4 saves.
Baseball: Millbrook 3, Tuscarora 2
LEESBURG — Aiden Henry allowed just two hits and one run (earned) over five innings to lead Millbrook to a non-district win over Tuscarora on Tuesday.
Henry walked four batters and struck out six. He also went 1 for 1 with two walks for the Pioneers (10-1), who scored one run in the the third inning and two in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead.
Other Millbrook leaders: Ethan Burgreen (save) 1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts on mound; 2-4, run, 2 RBIs, two doubles; Chase Ford 2-3.
Girls’ soccer: James Wood 11, Liberty 0
BEALETON — Sidney Rathel and McKenna Newcome each had three goals and two assists to lead James Wood to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Tuesday.
The Colonels are 11-0 (7-0 district).
Other James Wood leaders: Jolie Jenkins 2 goals, 1 assist; Olivia Walker 3 assists, 1 goal; Kelsey Gass, Madeline Heustis 1 goal each; Sloane Ferrebee, Brooke Geary 1 assist each; Sami Stevens 3 saves.
Boys’ tennis: Handley 9, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — Handley dropped only two games in defeating Fauquier in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Tuesday.
The Judges are 11-0 (7-0 district).
Singles winners: No. 1 Brendan Love 8-2; No. 2 J.H. Herrington 8-0; No. 3 Neil Parikh 8-0; No. 4 N.R. Herrington 8-0; No. 5 Ty Dickson 8-0; No. 6 Nathan Thomas 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Love/J.H. Herrington 8-0; No. 2 Parikh/Dickson 8-0; No. 3 N.R. Herrington/Thomas 8-0.
Girls’ tennis: Handley 9, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — Handley dropped 10 games in defeating Fauquier in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Tuesday.
The Judges are 6-5 (4-3 district).
Singles winners: No. 1 Sarina Parikh 8-2; No. 2 Grace Meehan 8-2; No. 3 Anne Marie Larsen 8-2; No. 4 Sophia McAllister 8-1; No. 5 Page Brubaker 8-1; No. 6 Peyton Jones 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Parikh/Meehan 8-2; No. 2 Larsen/Brubaker 8-0; No. 3 Addison Bessette/Jones 8-0.
Women’s lacrosse: SU’s Stiffler earns honor
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Shenandoah senior Emma Stiffler has been named as the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association co-Player of the Week in selections announced Tuesday.
Stiffler, an attacker from New Freedom, Pa., led the Hornets to a pair of Old Dominion Athletic Conference wins last week with 10 goals and six assists for 16 points.
On Wednesday, she had five goals and four assists for nine points as SU defeated Randolph-Macon 19-13. On Friday against Lynchburg, Stiffler had five goals and two assists for seven points in Shenandoah’s 15-11 win. Three of her five goals and one assist came in the fourth quarter as SU overcame a one-goal deficit.
She also had a combined three groundballs, a caused turnover, and nine draw controls in the two wins.
For the season, Stiffler has 32 goals and 28 assists for 60 points.
Stiffler, a two-time All-ODAC honoree, is the second player in program history to earn IWLCA National Player of the Week honors. In 2021, Alyson Bittinger (class of 2021) was selected on March 2.
SU is back in action on Wednesday at No. 4 Washington & Lee.
College track: Six SU athletes named All-State
WINCHESTER — James Wood graduate William Crowder is among six Shenandoah University indoor athletes who earned Virginia Sports Information Directors Association all-state honors in selections announced last week.
Crowder, the ODAC 60-meter champion, was named to the First Team in the sprints.
Throwers claimed four of the six selections, with Jessica Rendfrey selected as the VaSID Field Rookie of the Year. The freshman took second in the shot put at the ODAC championships.
Kiara Felston and Tucker Kindig (ODAC women’s and men’s weight throw champions, respectively) and Rendfrey were all named to the All-State First Team and Wyatt Schannauer (ODAC shot put champion) was selected for the Second Team.
Kaitlin Measell was named to the First Team in the horizontal jumps. She was third in the ODAC in the long jump.
The six all were named to the USTFCCCA all-region teams as well.
SU is next in action at the ODAC outdoor championships from Apr. 30-May 1 at the University of Lynchburg.
Winchester Speedway: Roberson wins feature
WINCHESTER — Logan Roberson won the Rush Crate Late Models Battle of the Bay feature race to highlight action on Saturday at the Winchester Speedway.
After a caution on Lap 24 of the 30-lap race, Roberson and Kyle Hardy lined up side-by-side on the restart. After two more restarts as a result of significant contact involving several cars, Roberson lined up next to Joe Martin and pulled away for the win. Martin, Brady Wonderling, Hardy and Michael Duritsky Jr. rounded out the top five.
In the Pure Stock feature race, third-place starter Buddy Wilson took the lead on lap four and kept it for his first victory of the season. Michael Carter, Walter Crouch, Chuckie Johnson and Delmar Grady rounded out the top five.
Mike Franklin easily took the win in the Rush Crate Late Model Non-Qualifiers feature. He was followed by Austin Hubbard, Brandt Graham, David Dill Jr. and Timmy Booth.
The final feature of the night would be for the Winchester UCAR and SCDRA division. Shawn Hadden took the early lead, but Jason Jarvis would catch Hadden in lap traffic and pull alongside Hadden on the eighth lap. Jarvis would take the lead on lap nine and never look back for his first win at the speedway. He was followed by Hadden, Tim Raup, Mathew Duvall and Robbie Carrol.
Randy Wilkins picked up his first win for UCAR in the race.
Next Saturday’s action features the second annual Curtis Hershey Memorial for Super Late Models.
