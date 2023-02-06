WINCHESTER — Handley scored 135 points to win the Class 4 Northwestern District indoor track & field title by 30 points on Monday at Shenandoah University's Wilkins Center.
Fauquier was second with 105 points and was followed by James Wood (54), Liberty (47), Millbrook (44), Sherando (39) and Kettle Run (38).
Fauquier captured the girls' title with 117 points. James Wood was second with 83 and the Colonels were followed by Kettle Run (81), Handley (78), Millbrook (49), Sherando (32) and Liberty (20).
Handley sophomore Emeryce Worrell and senior Elizabeth Imoh each won two individual events and ran on the winning girls' 4x200 team. Worrell captured the 55 meters in 7.14 seconds and the 300 in 41.66 and Imoh took the 55 hurdles in 8.58 and the high jump with a mark of 5-0. The duo teamed with Madison Hobson and Alaejah Emmons in the 4x200 (1:49.23).
The top six individuals and top three relays, as well as those who meet qualifying standards, advance to the Region 4C meet that will take place next Monday, also at the Wilkins Center.
The following are local top-three finishes:
Handley boys: Hassan Akanbi, first in high jump, 6-2, second in long jump, 20-0.5, second in triple jump, 40-1.5; Aaron Lee, first in 55, 6.77, second in 300, 36.57; William Pardue, first in 1,600, 4:30.92; 4x800 (Garrett Stickley, Pardue, Elliott Redcay, Max Ware) first in 8:22.19; Stickley, second in 3,200, 9:27.87; Manno Lusca, second in 55 hurdles, 8.51; Peter Kim, second in pole vault, 11-6; Rodd'ney Davenport, second in shot put, 44-3; Pierce Francis, third in 3,200, 10:07.63; Ryland Stribling, third in 55, 6.80; Anderson Davis, third in high jump, 5-8; Christian Metzger, third in long jump, 19-5; 4x200, third in 1:37.47.
James Wood boys: Ethan Pratt-Perez, first in 3,200, 9:25.13; Andrew Link, first in 55 hurdles, 8.17; Eli Clark, third in 1,600, 4:36.51; 4x800, third in 9:03.50.
Millbrook boys: Nick Hayden, first in 500, 1:07.23; 4x200 (Elijah Mcgee, Scott Montgomery, Logan Downs, Landon Baker), 1:34.76; Baker, second in 55, 6.78; Montgomery, third in 300, 37.02.
Sherando boys: Noah Harris, second in high jump, 6-0, third in triple jump, 38-3.25; Ben Freilich, third in 1,000, 2:45.99; 4x400, third in 3:41.10.
James Wood girls: Jocelyn Hempel, first in triple jump, 33-9; 4x800 (Lillian Lovelace, Lauren Thompson, Ruby Ostrander, Quetzali Angel-Perez), first in 10:07.58; Olivia Boyce, second in triple jump, 31-0.5, third in long jump, 14-11; 4x400, second in 4:26.81; Mercedes Bowser, third in 55 hurdles, 9.77, third in triple jump, 30-10.25; Ostrander, third in 1,000, 3:18.68; Alina Kieffer, third in 3,200, 12:21.87; 4x200, third in 1:54.36.
Other Handley girls' results: Imoh, second in 300, 42.22; Znyah Johnson, second in high jump, 4-8, third in pole vault, 7-6.
Millbrook girls: Jada Arrington, second in 55, 7.44, third in 300, 42.52; Madison Murphy, first in 3,200, 11:56.74, third in 1,600, 5:27.52.
Sherando girls: Eva Winston, second in 1,000, 3:12.57, second in 1,600, 5:24.94; Emma Ahrens, second in 3,200, 12:07.29.
College track: Handley grad Armel No. 2 on CNU pole vault list
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Handley graduate and Christopher Newport University senior Jack Armel just missed matching the school record in the pole vault in taking fifth out of 20 competitors on Friday at the Camel City Invitational at the JDL Fast Track.
Armel recorded a mark of 4.70 meters (15 feet, 5 inches), just shy of the school record of 4.71 meters set in 2016 by Jonathan Graham. Armel was named the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Armel had the best performance among D-III vaulters, finishing only behind two Division I athletes and two unattached athletes. Armel’s previous best performance in the pole vault came in outdoor track last year, when he cleared 14-11.5.
CNU is next in action on Saturday at the Kenneth Giles Invitational in Virginia Beach. The Captains will then host the Coast-to-Coast Championships on Feb. 17-18. Armel placed second at both the indoor and outdoor conference meet last year.
